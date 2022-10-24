BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - With Halloween just around the corner, AAA has provided some tips on how drivers and trick-or-treaters can stay safe this Halloween. “With fewer daylight hours, higher numbers of pedestrians, and motorists who are traveling to and from events, Halloween can be one of the deadliest nights of the year for children and adults,” said JJ Miller, safety advisor of AAA East Central. “Excited trick-or-treaters are more likely to forget about safety so anyone who is celebrating the holiday needs to have a plan in place to prevent potential tragedies.”

