Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.
Massachusetts witness photographs 'blinking light' UFOs nightly
History's Villains: True Crimes
Don't Miss This Seminar That Could Save Your Pet's Life!
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!
A New Bedford Restaurant/Chef Is Giving Back to a Local Family up Against the Ropes Battling Cancer
Life as we know it is unpredictable and occasionally unfair. Just ask the Tavares family. Brittney and Ryan Tavares are well known in the New Bedford area and have been up against some pretty heavy news over the past couple of years battling cancer. Their rocky road began as breast cancer that lead to a double mastectomy, followed by a brief victory, and now a dreaded biopsy of Leptomeningeal disease in Brittney's spine and brain was determined back on October 20th.
Cojo’s Toy World Welcomes Wrestling Stars to New Bedford
A downtown New Bedford toy shop will become the backdrop for a meet-and-greet with wrestling stars Oct. 27. Danhausen and "All Ego" Ethan Page of AEW, or All Elite Wrestling, will appear at Cojo's Toy World from 6 to 8 p.m. If AEW and Cojo's seems like an odd pairing,...
Epic Indoor Tubing Is Back At Jordan’s Enchanted Village
Everyone was raving about the indoor tubing at Jordan's Furniture last winter and of course, the furniture store is bringing it back for an all new season of festive fun at the Enchanted Village. No real surprise that the 72-foot long indoor tube slides will be back for another season,...
Full Circle: New Bedford Basketball Star Returns to UMass Dartmouth Coaching Staff
A familiar face is rejoining the UMass Dartmouth basketball team. Brian Rudolph won't need to tour the campus. The former New Bedford High School and Loyola basketball star has sat courtside in the assistant coach's seat before. Or, more accurately, Rudolph has not sat in his designated seat. Instead, he's wandered back and forth like a panther waiting to strike.
New Bedford Premiere of Hip Hop Horror Film ‘Deep Redd’
New Bedford is an up-an-coming location on the horror movie map, and Deep Redd is the latest buzz-worthy film among the SouthCoast creative and hip hop communities. Its first showing in New Bedford is Friday, October 28 at 9 p.m. at the historic Verdean Veterans Memorial Hall, located at 561 Purchase Street.
Enjoy Pancakes in Costume at the Dartmouth Mall for a Halloween Breakfast
Trick-or-Treat! It's the Dartmouth Mall getting in on some Halloween fun. The spookiest weekend of the year is upon us, but not all of it has to be scary. The ‘Not So Scary Halloween Breakfast’ is coming to the Dartmouth Mall on Sunday and the only thing scary about it is how many pancakes your children will most likely eat at this family-friendly event.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River mom wants all children to enjoy Halloween by spreading the word on Nationwide Teal Pumpkin Project
A Fall River mom is trying to help all children enjoy Halloween by spreading the word about the Nationwide Teal Pumpkin Project. Megan Rodrigues has a son currently in treatment for several life-threatening allergies and is looking to bring awareness to how those allergies can make trick-or-treating difficult. “One in...
ABC6.com
Beisel, Cooley Highlight 2022 Class Inducted Into RIIL Hall of Fame Wednesday
WARWICK, RI (July 15, 2022) – The following distinguished athletes, coaches, officials and administrators will be inducted into the Rhode Island Interscholastic League High School Athletic Hall of Fame-Class of 2022 on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick. Elizabeth Beisel. Arguably the best female swimmer...
Kick Off Your Weekend With Free Halloween Fun in New Bedford
Halloween weekend is coming up fast, so get those costumes ready and head to New Bedford for some free, family fun this Friday night. New Bedford Parks, Recreation and Beaches are hosting a free Halloween party at the Andrea McCoy Recreation Center at 181 Hillman Street. The party starts at 6 P.M. on Friday night and there will be fun and games for all.
