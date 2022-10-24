ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

live5news.com

Authorities identify suspect in Summerville Hampton Inn shooting

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department has identified the suspect in a shooting that happened outside a hotel Wednesday night. Michael Terrell Profit, 32, was arrested on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Lt. Chris Hirsch with the Summerville...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

1 dead, 1 in custody in Summerville shooting

Summerville, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department says a police K9 helped them locate the suspect in a deadly shooting Wednesday night. Lt. Chris Hirsch with the Summerville Police Department says one person was killed in a shooting at the Hampton Inn in Summerville around 9:13 p.m. Once on...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: Pursuit involving stolen car ends after crashing into tree

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested following a pursuit in North Charleston Thursday night. Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp says deputies attempted to stop a stolen car around 8:50 p.m., but it fled over I-26. Authorities say the chase ended when a car hit a tree on Otranto Road near Fairwind Drive.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

NCPD investigating shooting near Barnwell street

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that left one person injured. According to NCPD, officers responded to Rivers Avenue at Barnwell Street shortly before 3:15 p.m. for a possible shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a 34-year-old man “with...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Missing North Charleston man last seen Oct. 10, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is looking for a missing man Thursday night. Anthony Fishburn, 41, was last seen at Trident Hospital on Oct. 10. Authorities say Fishburn suffers from bipolar disorder. Fishburn stands at 6-feet 3-inches tall and weighs 188 pounds. Police weren’t able...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Man arrested in connection to Queen Street shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a 24-year-old man has been arrested following a shooting incident at a downtown business Tuesday. Jordan Scott, 24, was arrested following the shooting at 72 Queen St. Sgt. Craig DuBose with the police department says two employees got into an altercation...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police investigate North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a Wednesday night shooting. Officers responded to a report of shots being heard near Rivers Avenue and Alton Street. A report states officers found shell casings on Alton Street near the Corner Store. Officers were then informed of...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in N. Charleston crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a pedestrian killed in a Tuesday night crash. Florencio Granillo Diaz, 30, died at the scene at 10:02 p.m., according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The crash happened at Dorchester Road and Apartment Boulevard. Details...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs body recovered in N. Charleston as 63-year-old man

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man whose body was recovered Wednesday. Theodore Lloyd, 63, from North Charleston, was found dead at the corner of Meeting Street Road and Hock Avenue at 11:14 a.m., according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. His cause and manner of death are still under investigation.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

CCSO searching for missing woman last seen at airport

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching for a West Ashley woman last seen at the Charleston International Airport. According to CCSO, Hadjia Fall (21) was reported missing by her brother on October 26. She was last seen at the Charleston International Airport...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police investigating shots fired at Queen Street business

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department were called to a downtown business Tuesday evening for a shooting incident following an argument between two people. Sgt. Craig DuBose with the police department says two employees of a Queen Street business got into an altercation around 5 p.m....
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies investigating attempted armed robbery on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an attempted armed robbery on Johns Island Wednesday night. Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp says a person was approached by two men in masks at around 8:50 p.m. in the area of Edenvale and Bohicket Roads. The suspects demanded money, cut the victim and left in a car, Knapp says.
live5news.com

1 dead after log truck overturned in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Thursday crash near the Nesmith area. It happened on SC 41 just north of the Mingo Exxon gas station at 11 a.m. The driver of a 2009 tractor-trailer ran off the right side of the road...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies man killed in Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man Monday morning. Sgt. Craig DuBose says officers were called to 14 Allway St. around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found Tywone Thomas, 20, with a gunshot wound...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

CPD investigating fatal Monday morning shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a homicide that took place early Monday morning. According to CPD, officers responded to Allway Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday and found a man with gunshot wounds. Officers attempted to save the man and transported him to...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Driver hits deer, house in early-morning Johns Island crash

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A driver was taken to the hospital after hitting a deer and a house on Johns Island, the St. John’s Fire District said. The crash happened in the 3700 block of Besty Kerrison Parkway around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Officials say the driver hit...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

