Erie County reports sudden spike in overdoses
It's the second overdose alert Erie County has issued in the prior 10 days. County health officials there said three drug overdoses have happened in the county over the past 24 hours, according to a Wednesday news release from the Erie County Health Department.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland drug raid leads to 7 arrests, 2 guns, numerous drugs confiscated
ASHLAND -- A drug raid last week led to multiple arrests and the confiscation of guns and drugs, according to a Thursday afternoon press release from Ashland Police Chief David Lay and Mayor Matt Miller. Seven people were arrested, two guns seized and illegal drugs including methamphetamine, heroin/fentanyl, hydrocodone, marijuana,...
Multiple people injured in 5-vehicle crash on Ohio 2 in Lorain County
BROWNHEIM TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two people were seriously injured and two others, including a 2-year-old child, were hospitalized after a five-vehicle crash Thursday on Ohio 2 in Lorain County. The State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred at about 5:18 p.m. east of Vermilion Road. Traffic on Ohio 2...
Entire officer shift responds after two shot in Lorain
The entire night shift at the Lorain Police Department rushed to the scene after several calls to 911 reported gunshots.
Photos: Man in fake beard robs local bank
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man accused of robbing a Lorain bank Wednesday afternoon.
No threat at local school after safety scare
A student at a North Ridgeville school brought a fake weapon to school and showed it off to other students, school officials said.
cleveland19.com
‘This has become very frustrating’: Cleveland resident on her mail delivery problems
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman reached out to the 19 News Troubleshooter Team after having issues with her mail being delivered for more than a year. “I’m terrified to have anything sent to me by mail because I don’t trust the post office,” said Angela Bishop.
cleveland19.com
33 years since her kidnapping, new developments in the Amy Mihaljevic murder mystery
Bay Village, Ohio (WOIO) - New developments in one of the biggest unsolved mysteries in Northeast Ohio, the kidnapping and killing of 10-year-old Amy Mihaljevic. A lead detective in the case says a piece of evidence in Amy’s murder has just been re-submitted to a lab for further DNA testing. Bay Village detectives are not releasing specifics as to what that evidence is and what specifically they’re testing for, but say it will take four months to get results.
'They’re not misunderstood youth, they’re criminals and they’re doing what criminals do': Indian River juvenile corrections officers share concerns
MASSILLON, Ohio — Corrections officers from Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Stark County are shedding more light on the situation Saturday, when 12 youth inmates got out of their rooms and barricaded themselves in a school building armed with makeshift weapons. "They feel like there's no limits to...
huroninsider.com
16-year-old allegedly found with firearm, marijuana
SANDUSKY – A 16-year-old boy was arrested early Sunday morning after he was allegedly found with a firearm and marijuana on him. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when police observed the juvenile walking on Fulton Street past curfew at 2:51AM. The report states that the 16-year-old told police that he was walking home from a friend’s house.
cleveland19.com
Lorain police seek tips in double shooting
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain police said detectives are investigating a double shooting that left a 17-year-old boy and 24-year-old injured. The shooting took place just before midnight Tuesday in a parking lot on East Erie Avenue. Officers said they found two men with gunshots wounds who were both responsive.
2 injured after suffering gunshot wounds in Lorain Tuesday night
LORAIN, Ohio — A 17-year-old boy and 24-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in a parking lot on the 200 block of East Erie Avenue in the City of Lorain Tuesday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News...
2 men transported to hospital after skydivers crash through building in Geauga County
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio — Two men were transported to separate hospitals after two skydivers crashed through the building of a training facility in Troy Township Saturday. According to a report from the Geauga County Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred when two skydivers accidentally collided and became tangled with one another while in mid-air. They proceeded to crash through the Cleveland Skydiving Center, with one of the skydivers landing on a man who was walking inside the building.
These 25 Medina County restaurants had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
MEDINA, Ohio - Here are the Medina County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 480 of the nearly 627 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Medina County cited were...
cleveland19.com
1 man killed in shooting at Elyria apartment complex
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives from the Elyria Police Department are investigating the circumstances that led up to a fatal shooting on Thursday night. Officers first received the call for reports of shots fired at the Midview Crossings Apartments on Middle Avenue at 7:46 p.m., according to Elyria police. Investigators...
cleveland19.com
Mail carrier robbed in Elyria
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are asking for any witnesses to the robbery of a mail carrier earlier this week. Euclid police said the robbery happened around 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to officers, the mail carrier was on Halle Drive when the robbery happened. Anyone with...
Boater found dead in Chippewa Lake identified
Officials have identified a boater that was found in Chippewa Lake earlier this week.
‘Shameful’: Former CMSD worker begs for mercy ahead of sentencing for insurrection
A former occupational therapist for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, who admitted storming the Capitol on January 6th, 2021, is asking a judge for mercy when she is punished.
Motorcycle crashes into back of car, killing Huron County man
WOODVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 38-year-old Huron County man was killed Wednesday evening when the motorcycle he was driving crashed into the back of a vehicle waiting to make a turn, according to the State Highway Patrol. Ryan Rang, 38, of Monroeville, was thrown from his motorcycle when the...
Stark County school board member accused of stealing critics’ yard signs
A longtime member of a school board in Stark County finds himself in hot water amid allegations that he has been stealing yard signs.