Halloween Comes Alive in Dartmouth Thanks to One Man’s Haunted Yard
As Halloween draws closer, all things spooky and scary begin to take over, and one Dartmouth resident lives to bring terror and fear to his neighborhood every year. Harrison Ingham has been putting on interactive Halloween displays for years, and after acquiring the original animatronics and props from the old Lakeville haunted trail, he’s ready to make the “Haunted Yard by Dark New England” bigger and scarier than ever.
Fall River’s Finest Chad ‘Lion’ Leoncello Returns to the Ring at Bally’s Twin River Casino
Somebody call ring announcer Michael Buffer, because Fall River is gearing up to "Rumble"!. Local legend Chad "Lion" Leoncello hasn't fought a match since 2019, and the wait is finally over. On November 19th, the Fall River native will be competing at Bally's Twin River Casino in Lincoln, Rhode Island.
These Mouth-Watering Street Names Would Make SouthCoast More Delicious
Talk about a totally random conversation that was sparked by absolutely nothing. One of our contest winners this morning on Fun 107's Michael and Maddie was from Blueberry Lane in Dartmouth. "Sounds delicious," I joked with her. We got to talking, and she brought up two more delicious-sounding street names...
There’s a New Bar in Fairhaven That Has 7 Kitchens, but Not the Ones You Cook In
It was a typical work day at Fun 107 until I was informed about a new bar in town that was within walking distance of the studio. Unsurprisingly, I was game and already three steps out the door. My co-worker Kristen and I were on a mission to check out...
YMCA Southcoast Hosts Successful First Event in New Space at The Narrows
The Fall River YMCA, a branch of YMCA Southcoast, hosted “Corks & Forks” in the new event space at the Narrows Center for the Arts in Fall River. The annual wine and beer tasting fundraiser took place on Thursday, October 20, and was the first event to be held in the new space.
BREAKING: St. Bridget Church Closed; No Masses This Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – Saint Bridget Church announced this afternoon, October 26, there will be no masses this weekend, and the church will be closed. “Due to Parish staff contracting COVID, and under an abundance of caution, the church will remain closed and reopen on Wednesday, November 2,” said the announcement.
This Route 24 On-Ramp Is by Far the Sketchiest and Most-Dangerous in Fall River
If you were to ask me my honest opinion on the drivers of the SouthCoast, Fall River doesn't sit too well on the rankings. This past week alone, I've been in and out of the "We'll Try" city running errands and checking off meetings on my to-do list. Coincidentally, both were up near B.C.C.'s campus, which meant I had to risk it all on the way home when it came down to one specific highway ramp.
New Bedford Elephant Passes 8 Million Views on TikTok Thanks to Drumming Skills
Buttonwood Park Zoo in New Bedford is trending on TikTok thanks to a 58-year-old elephant, a podcaster, and a drum. Emily the Asian Elephant seems to have a knack for drumming, and her solo performance during an enrichment session has amassed over 8 million views. Emily the Elephant. Emily the...
Should you rake your leaves this fall? Here’s why some experts say no
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Leaf duty may be getting a reprieve after lawn and wildlife experts say it’s better to leave them rather than bagging them up. In New England, the only thing worse than shoveling is raking. But do you leave the leaves or bag them up? Spencer Curtis was at his son’s house in Framingham where the leaves cover the lawn. “He is a little lazy I would say. He waits for his father to come,” said Curtis.
See the Sweet New Face at Buttonwood Park Zoo
Just before Labor Day, an newborn baby sloth was welcomed at Buttonwood Park Zoo. Now you can start spotting the cutest new addition to the family in the Rainforests, Rivers & Reefs exhibit. The sight of a tiny, newborn sloth clinging to its mother is worthy of an out loud...
Fairhaven Animal Shelter Overrun By These Adorable Guinea Pigs [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
We love our animals, and if you are looking to add an animal to your family, consider adopting one of hundreds that are up for adoption on the SouthCoast. Thanks to the help of local shelters, we get the chance to share their stories. This week, we head to Fairhaven Animal Shelter where a bunch of guinea pigs are hoping to find their forever home.
