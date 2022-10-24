Former Red Sox fan favorite Brock Holt officially announced his retirement from baseball Thursday afternoon via Instagram. “Damn it that was fun,” Holt wrote. “For parts of 10 years I got to do the only thing I ever wanted to do…play Major League Baseball. Today I hang them up knowing I did the best I could for me, my family, and my teammates. I’m proud of every single second of it. If you were a part of it at any point…know that I love you and I am forever grateful! We had one hell of a ride.”

