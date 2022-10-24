ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State News Alert: Weekend safety resources

Buckeyes are encouraged to behave responsibly this weekend if they celebrate Halloween and the big football matchup against Penn State. Here are some tips on how to stay safe while having fun:. Be a good neighbor and respectful of the area in which you live. Those who attend or host...
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio State receives national community service honor

The Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) presented The Ohio State University College of Medicine and The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center with the Spencer Foreman Award for Outstanding Community Engagement for exhibiting an extraordinary commitment to community service. The AAMC, a nonprofit association dedicated to improving the health...
COLUMBUS, OH
Smith Lab student gardens continue to flourish

Urban equitable agriculture continues to shine through on Ohio State’s campus in the form of the ever-growing Student Farm Garden outside of Smith Lab. This bright spot offers students and faculty an opportunity to learn about sustainable food production in a visually appealing and tasty way. The Smith Lab...
COLUMBUS, OH
Michael V. Drake returns to Ohio State for presidential portrait unveiling

Michael V. Drake, Ohio State University’s 15th president, returned to the Columbus campus with former first lady Brenda Drake to witness the unveiling of his new presidential portrait. The event was held Friday at Thompson Library, where the portrait is now displayed in the university’s presidential portrait gallery on the third floor.
COLUMBUS, OH
In a Nutshell: October 27, 2022

Autumn has clearly fallen here at Ohio State, and I hope the year is going well for you and all the students you serve. As we forge forward through the last half of autumn semester, I hope you find the following information helpful. Please feel free to share with others, including students who may be interested.
COLUMBUS, OH
Buckeye and Olympian Katie Smith to speak at Ohio State autumn commencement

Katie Smith, former Ohio State women’s basketball player, Olympian and WNBA coach, will be the speaker at The Ohio State University’s autumn commencement. The ceremony will be held on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m. at the Schottenstein Center, with approximately 3,600 diplomas issued. “Olympian. WNBA champion and...
COLUMBUS, OH
Timashev Family Music Building is for ‘everyone’

Michael Ibrahim, the newly appointed director of The Ohio State University School of Music, knew the university was special when he agreed to take the job last spring. “When I took the position, I knew [Ohio State] was a step up,” he said. “But I wasn’t expecting this much of a step up. The robustness of the staff, the leadership, the institutional support – I couldn’t be more impressed.”
COLUMBUS, OH

