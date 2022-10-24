ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ashlandsource.com

Ashland drug raid leads to 7 arrests, 2 guns, numerous drugs confiscated

ASHLAND -- A drug raid last week led to multiple arrests and the confiscation of guns and drugs, according to a Thursday afternoon press release from Ashland Police Chief David Lay and Mayor Matt Miller. Seven people were arrested, two guns seized and illegal drugs including methamphetamine, heroin/fentanyl, hydrocodone, marijuana,...
ASHLAND, OH
cleveland19.com

33 years since her kidnapping, new developments in the Amy Mihaljevic murder mystery

Bay Village, Ohio (WOIO) - New developments in one of the biggest unsolved mysteries in Northeast Ohio, the kidnapping and killing of 10-year-old Amy Mihaljevic. A lead detective in the case says a piece of evidence in Amy’s murder has just been re-submitted to a lab for further DNA testing. Bay Village detectives are not releasing specifics as to what that evidence is and what specifically they’re testing for, but say it will take four months to get results.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
WKYC

'They’re not misunderstood youth, they’re criminals and they’re doing what criminals do': Indian River juvenile corrections officers share concerns

MASSILLON, Ohio — Corrections officers from Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Stark County are shedding more light on the situation Saturday, when 12 youth inmates got out of their rooms and barricaded themselves in a school building armed with makeshift weapons. "They feel like there's no limits to...
STARK COUNTY, OH
huroninsider.com

16-year-old allegedly found with firearm, marijuana

SANDUSKY – A 16-year-old boy was arrested early Sunday morning after he was allegedly found with a firearm and marijuana on him. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when police observed the juvenile walking on Fulton Street past curfew at 2:51AM. The report states that the 16-year-old told police that he was walking home from a friend’s house.
SANDUSKY, OH
cleveland19.com

Lorain police seek tips in double shooting

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain police said detectives are investigating a double shooting that left a 17-year-old boy and 24-year-old injured. The shooting took place just before midnight Tuesday in a parking lot on East Erie Avenue. Officers said they found two men with gunshots wounds who were both responsive.
LORAIN, OH
WKYC

2 injured after suffering gunshot wounds in Lorain Tuesday night

LORAIN, Ohio — A 17-year-old boy and 24-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in a parking lot on the 200 block of East Erie Avenue in the City of Lorain Tuesday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News...
LORAIN, OH
WKYC

2 men transported to hospital after skydivers crash through building in Geauga County

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio — Two men were transported to separate hospitals after two skydivers crashed through the building of a training facility in Troy Township Saturday. According to a report from the Geauga County Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred when two skydivers accidentally collided and became tangled with one another while in mid-air. They proceeded to crash through the Cleveland Skydiving Center, with one of the skydivers landing on a man who was walking inside the building.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

1 man killed in shooting at Elyria apartment complex

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives from the Elyria Police Department are investigating the circumstances that led up to a fatal shooting on Thursday night. Officers first received the call for reports of shots fired at the Midview Crossings Apartments on Middle Avenue at 7:46 p.m., according to Elyria police. Investigators...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Mail carrier robbed in Elyria

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are asking for any witnesses to the robbery of a mail carrier earlier this week. Euclid police said the robbery happened around 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to officers, the mail carrier was on Halle Drive when the robbery happened. Anyone with...
ELYRIA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy