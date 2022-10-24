Read full article on original website
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Body found in truck bed turns minor Macomb County fender-bender into major police investigation
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Police said they were investigating a minor fender-bender Thursday in Macomb County when they discovered a body in the bed of a truck. The crash happened before 2 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 27) in the area of Common and Hayes roads in Roseville. Officers said a pickup...
Residents petition to slow down speedy drivers in Dearborn Heights
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Nearly two weeks after 12-year-old Joseph Smith of Dearborn Heights was struck and killed while crossing the street, neighbors are pushing forward a petition that they believe can help save lives."They wanted to put flashing stop signs in the school areas and possibly speed bumps and just make drivers more aware that there are kids in the area," Dearborn mother Nicole Kreimes says.For Kreimes, it is hard to forget what happened to Joseph, a young boy who was no stranger to her son."This is my son's friend. They went to school together. They went...
fox2detroit.com
No shell casings found after driver of bullet-riddled SUV says he was shot at on Southfield Freeway
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The driver of an SUV said he was shot at several times while traveling on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit early Thursday. State police got a call from the Detroit Regional Command Center after they were contacted about a shooting that happened on the freeway around 12:40 a.m.
ClickOnDetroit.com
25-year-old woman killed in Sterling Heights when forklift she was driving fell on her, police say
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 25-year-old woman was killed overnight in Sterling Heights when the forklift she was driving fell on top of her, police said. The incident happened around midnight Sunday into Monday (Oct. 24) at Metalsa, a business in the 40100 block of Mitchell Drive. Sterling Heights...
Oakland County woman gets 10 to 15 years for killing high school coach in drunk driving crash
A 56-year-old woman who killed a local high school coach will serve ten- to fifteen-years in prison. Wendy Bass took a plea deal, pleading guilty to drunken and reckless driving charges. In exchange, the second degree murder charge was dropped.
fox2detroit.com
Parents outraged after 6-year-old special needs daughter was dropped at wrong bus stop
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Dearborn Heights couple says their 6-year-old daughter with special needs was dropped off at the wrong bus stop - and the school did nothing to help find her. "I'm thinking did something happen to my daughter," said Marcus White. "Now I'm in protection...
Detroit murder suspect arrested after cutting through city park during police chase, slamming into family's minivan
A murder suspect is in custody after leading Detroit police on a chase Tuesday, including cutting through the middle of a city park on Wednesday.
fox2detroit.com
MSP say driver's Southfield Freeway shooting story doesn't add up
Michigan State Police are still looking for evidence to corroborate a driver's story after he said he was shot at on the Southfield Freeway. His vehicle had about 10 bullet holes in it, but no shell casings were found.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect in 2 different homicides arrested after pursuit ends in crash
Detroit police say the double murder suspect was desperate to get away from them and in doing so, put innocent lives in danger. A family was inside a minivan the suspect hit with his car. They were taken to a nearby hospital with only minor injuries.
Man found dead inside Macomb County apartment, 1 person arrested
MEMPHIS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One person was arrested after police found a 65-year-old man dead inside an apartment in Macomb County.According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called at about 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday to investigate a homicide at an apartment complex on Henderson Street in the Village of Memphis. The victim was found in the apartment, and investigators later determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma with health complications.A 32-year-old man, who police say also lived in the apartment, was arrested and transported to the Macomb County Jail. Police say the suspect called 911 at about 9:40 p.m., and the Memphis Police Department requested the sheriff's office to investigate. A witness told deputies that he heard yelling coming from the apartment earlier that day.The investigation will be turned over to the prosecutor's office once complete.
20-Year-Old Lucas Dreven Nash Died In A Motorcycle Crash In Oakland County (Oakland County, MI)
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office reported a motorcycle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Harvey Lake Road south of Wardlow Road in Highland Township around 6:47 p.m.
Woman survives airborne crash onto the Lodge with non-life-threatening injuries
Police said the woman drove off the service drive, with her car flying through the air. Her car also flew over another car before it crashed onto the Lodge freeway, police said.
candgnews.com
Police investigate deadly three-vehicle crash in Rochester Hills
ROCHESTER HILLS — A 74-year-old man from Rochester Hills was killed in a three-vehicle traffic crash the evening of Oct. 12. According to reports from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, at around 8 p.m., the man was driving a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee eastbound on Auburn Road, near John R Road, in Rochester Hills when he struck the back of a 2009 Ford Edge that was stopped at a red light.
Driver dies after crash caused by medical emergency on I-696 in Metro Detroit
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI – A motorist was pronounced dead after they apparently suffered a medical emergency and crashed their vehicle in Metro Detroit. Troopers from the Michigan State Police responded to the single-vehicle crash, which occurred on eastbound I-696 near Dequindre Road in Madison Heights at 7:40 p.m. on Monday.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect charged after man killed during workplace dispute outside Hazel Park LG factory
HAZEL PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly killed a man during a workplace dispute outside the Hazel Park LG factory. Malik Lashawn Dixon-Lynch, 25, is charged with second-degree murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of felony firearm in connection with the shooting Friday. He was denied bond.
Medical issue may have led to fatal crash near Port Huron, police say
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – Authorities believe a medical issue caused a 53-year-old Wales Township man to crash his vehicle into a steel barrier at a Michigan MDOT Welcome Center near Port Huron which led to his death. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said shortly before 9 p.m....
1 Person Died In A Fatal Crash In Madison Heights (Madison Heights, MI)
According to the Michigan State Police, a fatal crash was reported on Monday in Madison Heights. Officials confirmed that one motorist died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on eastbound I-696 near Dequindre Road.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘I want her to feel the pain I feel’: Southfield woman sentenced for hit-and-run that killed mother
DETROIT – A Southfield woman was sentenced Tuesday for running a red light, striking a 40-year-old mother in a crosswalk, and leaving her there to die. Police said they were called at 1:06 p.m. Dec. 4, 2019, to the area of West McNichols and Telegraph roads in Detroit. When...
fox2detroit.com
Rally demands Detroit police release officer names in fatal shooting of Porter Burks
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A rally was held Wednesday urging the release of police officer names involved in the fatal shooting of a knife-wielding man who had been suffering a mental health crisis. The shooting that killed Porter Burks happened three weeks ago after a trained officer had tried to...
WNEM
Flint Police looking for parents of child found this morning
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is searching for the parents of a little girl who was found Wednesday morning. She was found just before 6 a.m. in the 2500 block of Paducah Street in Flint. If you have any information, please call the Flint Police Department at...
