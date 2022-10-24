Read full article on original website
Brock Holt retires: Red Sox fan favorite calls career ‘one hell of a ride’
Former Red Sox fan favorite Brock Holt officially announced his retirement from baseball Thursday afternoon via Instagram. “Damn it that was fun,” Holt wrote. “For parts of 10 years I got to do the only thing I ever wanted to do…play Major League Baseball. Today I hang them up knowing I did the best I could for me, my family, and my teammates. I’m proud of every single second of it. If you were a part of it at any point…know that I love you and I am forever grateful! We had one hell of a ride.”
Why Dave Dombrowski’s latest World Series appearance proves he’s a Hall of Famer (podcast)
The Philadelphia Phillies’ National League pennant win means former Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has taken four different franchises to the World Series since 1997, winning two in that time. He’s the first ever top executive to accomplish that feat. After winning the title in...
Dave Dombrowski on Red Sox firing: ‘I don’t think I was treated right’ (report)
Three years after being fired for the Red Sox, former president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski still isn’t happy about the way his strong tenure in Boston ended. On the eve of his Phillies taking on the Astros in Game 1 of the World Series, Dombrowski spoke about his Sept. 2019 exit in stronger terms than ever before.
Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers named Silver Slugger finalists
Red Sox infielders Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers were named Silver Slugger finalists at their respective positions Thursday afternoon. Bogaerts is a finalist at shortstop along with Toronto’s Bo Bichette, Minnesota’s Carlos Correa and Texas’ Corey Seager. Devers is a third base finalist and will go up against Cleveland’s José Ramírez, Houston’s Alex Bregman and Toronto’s Matt Chapman.
Aaron Judge rumors: Mookie Betts could move to second base if Dodgers sign Yankees star (report)
Long before he was a Gold Glove winner in right field, Mookie Betts was a second base prospect for the Red Sox. And now there appears to be a chance Betts could move back to that position for the Dodgers. The Dodgers could become “serious players” to sign Yankees slugger...
BetMGM bonus code for NBA scores $200 with 3-pointer
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest BetMGM bonus code offer (get it here) is as close to an automatic winner as you can find. Claim this bonus...
Caesars Sportsbook promo code: How to get best Thursday Night Football bonus
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Start on the right track to wager on the NFL, NBA, or World Series with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code. This “Full Caesar”...
