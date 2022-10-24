Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensCincinnati, OH
3 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Include the Cincinnati Zoo in Your Holiday PlansLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
80 Acres Farms introduces vertically farmed strawberries to the produce aisle
80 Acres Farms, an Ohio-based leader in vertical farming, is announcing a new harvest — Strawberry Sparklers, which will soon be available from retailers across Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee.
WLWT 5
Expansion and addition announced at Cincinnati Premium Outlets
MONROE, Ohio — Cincinnati Premium Outlets has announced the addition of a store and the expansion of another, both opening early next month. The outlet says a Forever 21 Outlet is coming to Suite 937 with the Adidas shop relocating to Suite 310, directly across from its former location.
Cincinnati Premium Outlets to add 2 new stores
Cincinnati Premium Outlets will add a new retail brand next week following the expansion of an existing brand.
WLWT 5
Kroger 'store of the future' with high-tech carts being tested in Greater Cincinnati
MONROE, Ohio — A Kroger "store of the future" is being tested in the Greater Cincinnati area. The new concept is being tested at the Kroger off of Heritage Green Drive in Monroe. The "store of the future" gives customers more high-tech options when shopping and checking out in...
Cincinnati CityBeat
Northside Estate Once Belonging to Jergens Co-Owner is on the Market for $1.25 Million
Back in the day, the corner of Hamilton and Bruce avenues in Northside was known as Millionaires’ Corner. The homes on that corner belonged to the four wealthiest men in Cincinnati, three being Andrew Jergens, his brother, Herman, and Charles Geilfus, who were the owners of the Andrew Jergens Soap Company (you may just know it today simply as “Jergens”).
spectrumnews1.com
High prices and impacts on local grocery stores
PARK HILLS, Ky. — Loschiavo’s Produce and Deli has served the Park Hills community over 30 years. Like many businesses nationwide, this one has seen affects of inflation. “I’m seeing prices I’ve never seen before,” owner Ron Nolting said. The Consumer Price Index for all...
The American Sign Museum in Cincinnati Is Expanding and Improving
A $5.5 million fundraising campaign will lead to updates for both the public and the staff.
Fox 19
Who qualifies for Duke Energy’s $500 bill credit
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WXIX) - With colder nights and the holidays approaching, who doesn’t want to cut costs on their gas bill?. This season, qualifying Duke Energy Ohio customers may be eligible for a one-time $500 bill credit. To qualify for this credit, Duke Energy customers must be 65 or...
WKRC
You can now buy Hard Mountain Dew in Ohio
Hard Mountain Dew has made its way to Ohio. As of Wednesday, it's available in select retailers all over the state, including Cincinnati. The alcoholic spinoff of the popular soft drink launched in February. Since then, Ohio has been the brand's most requested state on social media. Ohio is the...
How German Is Cincinnati Really?
YouTube and podcast star “Feli from Germany” compares German and American culture, habits, and language from her perch in the Queen City. The post How German Is Cincinnati Really? appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
WLWT 5
Surge of three viruses filling emergency rooms across Greater Cincinnati
Emergency rooms around the region are getting jammed at times as three viruses are making a surge. The flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus are beginning to spike at the same time. Some patients are reporting ER wait times that go for eight hours. “Some people have kind of called...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WKRC
Watermain breaks in Hamilton to receive emergency help, funding
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - An ongoing problem with watermain breaks in Hamilton received emergency help. The problems on Tari Court and elsewhere in the surrounding subdivision have kept neighbors from their homes. It has also damaged cars off and on for the past few months. The state is paying for...
freightwaves.com
Fear of litigation over noncompetes keeps some TQL employees from leaving
Current and former employees of Total Quality Logistics say they are closely following a former colleague’s two legal actions involving the nation’s second-largest freight brokerage. Ex-TQL broker Jacob Patterson has been embroiled in a battle against his former employer for nearly 17 months after the freight brokerage sued...
Butler Co. Dollar General stores fail inspections after price discrepancies
Inspection results showed that there were double figure error rates up to 88%. A store is only allowed a plus or minus 2% error rate, which is measured on the total number of items tested.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Boone County, KY
Boone County was once part of Campbell County, named after Daniel Boone, a notable Kentucky pioneer and explorer. It has an approximate population of 139,400, with a growth rate of 1.25% in the past year based on the United States’ latest census data. Located in the northernmost part of...
WLWT 5
Reports of heavy police presence on Vine Street in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Reports of heavy police presence on Vine Street in Over-the-Rhine. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
dayton.com
10 breakfast spots you should know in the Dayton region
Ahead of releasing our Best of Dayton winners on Friday, we’re going into the archives for past winners and finalists in some of our most popular categories. An alphabetical list of area breakfast spots that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Another...
Fox 19
Frank's First Alert Forecast
Cincinnati Magazine's October Musical Brunch is at a NEW location featuring Bluegrass with My Brother's Keeper. Are you in the mood for some live music? How about a good brunch? Then you will LOVE Cincinnati Magazine's next "Musical Brunch" THIS Sunday, October 30! • This popular concert series features a different musical genre the last Sunday of each month through the end of this year, coupled with an amazing brunch, held at a NEW location - Gatherings of Blue Ash. • The chef is here today to give us a sneak peek of the delicious menu we have to look forward to on Sunday! • The featured local band for Sunday is My Brother's Keeper, which is a progressive bluegrass band that draws inspiration from rock, gospel, bluegrass and everything in between. • The Musical Brunch will be a fun, lively and toe-tapping celebration of LIVE local music paired with one of the most delicious and over-the-top Sunday brunches found in the Queen City. • Enjoy a delicious brunch and lunch buffet, cake from Maribelle Cakery, plus a garnish-your-own Bloody Mary bar, Bellinis and plenty of mimosas. • This innovative live concert series blends Cincinnati's love for food with local musical talent to create an energetic and delicious experience like no other. • Tickets are just $35 per person and there are a few tickets still available for this event that typically sells out! • Buy tickets now at cincinnatimagazine.com/musicalbrunch or at the door.
