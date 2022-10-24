Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Rest in Peace, Keeper; Brazoria Co. K9 hit, killed by vehicle
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – Deputies with Brazoria County Precinct 4′s Constables Office announced the death of their K9 deputy on Thursday. According to a Facebook post, K9 Keeper was recently hit by a vehicle and succumbed to his injuries. “Keeper was a wonderful part of our Precinct 4...
Skeletal remains found in Pearland in 1985 identified as Alisha Cooks
Family members of a missing persons case from 36 years ago received some closure after officials identified skeletal remains.
Brazos County Sherriff's Office seek public's help in identifying drive-by shooting suspects
BRYAN, Texas — Deputies with the Brazos County Sheriff's Office are seeking assistance in identifying suspects involved in a drive-by shooting that took place early in the morning on Saturday, Oct. 22. According to a press release, deputies responded to a call reporting shots fired in the Creekside neighborhood...
KBTX.com
Madisonville police search for UTV theft suspects
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville Police are searching for two people they say were involved in stealing five Utility Terrain Vehicles, or side-by-sides, from a Kawasaki Dealership during the early morning hours of October 24. The dealership is located on South May St. Police say video from the scene shows...
Authorities investigating second drive-by shooting at Bryan home
Authorities in Brazos County are investigating a drive-by shooting for the second time into a home that had multiple people and a child inside.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public’s Help to Identify Suspect in Motor Vehicle Theft in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s help with any information regarding a vehicle theft that occurred on October 18, 2022, at around 10:25 pm, at a gas station on FM 149 in Montgomery. The vehicle is described as a black 2004 Chevrolet…
KFDM-TV
Authorities release identity of body found in Chambers County
CHAMBERS COUNTY — Chambers County Detectives tell us the victim is Jose Montemayor. Thirty-eight year old male from Baytown. Montemayor has ties with the gang, Tango Blast near Baytown. Authorities believe Montemayor was killed by gunshot in another area before his body was dumped in Chambers County. Detectives are...
fox44news.com
Brazos County Sheriffs Office Investigates Drive By Shooting
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) — In the early morning hours of Saturday, October 22nd, 2022, Deputies with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired in the Creekside neighborhood near Sandy Point Rd. The suspects fled the scene prior to the officers arrival. When...
Man wanted in fatal stabbing at hotel parking lot near Bush Intercontinental Airport, HPD says
Police are searching for 28-year-old Steven L. Jones, who's accused of stabbing another man and killing him nearly two months ago.
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA POLICE ARREST FOUR AFTER BABY FORMULA STOLEN FROM BUSINESS
Four people face theft charges in Navasota after being accused of stealing baby formula. The Navasota Police Department says around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to a business in the 300 block of North LaSalle Street for a report of a theft. The suspects were reported to have stolen several tubs of baby formula and left the property.
Chambers County investigating after person found dead south of Beach City, sheriff's office say
While not many details were released about the incident, authorities said they are investigating this case as a homicide.
KHOU
HPD: Man dead after his car was shot at multiple times while leaving apartment complex
HOUSTON — A man is dead after his car was shot at multiple times while leaving an apartment complex Thursday night, police said. Houston police said the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. on Sampson Street near Southmore Boulevard and 288. Police said the man was shot during the incident...
Magnolia man sentenced to 45 years after guilty plea to murdering roommate in mobile home
A man whom friends say prayed to Satan, plead guilty to stabbing his roommate 70 times.
KBTX.com
Former customers of pool contractor react to arrest
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - People who say they have fallen victim to Mike Mojica, the pool contractor who was arrested this week for theft, are speaking out saying they are happy to see his past has caught up with him. Kevin Matthews was working to flip a home in...
Houston SPCA offers reward for injured puppy found in parking lot
A person "tightly wrapped an elastic hairband around the snout of an 8-week-old puppy." Now a Houston nonprofit is offering a $5,000 reward for information.
KBTX.com
Body of missing person found at Lake Somerville
LAKE SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office says they recovered the body of a missing person from Lake Somerville Monday morning. The search started Sunday afternoon after the sheriff’s office was notified that a a person swam out into the water at Birch Creek Park to retrieve a jet ski after it became unanchored. The person did not return from the water and that’s when 911 was called. The search was suspended at sunset Sunday and resumed at daylight on Monday morning.
thekatynews.com
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals
JUAN CARLOS SILVA – Hispanic Male, 72 years: Mr. Silva died in the 8400 block of the Gulf Freeway in Houston, TX on 09/04/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-3742. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/95442) JOHN ROBERT WALKER – Black Male, 75 years:...
fox26houston.com
2 small dogs mauled to death, another severely injured while in the care of residential pet sitter
HOUSTON - "Gypsy's a rescue dog," said her owner, Seema Santhakumar. Gypsy has been a member of the Santhakumar family for five years. On October 13, Gypsy went to stay with a pet sitter. No criminal charges are filed, so we are not saying her name or showing her face.
KHOU
Houston SPCA offering $5K reward for information leading to arrest of animal abuse suspect
HOUSTON — The Houston SPCA is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for abusing a dog. The SPCA said someone tightly wrapped a hair tie around the snout of a chihuahua mix puppy, causing severe swelling and a deep laceration to the bone.
Four charged with organized retail theft after stealing baby formula, Navasota police say
NAVASOTA, Texas — Navasota PD caught two adults and juveniles participating in organized retail theft by stealing tubs of baby formula on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at approximately 3:30 p.m., police say. The two adults charged are 19-year-old Stefan Mihalache and 39-year-old Domnica Tomescu. The identities of the two juveniles...
KAGS
