Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the Bronx

BRONX - Cops have identified the victim who was gunned down in front of a Bronx supermarket last week during an early morning shooting in Olinville. Now investigators are hoping they get the tips they need to catch the gunman and bring closure to the victim’s family.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Good Samaritan Thwarts Rape in Quiet Queens Neighborhood

Police on Wednesday released surveillance video showing a man who pushed a woman to the ground in a quiet Queens neighborhood and would have raped her, if not for a stranger they say who stepped in to intervene. The 47-year-old victim was attacked around 2 a.m. Sunday near 147th Street...
QUEENS, NY
fox5ny.com

Good Samaritan stabbed breaking up subway fight, suspect arrested

NEW YORK - The NYPD arrested 27-year-old Takeira Hester of Brooklyn for allegedly stabbing a man on a subway train early Wednesday morning. According to authorities, the incident happened just before 6 a.m. on a southbound 4 train that was pulling into the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station in the Financial District in Lower Manhattan.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Stabbing victim tells CBS2 "I just thought I was about to die"

NEW YORK - Police continue to search for the man responsible for what they're calling a pair of random attacks on women in Bushwick, Brooklyn. An 18-year-old was stabbed in broad daylight Wednesday, and another woman was punched in the face. CBS2 spoke with the first victim, who said the suspect walked up behind her by the intersection of Central Avenue and Bleecker Street. He allegedly grabbed her hair and pulled her to the ground before stabbing her at least twice in the stomach. "I just started screaming, like, 'help, for help!'" the victim told CBS2. "I just thought I was about to...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Police: Woman pushed down stairs in unprovoked subway attack

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a man they say attacked a woman at a subway station in Queens. It happened early Sunday morning on the northbound 7 train platform at the 82nd Street-Jackson Heights station. Police said the suspect punched the 22-year-old victim in the face, then pushed her down the stairs in what investigators are calling an unprovoked attack. She suffered multiple injuries, including a compression fracture to her back. Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man repeatedly punched aboard Brooklyn subway train: NYPD

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are looking for the man who repeatedly punched a fellow passenger without provocation aboard a subway train in Bushwick earlier this month. The victim, 21, was aboard a southbound L train on the way to the Jefferson Street station around 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 when the assailant started to argue […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn man arrested in shooting death of teen girl: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A Brooklyn man is accused of fatally shooting a teenage girl inside an apartment building earlier this month, police said. Javone Duncan, 22, was arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the death of 17-year-old Raelynn Cameron, NYPD officials announced Wednesday. Cameron […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Bronx man having seizure rushed to hospital, then identified as suspect in year-old homicide

A Bronx man having a seizure was rushed to the hospital — then identified as a suspect in a year-old homicide, police said Wednesday. John Henderson, 45, was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital after suffering a seizure on Oct. 19. Authorities soon realized he was wanted for criminally negligent homicide for the death of 47-year-old James Normoyle. Normoyle was found lying unconscious on a park bench ...
BRONX, NY

