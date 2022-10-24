LAKE SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office says they recovered the body of a missing person from Lake Somerville Monday morning. The search started Sunday afternoon after the sheriff’s office was notified that a a person swam out into the water at Birch Creek Park to retrieve a jet ski after it became unanchored. The person did not return from the water and that’s when 911 was called. The search was suspended at sunset Sunday and resumed at daylight on Monday morning.

BURLESON COUNTY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO