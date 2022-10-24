Read full article on original website
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Oct. 26: Dogecoin leads gain as BTC maintains $20k
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $2.8 billion over the past 24 hours, pushing the total to $998.02 billion from $995.22 billion as of press time. The market cap increased by 0.39% over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin’s market cap fell 0.1% over the reporting period to $395.35...
Ethereum becomes 50th largest asset by market cap after recent price action
Ethereum has become the 50th most valuable asset in the world, surpassing Cisco, Alibaba, AstraZeneca, and T-Mobile. After almost a month of flatlining, ETH experienced a notable spike and saw its price increase to $1,560 from $1,300 in less than two days. The positive price action rose its market cap to $190 billion and entered ETH into the top 50 assets by market cap.
Ethereum price outperforms other L1 networks
Ethereum’s (ETH) price performance has outperformed those of other leading layer1 networks in the last seven days, posting returns of over 10% against Bitcoin (BTC), according to data analyzed by CryptoSlate. According to the Glassnode data, only Ethereum and Polygon’s MATIC posted positive returns against Bitcoin during the week....
Public Bitcoin miners are expanding their hashrate share
There was a massive surge in public miners’ Bitcoin hashrate share as it has steadily grown during the last year, according to a report from the Hashrate Index. Occasioned by the enormous funds derived from the 2021 bull run, many of these miners invested heavily in mining rigs, thereby widening and enhancing their operations. According to the report, this development led to a continuous rise in their Bitcoin hashrate.
US and EU lead Bitcoin’s price action
After weeks of flatlining, Bitcoin has finally seen some positive price action, breaking through the $20,000 resistance. At press time, BTC stood at $20,745 and showed the potential to inch even closer to $21,000. Bitcoin’s rally could have been a result of a significant increase in buying pressure from the...
Crypto short liquidation cross $750M in 4 hours as Bitcoin reclaims $20k
Over $750 million in crypto shorts have been liquidated over the past 4 hours as Bitcoin reclaims $20,000. Bitcoin and Ethereum led the liquidations, with $356.14 million and $328.18 million, respectively, wiped out. Data from Coinglass below highlights the breakdown across the cryptocurrency industry. The liquidations mark a three-month high,...
Is China about to catalyze the crypto bull market through Hong Kong?
Former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes posted an extensive Medium article titled “Comeback.”. It went into depth on the complicated relationship between China and Hong Kong and how he is hopeful that the latter can restore its crypto hub standing. If so, what might this mean for the broader crypto market?
Australia confirms crypto transactions will be subject to capital gains tax
Australia confirmed cryptocurrency transactions would be taxed as an asset and no longer a foreign currency, according to budget papers 2022-23 released on October 25. The existing crypto gains tax discount also applies. However, the budget papers clarified that any government-issued digital currency or central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) would...
Solend founder says SBF wants to ‘profit at all costs’
Solend (SLND) founder 0xrooter has described FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried as a “profit maxi” who wants to “profit at all costs.”. According to Rooter, a company’s action reflects its founder’s personality. While he has never had any personal interaction with SBF, he believes his experience with one of the companies owned by the crypto billionaire gives him an idea of what to expect.
Binance overshadows Huobi in crypto derivatives trading
Crypto derivatives trading was responsible for 63.4% of the entire crypto market in September as its trading increased by 1.54% month over month to reach $2.71 trillion, according to CryptoComapre data. Changpeng Zho-led Binance accounted for 60.1% of this derivatives trading volume among exchanges in September. This trend continued from...
Research: On-chain data shows Bitcoin Long term holders are selling again
Bitcoin’s failure to regain lost heights in the last few months may be forcing many long-term holders to sell their BTC holdings at a profit. On-chain Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate shows that the Revived Supply 1+ Years metric has recently been rising. The Revived Supply 1+ Years metric measures the “total amount of coins that come back into circulation after being untouched for at least a year.”
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Staked ETH soars in Q3; Bitcoin volatility causes Tesla $106M loss; Binance close to finding hacker
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Oct. 25 includes the amount of staked Ethereum surpassing 14 million year-to-date, Tesla’s $106 million loss to Bitcoin volatility, and Apple’s guidelines on how iOS developers can add in-app NFT purchase functions to their apps. The amount of staked Ethereum (ETH)...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Vitalik deems crypto better than gold; SBF hints at creating FTX-backed stablecoin
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Oct. 27 includes Vitalik Buterin affirming that crypto is better than gold, FTX planning to create its stablecoin, Bitcoin mining firm Core Scientific on the verge of insolvency, and a user paying just $0.08 in fees to settle a transaction of over $500 million on the Bitcoin network.
About 61% of BTC holders are underwater as market stagnation persists
Following the fallout from the Terra implosion and subsequent market deleveraging, Bitcoin bottomed at $17,600 on June 22. Although the BTC price recovered to $25,300 some two months later, it is fair to say price action since that local top has been stagnant. Particularly since mid-September, with BTC ranging between $18,100 and $20,500.
Research: A deep-dive into Bitcoin hash rate, reasons behind increase, and whether it will rise again
This has been the year of mining difficulty and hash rate, as they kept increasing to record new all-time highs (ATH) despite the declining trend in Bitcoin (BTC) price, according to data analyzed by CryptoSlate. Mining difficulty refers to miners’ chance of finding the required hash code to mine one...
Bitcoin holds steady as Google, Meta lead tech stock rout after missing Q3 targets
Bitcoin is holding above the psychological $20,000 level, despite major tech companies like Google and Meta missing their latest earnings targets — indicating a decoupling of the flagship crypto from tech stocks. In a week when big tech companies, including Google and Meta, missed their earnings target,. On Oct....
Crypto bank SEBA to offer storage for blue-chip NFTs
Switzerland-based bank SEBA has extended its crypto custody solution to cover storage for blue-chip NFTs. SEBA announced on Oct. 26 that it will extend its institutional custody solution to protect Ethereum-based (ERC-721) NFTs. Clients can deposit their NFTs, including blue chip collections like Bored Apes, CryptoPunks, and CloneX, for custody...
UK flocks to Bitcoin in September due to GBP decline
Bitcoin’s (BTC) trading volume with the British Pound Sterling surged by 233% in September, according to CryptoCompare data. In September, the British Pound fell to a record low against the US Dollar. Reuters reported that the trading volume between the Pound and Bitcoin peaked at £846 million ($955 million) on Sept. 26.
SBF hints FTX could potentially create its own stablecoin
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried hinted that the exchange could create its stablecoin in the “not too distant future” in an Oct. 27 interview with The Big Whale. According to SBF, the exchange certainly could launch a stablecoin. However, he added that:. “The firm holding off on doing it...
MakerDAO MKR community approves ‘endgame’ proposal
MakerDAO’s (MKR) Endgame proposal was overwhelmingly passed by the community, with around 80% of the votes in support. The proposal was submitted by MakerDAO founder Rune Christensen and focused on breaking the decentralized protocol into smaller units called MetaDAOs which would be more decentralized. With over $8 billion in...
