Aberdeen, SD

Funeral service for Bill Martens, Aberdeen teacher/coach who died Friday, set for Saturday

By Elisa Sand, Aberdeen News
 3 days ago

From Aberdeen Central High School to Lincoln Elementary School, students received additional support from school counselors Friday in response to the death of an Aberdeen teacher and coach.

William "Bill" Martens, 54, who grew up in De Smet, died at his home on Friday. Martens was the high school girls varsity cross-country coach and elementary physical education teacher at Lincoln.

Martens funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church, 502 S. Lincoln St., with Pastor Derek Baum officiating, according to Martens' obituary. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. prayer service. Visitation continues one hour before the service at the church.

Martens, who earned many coaching honors during his career, was born in Sioux Falls and graduated from De Smet High School in 1986. He will be buried at De Smet cemetery.

As a result of his death, Superintendent Becky Guffin said the school district's crisis team was engaged, which involved sending extra elementary school counselors to Lincoln and additional counseling staff to the middle schools and the high school.

There was also a Friday afternoon meeting with parents and students before the Central cross-country team departed for the state meet, which was Saturday in Huron.

Guffin said extra coaching staff attended the state meet in addition to parents, which provided an uplifting environment for Central runners. She said one cross-country runner commented on the fact that every time she looked up she saw someone in blue and gold who was cheering.

Between the boys and girls cross-country teams, there are six coaches, Guffin said.

Martens had been teaching and coaching in the Aberdeen Public School District since 2002. Prior to that, he worked in the Roncalli school system from 1991-2002. He graduated from Northern State University where he ran track and cross-country and played football.

This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: Funeral service for Bill Martens, Aberdeen teacher/coach who died Friday, set for Saturday

