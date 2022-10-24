Read full article on original website
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the Bronx
BRONX - Cops have identified the victim who was gunned down in front of a Bronx supermarket last week during an early morning shooting in Olinville. Now investigators are hoping they get the tips they need to catch the gunman and bring closure to the victim’s family.
Shooting at Brownsville restaurant leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded
It happened on Strauss Street just before 9 a.m.
Good Samaritan Thwarts Rape in Quiet Queens Neighborhood
Police on Wednesday released surveillance video showing a man who pushed a woman to the ground in a quiet Queens neighborhood and would have raped her, if not for a stranger they say who stepped in to intervene. The 47-year-old victim was attacked around 2 a.m. Sunday near 147th Street...
Eyes Wide Shut Subway Attacker Sought by NYPD for Uprovoked Assault
BRONX -Yet another straphanger was assaulted in an unprovoked attack in a Bronx subway station. Cops cannot determined an attacker’s eye color because he kept his eyes closed throughout surveillance video in the station.
Man, 21, punched in unprovoked attack aboard Brooklyn L train
The NYPD is searching for a suspect wanted for randomly assaulting a man aboard a Brooklyn subway train earlier this month, authorities said.
Teen stabbed, woman, 35, attacked in Brooklyn; suspect sought
Officials are on the hunt for a man they said stabbed a teen and attacked another woman in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning.
Good Samaritan stabbed breaking up subway fight, suspect arrested
NEW YORK - The NYPD arrested 27-year-old Takeira Hester of Brooklyn for allegedly stabbing a man on a subway train early Wednesday morning. According to authorities, the incident happened just before 6 a.m. on a southbound 4 train that was pulling into the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station in the Financial District in Lower Manhattan.
Stabbing victim tells CBS2 "I just thought I was about to die"
NEW YORK - Police continue to search for the man responsible for what they're calling a pair of random attacks on women in Bushwick, Brooklyn. An 18-year-old was stabbed in broad daylight Wednesday, and another woman was punched in the face. CBS2 spoke with the first victim, who said the suspect walked up behind her by the intersection of Central Avenue and Bleecker Street. He allegedly grabbed her hair and pulled her to the ground before stabbing her at least twice in the stomach. "I just started screaming, like, 'help, for help!'" the victim told CBS2. "I just thought I was about to...
Police: Woman pushed down stairs in unprovoked subway attack
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a man they say attacked a woman at a subway station in Queens. It happened early Sunday morning on the northbound 7 train platform at the 82nd Street-Jackson Heights station. Police said the suspect punched the 22-year-old victim in the face, then pushed her down the stairs in what investigators are calling an unprovoked attack. She suffered multiple injuries, including a compression fracture to her back. Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
14-year-old student stabbed in front of Manhattan high school
A 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the stomach outside his Manhattan high school on Thursday when he left to get lunch, according to police. The student was jumped by four males outside the Manhattan Center for Science and Mathematics in East Harlem.
Man repeatedly punched aboard Brooklyn subway train: NYPD
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are looking for the man who repeatedly punched a fellow passenger without provocation aboard a subway train in Bushwick earlier this month. The victim, 21, was aboard a southbound L train on the way to the Jefferson Street station around 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 when the assailant started to argue […]
Bronx man, hospitalized for a seizure, is arrested after he's ID-ed as homicide suspect by staff
A 45-year-old Bronx man was arrested on Tuesday after he was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for a seizure when medical officials realized he was wanted for a year-old homicide case, according to police.
Brooklyn man arrested in shooting death of teen girl: NYPD
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A Brooklyn man is accused of fatally shooting a teenage girl inside an apartment building earlier this month, police said. Javone Duncan, 22, was arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the death of 17-year-old Raelynn Cameron, NYPD officials announced Wednesday. Cameron […]
Good Samaritan stabbed while trying to break up fight on subway in Manhattan
The NYPD says the 31-year-old man was stabbed on a train as it was pulling into the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station around 6 this morning.
Bronx man having seizure rushed to hospital, then identified as suspect in year-old homicide
A Bronx man having a seizure was rushed to the hospital — then identified as a suspect in a year-old homicide, police said Wednesday. John Henderson, 45, was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital after suffering a seizure on Oct. 19. Authorities soon realized he was wanted for criminally negligent homicide for the death of 47-year-old James Normoyle. Normoyle was found lying unconscious on a park bench ...
Suspect caught on video after shoving man onto Upper East Side subway tracks
Police released video of the latest subway shoving suspect, who pushed a man onto the tracks on the Upper East Side. The victim was luckily saved by bystanders.
Woman sues Rite Aid over potholes on property that injured her
Carol Bell says she walked to the Brownsville Rite Aid in July 2020, and when she left, she says she tripped over one of the potholes and “basically flew”, causing her to suffer a herniated disk.
Man Stopped for Drinking in Broadway Junction Caught with Gun, Linked to Prior Assault
A cold beer led to a hot gun at a Brooklyn train station Wednesday, police said. Officers patrolling the Broadway Junction station at 12:10 a.m. spotted Taderius Bonner, 26, sipping a beer, according to cops. When the police patted Bonner down, they found an illegal .22-caliber pistol on his person,...
70-year-old woman shot in Brooklyn relieved she was victim instead of ‘somebody’s child’
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 70-year-old woman shot in Brooklyn was in pain on Tuesday as she recovered, but she also felt some relief. “It’s horrific, they could have hit anyone, anyone,” the woman said. “In a way, I’m glad it was me and not somebody’s child.” She’d just finished shopping for food on Monday when […]
Suspect turns tables on woman seeking justice for dog's death in Brooklyn
A woman's search for justice for her dog backfired when the suspect turned the tables.
