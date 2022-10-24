ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MA

A New Bedford Restaurant/Chef Is Giving Back to a Local Family up Against the Ropes Battling Cancer

Life as we know it is unpredictable and occasionally unfair. Just ask the Tavares family. Brittney and Ryan Tavares are well known in the New Bedford area and have been up against some pretty heavy news over the past couple of years battling cancer. Their rocky road began as breast cancer that lead to a double mastectomy, followed by a brief victory, and now a dreaded biopsy of Leptomeningeal disease in Brittney's spine and brain was determined back on October 20th.
Epic Indoor Tubing Is Back At Jordan’s Enchanted Village

Everyone was raving about the indoor tubing at Jordan's Furniture last winter and of course, the furniture store is bringing it back for an all new season of festive fun at the Enchanted Village. No real surprise that the 72-foot long indoor tube slides will be back for another season,...
New Bedford Premiere of Hip Hop Horror Film ‘Deep Redd’

New Bedford is an up-an-coming location on the horror movie map, and Deep Redd is the latest buzz-worthy film among the SouthCoast creative and hip hop communities. Its first showing in New Bedford is Friday, October 28 at 9 p.m. at the historic Verdean Veterans Memorial Hall, located at 561 Purchase Street.
Enjoy Pancakes in Costume at the Dartmouth Mall for a Halloween Breakfast

Trick-or-Treat! It's the Dartmouth Mall getting in on some Halloween fun. The spookiest weekend of the year is upon us, but not all of it has to be scary. The ‘Not So Scary Halloween Breakfast’ is coming to the Dartmouth Mall on Sunday and the only thing scary about it is how many pancakes your children will most likely eat at this family-friendly event.
Beisel, Cooley Highlight 2022 Class Inducted Into RIIL Hall of Fame Wednesday

WARWICK, RI (July 15, 2022) – The following distinguished athletes, coaches, officials and administrators will be inducted into the Rhode Island Interscholastic League High School Athletic Hall of Fame-Class of 2022 on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick. Elizabeth Beisel. Arguably the best female swimmer...
Kick Off Your Weekend With Free Halloween Fun in New Bedford

Halloween weekend is coming up fast, so get those costumes ready and head to New Bedford for some free, family fun this Friday night. New Bedford Parks, Recreation and Beaches are hosting a free Halloween party at the Andrea McCoy Recreation Center at 181 Hillman Street. The party starts at 6 P.M. on Friday night and there will be fun and games for all.
Halloween Comes Alive in Dartmouth Thanks to One Man’s Haunted Yard

As Halloween draws closer, all things spooky and scary begin to take over, and one Dartmouth resident lives to bring terror and fear to his neighborhood every year. Harrison Ingham has been putting on interactive Halloween displays for years, and after acquiring the original animatronics and props from the old Lakeville haunted trail, he’s ready to make the “Haunted Yard by Dark New England” bigger and scarier than ever.
This Route 24 On-Ramp Is by Far the Sketchiest and Most-Dangerous in Fall River

If you were to ask me my honest opinion on the drivers of the SouthCoast, Fall River doesn't sit too well on the rankings. This past week alone, I've been in and out of the "We'll Try" city running errands and checking off meetings on my to-do list. Coincidentally, both were up near B.C.C.'s campus, which meant I had to risk it all on the way home when it came down to one specific highway ramp.
Should you rake your leaves this fall? Here’s why some experts say no

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Leaf duty may be getting a reprieve after lawn and wildlife experts say it’s better to leave them rather than bagging them up. In New England, the only thing worse than shoveling is raking. But do you leave the leaves or bag them up? Spencer Curtis was at his son’s house in Framingham where the leaves cover the lawn. “He is a little lazy I would say. He waits for his father to come,” said Curtis.
See the Sweet New Face at Buttonwood Park Zoo

Just before Labor Day, an newborn baby sloth was welcomed at Buttonwood Park Zoo. Now you can start spotting the cutest new addition to the family in the Rainforests, Rivers & Reefs exhibit. The sight of a tiny, newborn sloth clinging to its mother is worthy of an out loud...
