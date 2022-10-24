ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazoria County, TX

Click2Houston.com

Rest in Peace, Keeper; Brazoria Co. K9 hit, killed by vehicle

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – Deputies with Brazoria County Precinct 4′s Constables Office announced the death of their K9 deputy on Thursday. According to a Facebook post, K9 Keeper was recently hit by a vehicle and succumbed to his injuries. “Keeper was a wonderful part of our Precinct 4...
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Madisonville police search for UTV theft suspects

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville Police are searching for two people they say were involved in stealing five Utility Terrain Vehicles, or side-by-sides, from a Kawasaki Dealership during the early morning hours of October 24. The dealership is located on South May St. Police say video from the scene shows...
MADISONVILLE, TX
KFDM-TV

Authorities release identity of body found in Chambers County

CHAMBERS COUNTY — Chambers County Detectives tell us the victim is Jose Montemayor. Thirty-eight year old male from Baytown. Montemayor has ties with the gang, Tango Blast near Baytown. Authorities believe Montemayor was killed by gunshot in another area before his body was dumped in Chambers County. Detectives are...
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Brazos County Sheriffs Office Investigates Drive By Shooting

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) — In the early morning hours of Saturday, October 22nd, 2022, Deputies with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired in the Creekside neighborhood near Sandy Point Rd. The suspects fled the scene prior to the officers arrival. When...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

NAVASOTA POLICE ARREST FOUR AFTER BABY FORMULA STOLEN FROM BUSINESS

Four people face theft charges in Navasota after being accused of stealing baby formula. The Navasota Police Department says around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to a business in the 300 block of North LaSalle Street for a report of a theft. The suspects were reported to have stolen several tubs of baby formula and left the property.
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

Former customers of pool contractor react to arrest

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - People who say they have fallen victim to Mike Mojica, the pool contractor who was arrested this week for theft, are speaking out saying they are happy to see his past has caught up with him. Kevin Matthews was working to flip a home in...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Body of missing person found at Lake Somerville

LAKE SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office says they recovered the body of a missing person from Lake Somerville Monday morning. The search started Sunday afternoon after the sheriff’s office was notified that a a person swam out into the water at Birch Creek Park to retrieve a jet ski after it became unanchored. The person did not return from the water and that’s when 911 was called. The search was suspended at sunset Sunday and resumed at daylight on Monday morning.
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
thekatynews.com

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals

JUAN CARLOS SILVA – Hispanic Male, 72 years: Mr. Silva died in the 8400 block of the Gulf Freeway in Houston, TX on 09/04/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-3742. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/95442) JOHN ROBERT WALKER – Black Male, 75 years:...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KAGS

KAGS

Bryan College Station, TX
