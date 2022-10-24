Anthony Rizzo Talks Opt Out: Could a Cubs Reunion Be in the Works?

Rizzo has a decision to make on his player option for 2023 with the Yankees.

The New York Yankees bowed out of the postseason with a 6-5 loss to the Houston Astros on Sunday night. Getting swept in the ALCS marked the end of the Yankees' and former Chicago Cubs' first baseman Anthony Rizzo’s chances of winning a World Series ring in 2022.

Regarding Rizzo, one can’t say he didn’t do his part to help the Yankees succeed in the 2022 playoffs. In nine games, he slugged .552 with a .984 OPS and had eight hits, including two home runs, plus eight RBIs and five walks.

Before the 2022 season, Rizzo signed a two-year, $32 million deal with New York that included a player option after the first season. After Sunday’s loss, he spoke about his contract situation and if he plans to hit the free-agent market.

“At this point, I’ll sit down with my wife and I’ll sit down by my agents and we’ll talk about all that. I’ve told (Yankees management) since signing the deal we’re not going to talk about it until after the season. Now in the next few weeks, it’s time to talk about it.” - Anthony Rizzo on his contract situation

Cubs Factors to Consider

There has been a lot of talk in the Chicago Cubs community about Anthony Rizzo possibly returning to Wrigley Field in 2023. But would it be the right move? The veteran saw a rise in power this season, smashing 32 home runs (his most since 2017) with 75 RBIs and an .817 OPS, but played in only 130 games, the fewest in his career .

Cubs’ president Jed Hoyer spoke earlier this month about offseason plans that will involve “intelligent spending.” Additionally, rumors have surfaced about the Cubs having interest in free-agent first baseman Jose Abreu . Add in the possibility of a call-up for slugging first baseman prospect Matt Mervis next season, and it probably doesn't make sense for the Cubs to offer Rizzo a contract this offseason.

With that being said, Cubs fans likely wouldn’t mind a Rizzo reunion given his history with the organization. But that's if it makes sense and the price is right.

The 2022 World Series begins Friday with the Houston Astros hosting the Philadelphia Phillies. According to MLB’s free agency rules, Anthony Rizzo will have five days after the Fall Classic concludes to make a decision on opting out of his current contract with the New York Yankees.