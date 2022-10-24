Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: FBI, PPB investigating after email threats sent to 'wide variety' of Portland businesses, peopleEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: TriMet proposes new ordinance, Vegan Night Market returns to SE this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after man badly injured in north Portland stabbing and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
KATU.com
Woman dead, son in custody in Beaverton homicide
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Police have arrested a man accused of killing his mother. Police said when they arrived at the home on Southwest Tupelo Lane, they found a woman dead. They took a suspect, the woman’s son, who is in his 40s, into custody. Police said a bladed...
KATU.com
Attempted murder suspect arrested, accused of shooting at man in SE Portland parking lot
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 56-year-old is facing attempted murder charges, accused of shooting at a man in a Southeast Portland parking lot back in September. Officers were called out at about 8:25 p.m. on September 24 on reports of a shooting and car crash near the intersection of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Foster Road.
KATU.com
Police identify man who died after SE Portland shooting
Police identified the man who was shot and killed last Thursday in Southeast Portland’s Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood. The shooting was reported shortly before 11 p.m. on October 20, 2022 near the intersection of Southeast 76th Avenue and Henderson Street. Arriving officers say they found evidence of gunfire in the area.
KATU.com
Kelso man identified as suspect in body-exploding homicide
KELSO, Wash. — On Thursday, Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a suspect in an unusual July 2022 homicide, where the victim’s body was destroyed with explosives postmortem. The suspect in the murder has been identified as Jethro Welter, age 52. Welter is alleged to have shot...
KATU.com
Police respond to shooting in SW Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers are responding to reports of a shooting in Southwest Portland on Wednesday. The reports initially came in at about 10:45 a.m. for gunfire heard near Southwest 62nd and Pomona Street. Portland Police said they have the surrounding blocks closed for an investigation. Initial reports state...
KATU.com
Salem man arrested for attempted murder following two separate shootings
SALEM, Ore. — Following two separate incidents of gun violence, Salem Police Violent Crimes Unit detectives arrested a 20-year-old on Tuesday for attempted murder and other related charges. Aljoze Reyes was booked into the Marion County Jail on several charges, including attempted murder, for the two shooting incidents back...
KATU.com
Man, 26, shot multiple times in Vancouver; police investigating
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A 26-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds by Vancouver police Wednesday morning, following several calls reporting shots fired. Vancouver Police responded to the 2000 block of Brandt Road for a disturbance with weapons call at around 3:30 AM, where they discovered the man. The...
KATU.com
Crime Stoppers offers reward for information in Portland mother's murder
Investigators are asking for help in finding whoever shot and killed a Portland mother back in February and left her two children and boyfriend injured after the shooting. The incident was initially reported on night of February 20, 2022 as a crash in the 12800 block of Southeast Foster Road. People calling 911 also reported that someone may have been shooting at the vehicle.
KATU.com
Juvenile in custody, accused of emailing bomb threats to Clackamas middle school
CLACKAMAS, Ore. — A juvenile is facing charges, accused of emailing two bomb threats in to Rock Creek Middle School, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said. The first bomb threat was sent in on October 13. The middle school was evacuated out of an abundance of caution, but officials later confirmed it was a hoax.
KATU.com
A look at how Portland Police Focused Intervention Team tackles gun violence in the city
KATU recently got an exclusive look inside the team of Portland police officers tasked with slowing the violence on the streets. The Focused Intervention Team launched earlier this year, following a year and a half of turmoil within the police bureau and a spike in gun violence. The officers are...
KATU.com
Law enforcement serves eight search warrants Wednesday morning across Portland metro area
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Westside Interagency Narcotics Team (WIN) along with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies executed eight search warrants simultaneously Wednesday morning, October 19. At 7:00 a.m., investigators served the search warrants at locations in Washington, Clackamas, and Multnomah Counties.
KATU.com
Salem boy, 13, arrested for gun possession at his middle school
SALEM, Ore. — A 13-year-old boy was arrested at Waldo Middle School around 3 p.m. Tuesday for gun possession. School staff called the police after security confiscated a gun from the student. The student made no threats toward others, police said. Officers ultimately arrested the student after arriving on...
KATU.com
Reward offered for info on suspect accused of slashing dozens of tires in NE Portland
A cash reward is being offered for help identifying a person who is accused of slashing the tires on dozens of vehicles in a Northeast Portland neighborhood earlier this month. Portland Police said about 65 people living in the Roseway Neighborhood woke up on October 1 to find that their...
KATU.com
Emailed threats of violence sent to "wide variety" of Portland businesses, residents
PORTLAND, Ore — The FBI and Portland Police are investigating a series of threats made against people in the Portland Metro area that were emailed to many different people and businesses. Staff at Laurelwood Brewing told KATU that they received some of the emails, and because of the violent...
KATU.com
Oregon 'repeat offender' found guilty on gun, drug charges, U.S. Atty. says
A federal jury in Portland found an Oregon man, who had a previous presidential commutation of several prior felony convictions, guilty on multiple charges for drug and firearm possession. Dontae Lamont Hunt, 41, of Portland, was found guilty of:. Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute fentanyl analogue.
KATU.com
Vancouver school voyuer pleads guilty to all 137 charges against him
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The man accused of a voyeurism at two Vancouver schools has pleaded guilty to all 137 charges. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Man accused of voyeurism in Vancouver schools appears in court. According to court documents, James Mattson worked as a custodian and had access to both Alki...
KATU.com
Clackamas Fire pulls injured driver from rollover crash on Highway 99E bridge
GLADSTONE, Ore. — Clackamas Fire crews pulled an injured driver from a car that rolled over on the Highway 99E bridge near Gladstone. Officials said no one was seriously injured in the crash. Clackamas Fire reported the crash Wednesday afternoon, saying that the car had rolled onto its side...
KATU.com
Fire crews free man's hand stuck in meat tenderizer at Portland supermarket
A technical rescue team from Portland Fire & Rescue helped a man get his hand free after he got it stuck in a meat tenderizer machine. First responders were called out to a local supermarket after an employee got his hand stuck in a small meat tenderizer, with four fingers stuck up to the second knuckle.
KATU.com
Crash partially blocks I-84 westbound near Lloyd Exit in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A crash blocked three lanes of Interstate 84 westbound near the Lloyd District exit in Portland on Wednesday morning. The crash happened at about 6 a.m. in the center westbound lanes of the Banfield Expressway, also known as I-84. There was no initial word on whether...
KATU.com
Girl who didn't come home from school in Sherwood found safe
SHERWOOD, Ore. -- Police in Sherwood are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl who didn’t come home from school Wednesday. Police said the girl didn’t get on her school bus like normal. She was last known to be near Sherwood Middle School along Southwest Meinecke Parkway at around 3 p.m.
Comments / 0