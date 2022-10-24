Read full article on original website
Why am I seeing pheasants in Pennsylvania again?
In an annual occurrence at this time of year across Pennsylvania, amazed observers begin reporting sightings of ring-necked pheasants along roads, in backyards, in fields and elsewhere. For several months, from mid-October through February, the pheasant is back in Pennsylvania, in limited numbers near the spots where the Pennsylvania Game...
Fish & Boat Commission takes emergency steps after invasive species found at hatcheries
A tiny non-native, invasive snail has been discovered at Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission hatcheries, leading the agency to implement emergency actions. According to the commission, New Zealand mudsnails, which have been spreading across Pennsylvania, have been found on the premises at Benner Spring and Pleasant Gap State Fish Hatcheries in Centre County.
Northern section of new central Pa. thruway is now fully open
NORTHUMBERLAND – All lanes of the northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway are now open. Construction of about a mile of southbound lanes between in the Montandon/Northumberland area has been completed, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Thursday. Construction of that stretch of southbound lanes could not...
We need a U.S. Senator who will work for Pennsylvania | PennLive letters
I am pleased to support Dr. Oz for U.S. Senate - not just because he is a Republican - but because I know he is committed to listening to Pennsylvanians and working with state and local officials to do what is best for Pennsylvania communities and families. At the state...
Rise in respiratory illnesses in kids touches central Pa., but hospital capacity holding up
Hospitals throughout Pennsylvania are seeing an increase in a potentially severe respiratory illness in children that is straining hospitals in some parts of the country. Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is related to the common cold, but can be especially harmful and sometimes deadly for newborns and the elderly. Dr....
Need spinal fusion or hip or knee replacement? New report helps find best place to go in Pa.
Note: an earlier version of this article incorrectly said a significantly higher than expected number of spinal fusion patients at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center needed an unusually long hospital stay. It should have said patients at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center needed the longer stays. The article has been updated.
Apparently, Pennsylvania has a favorite cryptid | Today in Pa.
Editor’s note: October marks the start of “Paranormal PA,” a PennLive series that delves into Pennsylvania-grown stories of spirits (like the ghost of a murdered girl whose cries can be heard in one of Penn State’s library); cryptids (Bigfoot); oddities and legends; and the unexplained. Watch...
Fetterman struggles in rapid-fire debate format as he and Oz trade well-worn barbs
Editor’s note: For the latest on candidates, campaigns and voters, subscribe to our weekly Elections 2022 newsletter at www.pennlive.com/newsletters and to our daily text alerts. The eyes of the political world turned to Harrisburg Tuesday night for the high-stakes U.S. Senate debate, but it was John Fetterman’s performance that...
