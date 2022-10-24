Read full article on original website
Sullivan Independent News
Ronald D. Cecil
Ronald D. Cecil, 77, of Sullivan, MO, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Ron was born on July 15, 1945 in Parma, Missouri to Jesse and Nerva (Buckley) Cecil. Ron worked as a cab driver for Laclede Cab Company for many years...
Sullivan Independent News
George Harold Mund
Mund, George Harold of Bourbon, Missouri was born October 15, 1923, in Farmington, Missouri, to George M. and Lillian (nee Eaves) Mund, and entered into rest, Thursday, October 13, 2022, in Sullivan, Missouri, at the age of 98 years, 11 months and 28 days. He is preceded in death by...
Sullivan Independent News
John D. Schmidt
John D. Schmidt, 66 of Washington, MO formerly of Sullivan passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022. John David was born on March 26, 1956 in Washington, Missouri to Newell A. and Shirley Mae (Schlueter) Schmidt. He attended Saint Anthony Catholic grade school and graduated from Sullivan High School in the class of 1974. John attended Missouri Western in St. Joseph, MO to play football then transferred to the University of Missouri - Rolla to obtain his degree in Petroleum Engineering Management in 1979. John was employed by Blackmore and Glunt from 1979 until retirement in 2018 and continued on a consulting basis until his passing.
Sullivan Independent News
Pamela K. Rowden
Pamela K. Rowden, 66, of Sullivan, Missouri passed away at Life Care Center of Sullivan on Monday, October 10, 2022. Pamela Kay Rowden was born on March 21, 1956 in Saint Louis, Missouri to Elzia and Opal (Adkins) Rowden. She attended High Ridge Elementary and St. Clair High School. Following high school, Pamela furthered her education at East Central College, where she took classes pertaining to business and secretarial work.
Sullivan Independent News
Rose M. Turnbull
Rose M. Turnbull, 80, of Gerald, Missouri passed away at her home, with her loving husband by her side, on Sunday, September 25, 2022. Rose Marie was born on March 6, 1942 in Saint Louis, Missouri to Ernest and Rosanne (Phelan) Lee. She grew up and attended grade school at Saint James Catholic School and graduated from Saint Johns High School. Shortly after graduating high school, Rose went to work at Bell Telephone for a few years.
Sullivan Independent News
Jerry E. Payne
Jerry E. Payne of Cuba, MO was born on Monday, July 21, 1952, in DeSoto, MO to Homer E. Payne and Nellie Bernice Payne, nee Ferris. He passed away at his residence on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at the age of 70 years, 2 months, and 13 days. Jerry attended...
Sullivan Independent News
Jacob ‘Lee’ Summers
Jacob “Lee” Summers of Bourbon, Missouri was born on Sunday, July 6, 1930, to William and Lennah (King) Summers. He passed away in Sullivan Missouri, on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at the age of 92. Lee served his country in the United Stated Air Force during the Korean...
Sullivan Independent News
Doris Irene Chapman Hall
Doris Irene Chapman Hall, 91, of Owensville, Mo., passed away Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 at Gasconade Manor in Owensville. Doris was born Jan. 20, 1931, to Arthur and Nellie (Brickey) Bruce in Wright County, Mo. She was united in marriage to Clarence (Chippie) Chapman on Nov. 24, 1949, at St....
Sullivan Independent News
Bourbon Boosters Hoping To Restore Mural
The mural splashed across the wall of Bourbon Blooms has seen better days. The paint is fading after nearly 20 years and the Bourbon Boosters are hoping to restore its glory. Bourbon Ward 2 Alderwoman Mary Heywood told the city council Tuesday that night the Boosters are looking at ways of making it happen.
Washington Missourian
Washington emergency personnel searching for paraglider in Missouri River
The Washington Fire Department is investigating reports that a paraglider crashed into the Missouri River shortly after 5:30 p.m. this evening near Washington's riverfront. The paraglider was reportedly seen by a witness who contacted emergency services. Multiple boats and personnel have been deployed at the riverfront to search for the paraglider. The boats are searching east of the Highway 47 bridge.
mymoinfo.com
Dianna Bartels announces her resignation as Missouri Circuit 23, Division 3, Judge
(Jefferson County) Dianna Bartels, Division 3 Judge of Missouri’s 23rd Judicial Circuit covering Jefferson County, gave notice of her resignation on Tuesday. Unnamed sources tell KJFF that Bartels was in the middle of disciplinary hearing which may have led to her resignation. Missouri’s 23rd Judicial Circuit Court Presiding Judge...
‘I’ll be doggone!’ Missouri Lottery player wins $100,000 prize
A Missouri Lottery player had quite the shock after winning a $100,000 top prize on a “Fun 5s” Scratchers ticket.
Sullivan Independent News
Chamber Board Hires Lewis As Executive Director
The Sullivan Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is pleased to announce the hiring of Emily Lewis for the position of Executive Director. Emily has started her new position part-time at the Chamber office and will officially join the team full-time in November jumping right into Chamber events like the Spooktacular, Rooftop Food Drive, and two Christmas events.
Sullivan Independent News
Sidewalks, Meramec Community Fair, Ordinance Top Council Meeting
The Sullivan City Council met in open session on Tuesday, October 18, where they approved a request for a street closure, discussed sidewalk projects and received a report from the Meramec Community Fair. Meramec Community Fair, President, James Bartle addressed the council expressing the fair board appreciation for the dedicated...
Schnucks newly-acquired Fricks Market stores open this week
This week marks the opening of two newly-acquired Schnucks stores located in Sullivan and Union, Missouri.
Sullivan Independent News
Sullivan Schnucks Set To Open Thursday
Schnucks, the regional supermarket chain with more than 100 locations, will open in Sullivan on Thursday in the former Fricks building at 45 North Clark. Schnucks acquired the Fricks business in September, adding Sullivan and Union to the franchise. The company is planning a new location in Oak Grove. Read...
Sullivan Independent News
26th Rooftop Food Drive Set For Nov. 4
The Sullivan Chamber of Commerce, KTUI Radio and Sullivan Independent News/Missouri Possum Radio will kick off the Chamber of Commerce, "Thanksgiving Challenge," on Friday, November 4, beginning at 7:30 a.m. with the annual Rooftop Food Drive that will celebrate 26 years. The event will be held in downtown Sullivan with...
KTLO
Two injured in Ozark County accident Tuesday
Two eastern Missouri residents were injured in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Ozark County. Twenty-nine-year-old Dalton West and 31-year-old Shannon Ross, both of Ironton, were taken to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains for treatment of what were termed moderate injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report says the...
KSDK
Loyal to Local: Hefner Furniture & Appliance doubles as a roadside attraction
ST. LOUIS — In today's 'Loyal to Local' segment, Malik takes us to a larger than life furniture store. We're talking five and a half acres of furniture and appliances, and that's not all!. Hefner Furniture & Appliance, has two separate locations in Poplar Bluff and Farmington. The family...
cardinalnews.org
Old Valleydale plant in Salem to be turned into 300-unit apartment complex
The City of Salem announced Tuesday a $50 million venture to transform the old Valleydale Meat Packing and Processing plant – shuttered since 2006 – into more than 300 upscale apartments with a variety of resort-style amenities. Calling it the most transformative economic development project in Salem’s recent...
