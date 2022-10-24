Solend (SLND) founder 0xrooter has described FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried as a “profit maxi” who wants to “profit at all costs.”. According to Rooter, a company’s action reflects its founder’s personality. While he has never had any personal interaction with SBF, he believes his experience with one of the companies owned by the crypto billionaire gives him an idea of what to expect.

3 DAYS AGO