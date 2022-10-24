Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Authorities identify suspect in Summerville Hampton Inn shooting
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department has identified the suspect in a shooting that happened outside a hotel Wednesday night. Michael Terrell Profit, 32, was arrested on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Lt. Chris Hirsch with the Summerville...
live5news.com
1 dead, 1 in custody in Summerville shooting
Summerville, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department says a police K9 helped them locate the suspect in a deadly shooting Wednesday night. Lt. Chris Hirsch with the Summerville Police Department says one person was killed in a shooting at the Hampton Inn in Summerville around 9:13 p.m. Once on...
West Ashley pizza restaurant remembers employee killed in 2021 robbery
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The West Ashley location of Paisano’s Pizza Grill was closed Thursday as staff celebrated the life of a former employee. Logan Traynham was killed in a robbery shortly after 9:00 p.m. on October 27, 2021. One year later, the restaurant gave those who knew Traynham the day off to reflect on […]
live5news.com
Deputies: Pursuit involving stolen car ends after crashing into tree
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested following a pursuit in North Charleston Thursday night. Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp says deputies attempted to stop a stolen car around 8:50 p.m., but it fled over I-26. Authorities say the chase ended when a car hit a tree on Otranto Road near Fairwind Drive.
counton2.com
NCPD investigating shooting near Barnwell street
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that left one person injured. According to NCPD, officers responded to Rivers Avenue at Barnwell Street shortly before 3:15 p.m. for a possible shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a 34-year-old man “with...
live5news.com
Missing North Charleston man last seen Oct. 10, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is looking for a missing man Thursday night. Anthony Fishburn, 41, was last seen at Trident Hospital on Oct. 10. Authorities say Fishburn suffers from bipolar disorder. Fishburn stands at 6-feet 3-inches tall and weighs 188 pounds. Police weren’t able...
live5news.com
Man arrested in connection to Queen Street shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a 24-year-old man has been arrested following a shooting incident at a downtown business Tuesday. Jordan Scott, 24, was arrested following the shooting at 72 Queen St. Sgt. Craig DuBose with the police department says two employees got into an altercation...
live5news.com
Police investigate North Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a Wednesday night shooting. Officers responded to a report of shots being heard near Rivers Avenue and Alton Street. A report states officers found shell casings on Alton Street near the Corner Store. Officers were then informed of...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in N. Charleston crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a pedestrian killed in a Tuesday night crash. Florencio Granillo Diaz, 30, died at the scene at 10:02 p.m., according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The crash happened at Dorchester Road and Apartment Boulevard. Details...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs body recovered in N. Charleston as 63-year-old man
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man whose body was recovered Wednesday. Theodore Lloyd, 63, from North Charleston, was found dead at the corner of Meeting Street Road and Hock Avenue at 11:14 a.m., according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. His cause and manner of death are still under investigation.
counton2.com
CCSO searching for missing woman last seen at airport
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching for a West Ashley woman last seen at the Charleston International Airport. According to CCSO, Hadjia Fall (21) was reported missing by her brother on October 26. She was last seen at the Charleston International Airport...
live5news.com
Police investigating shots fired at Queen Street business
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department were called to a downtown business Tuesday evening for a shooting incident following an argument between two people. Sgt. Craig DuBose with the police department says two employees of a Queen Street business got into an altercation around 5 p.m....
live5news.com
Deputies investigating attempted armed robbery on Johns Island
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an attempted armed robbery on Johns Island Wednesday night. Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp says a person was approached by two men in masks at around 8:50 p.m. in the area of Edenvale and Bohicket Roads. The suspects demanded money, cut the victim and left in a car, Knapp says.
live5news.com
1 dead after log truck overturned in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Thursday crash near the Nesmith area. It happened on SC 41 just north of the Mingo Exxon gas station at 11 a.m. The driver of a 2009 tractor-trailer ran off the right side of the road...
live5news.com
Coroner identifies man killed in Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man Monday morning. Sgt. Craig DuBose says officers were called to 14 Allway St. around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found Tywone Thomas, 20, with a gunshot wound...
live5news.com
Deputies find missing Georgetown teen
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies say a missing teen was found Wednesday afternoon. He was found shortly after 2 p.m.
counton2.com
CPD investigating fatal Monday morning shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a homicide that took place early Monday morning. According to CPD, officers responded to Allway Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday and found a man with gunshot wounds. Officers attempted to save the man and transported him to...
live5news.com
Driver hits deer, house in early-morning Johns Island crash
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A driver was taken to the hospital after hitting a deer and a house on Johns Island, the St. John’s Fire District said. The crash happened in the 3700 block of Besty Kerrison Parkway around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Officials say the driver hit...
WMBF
Driver killed after tractor-trailer overturns in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash involving a tractor-trailer in the Grand Strand on Thursday. Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened on S.C. 41 near Van Vlake Drive in Georgetown County at around 11 a.m. Lee...
Police investigating social media post made by Mount Pleasant student
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a social media post allegedly made by a student at Lucy Beckham High School. School leaders said there was no threat directed at the campus. The school’s principal, Anna Dassing, sent out a message to families Thursday morning saying she was alerted to posts on social media […]
