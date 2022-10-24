ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

WDTV

WVSP schedules sobriety checkpoint in Preston County

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is planning a sobriety checkpoint in Preston County. The checkpoint will be on WV Route 7 between Kingwood and Masontown on Friday, Nov. 11 from 6 p.m. to midnight. State Police said the checkpoint will be conducted in an effort...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Sentencing delayed for George Tanios

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - George Tanios, a Morgantown sandwich shop owner accused of entering The Capitol on Jan. 6, will have to wait a little longer for his day in court. His sentencing will now be on Jan. 13, 2023. Tanios, who is free on bond, pleaded guilty to one...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Patrick Morrisey visits Preston County High

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Attorney General Patrick Morrisey visited Preston County High School on Wednesday. He talked with students about the drug problems in West Virginia like prescription opioids and fentanyl. Morrisey says he wants the students to know how dangerous these drugs are. He says many children start abusing...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County Magistrate Court

PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Oct. 21-23: • Jerrell Edward Harrison, 1635 Vogel Ave., Columbus, was arraigned on charges of possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) with intent to deliver and transporting a controlled substance and released on $150,000 bond. •...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WDTV

AAA gives tips on how to be safe on Halloween

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - With Halloween just around the corner, AAA has provided some tips on how drivers and trick-or-treaters can stay safe this Halloween. “With fewer daylight hours, higher numbers of pedestrians, and motorists who are traveling to and from events, Halloween can be one of the deadliest nights of the year for children and adults,” said JJ Miller, safety advisor of AAA East Central. “Excited trick-or-treaters are more likely to forget about safety so anyone who is celebrating the holiday needs to have a plan in place to prevent potential tragedies.”
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Person flown to Ruby Memorial after crash involving dump truck

BEVERLY, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews responded to a two vehicle crash on Main Street in Beverly on Thursday. A van was traveling south on US 250/219, Main St., in Beverly when it crossed the center line into oncoming northbound traffic and back across into the southbound lane, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.
BEVERLY, WV
WDTV

Mildred Yvonne Mercandino Six

Mildred Yvonne Mercandino Six, 85, of Clarksburg passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Clarksburg on August 28, 1937, a daughter of the late John Paul and Esther Ellen Ashcraft Mercandino. She was married to James Homer Six, who preceded her in death...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Substance abuse recovery center opens in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Wise Path Recovery Center will begin accepting people today. They require you to call in, except on Wednesdays they will be accepting walk-ins. They have several locations coming soon. Their goal is to close the gap in treatment, educating people on recovery and assisting clients in...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Crews battle brush fire in Harrison County

BRISTOL, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire crews are battling a brush fire in Harrison County. Calls for the brush fire on Turtletree Fork Rd. in Bristol came in around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said the fire has not damaged any structures, and no...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV

