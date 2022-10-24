Read full article on original website
Related
Trump says Twitter 'in sane hands,' makes no pledge to rejoin
Former US president Donald Trump on Friday hailed the sale of Twitter to tech billionaire Elon Musk, but declined to commit to rejoining the platform. "I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country," Trump said on his own Truth Social platform.
"You Might Think It's Just Adult Stuff, But The Kids Notice": People Who Grew Up In Mixed Race Families Are Sharing What They Wish Others Understood
"My problem was never that I didn't know how I saw my identity — but more so how others saw it."
Paul Pelosi, U.S. House speaker’s husband, attacked inside their San Francisco home
WASHINGTON — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was recovering in the hospital Friday morning after an unidentified individual broke into their San Francisco home in the early morning and “violently assaulted” the 82-year-old, according to a statement from spokesman Drew Hammill. Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat who has a U.S. Capitol Police […] The post Paul Pelosi, U.S. House speaker’s husband, attacked inside their San Francisco home appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Comments / 0