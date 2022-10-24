Read full article on original website
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
Indiana basketball vs. Marian exhibition: Worth watching on Saturday
Indiana basketball takes on Marian University on Saturday, October 29 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall and it will be worth the watch for many reasons. The Hoosiers tip off the game at 3 pm E.T. in Bloomington and will be playing their first exhibition game since 2019-20. You must tune in and subscribe to BTN+ in order to watch the game. It is worth the $10 for one month of BTN+ since the Hoosiers play on BTN+ for both exhibition games AND their opening night game against Morehead State on November 7.
Indiana basketball ranked No. 14 in Preseason Coaches Poll
More than a week after the AP Top 25 was released, USAToday released the Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll with Indiana basketball receiving 334 votes and ranking at number 14 overall. The Hoosiers earned their first spot in the USAToday Coaches Preseason Poll for the first time since being ranked...
Indiana basketball: Is CJ Gunn the best shooter for the Hoosiers?
With 11 days until the Hoosiers tip off the 2022-23 season, we are now at the 11th player on our Indiana basketball roster player previews, and next on the list is freshman guard, CJ Gunn. CJ Gunn | 6’6″ 194lbs | Freshman Guard. Gunn is a pretty impressive...
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Let’s all promise not to overreact to Indiana men’s basketball exhibition games, OK?
Indiana men’s basketball enters its preseason exhibition schedule against Division III Marian University at 3 p.m. Saturday in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. It may sound like an inevitable blowout, but don’t sleep on Marian. Last year, this venerated program took down Penn State University Greater Allegheny. It was...
Big Ten Tight End Announces He's Retiring From Football
Indiana tight end Sam Daugstrup had unfortunate news to announce on Wednesday. He's retiring from football due to multiple injuries. Daugstrup, a member of the Hoosiers' 2020 recruiting class, was a three-year football letterwinner at St. Ignatius High School. In his retirement letter, Daugstrup pointed out that he has suffered...
Indiana basketball: Logan Duncomb backing up TJD?
The Hoosiers begin the 2022-23 season against Morehead State on November 7, which is just 12 days away for Indiana basketball. We are at the 12th player on our IUBB roster player previews and next on the list is sophomore center, Logan Duncomb. Logan Duncomb | 6’10” 241lbs | Sophomore...
2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers Men's basketball schedule
Peegs.com put together an easy-to-read and print season schedule for the 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers Men's basketball team. It is color-coded with home, away, neutral court, and Big Ten Tournament noted in the key below the schedule. All times are posted in Eastern time. The Hoosiers are ranked No. 13 in...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball recruiting class of 2023 names to know — 7-foot center Braden Pierce
Indiana will lose Race Thompson and almost certainly Trayce Jackson-Davis after the 2022-23 season, and they are without a frontcourt commitment in the class of 2023. That means whether via the transfer portal or the traditional high school route, adding a big man or two to next year’s team remains a priority.
New coach has Butler basketball buzzing with new energy
INDIANAPOLIS — College basketball season returns in just two weeks. At Hinkle Fieldhouse, the Butler Bulldogs are coming off a rough season, when they won just six conference games. But there is hope. As the team gears up for game time, there's a new energy on the court —...
townepost.com
The Voice of the Hoosiers
Don Fischer Embarks on 50th Year as Radio Voice of IU. Legendary radio broadcaster Don Fischer begins his 50th year as the radio voice of Indiana University football and basketball this season, but he almost didn’t make it through his first game. “To tell you how much of a...
Relish this: Famed Wienermobile stops in central Indiana
You can catch the famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in central Indiana this week! The iconic 27-foot-long, hot dog-shaped conveyance will make several stops in the Indianapolis area from Thursday, Oct. 27, through Sunday, Oct. 30. What can fans expect? A picture with the Wienermobile and a free Wiener Whistle (Neal from The Santa Clause would […]
cbs4indy.com
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball...
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Indiana then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
How much snow will Indiana get this winter?
Ready or not winter is on the way to Indiana but what kind of winter will we have? INDIANAPOLIS — Is it the most wonderful time of the year? For many people, winter is their favorite season. Many depend on it for money, others because it’s romantic and for the little ones, FUN!!! As a […]
Video shows 213 mph drive along Indy highway; Suspended driver still behind the wheel
INDIANAPOLIS — In a town known as the Racing Capital of the World, it’s commonplace to see speeds exceeding 200 miles per hour inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. But Indiana State Police say they were caught off guard to discover a car racing that fast on the city’s busiest highway.
WTHR
Indiana balance of power on the ballot
In Indiana, a supermajority means Republicans currently hold more than two-thirds of the seats in both chambers. Outside of a home in Zionsville, Republican Liz Childers straightened one of her political signs. To the surprise of many, one of the candidates was not a Republican, instead a Democrat hoping to become her state representative.
Odon, Indiana Burned with 28 Never Explained Fires On the Same Day
The small town of Odon in southern Indiana was once plagued with 28 fires that happened on the same day. They've never been explained. These are the 28 Fires of Odon. At first, you might be thinking "Thor sequel," or, at the very least, an episode of American Horror Story that will invariably fall apart at the end. Actually, the increasingly flawed AHS could USE a good story like the one out of Indiana from 1940 that checks off the necessary boxes--repeated, mysterious fires in the same house and the belief that it was the work of poltergeists. Someone call a good screenwriter and make this happen.
Veterans Voices: A final resting place for veterans opens in central Indiana after more than 60 years
INDIANAPOLIS – Paying final tribute to a veteran’s service is so important. And for the first time since 1959, there is a place to do that in Central Indiana. A columbarium, a place solely for cremated remains, is now open next to Crown Hill Cemetery. The Crown Hill Columbarium is so new, only about a […]
Inside Indiana Business
Wabash River could be solution to Boone County development
To meet the water demands of a new innovation district planned for Boone County, state officials are exploring the idea of tapping into the aquifer along the Wabash River in Tippecanoe County, downstream of Lafayette. Hydrologists and engineers say transporting as much as 100 million gallons of water a day...
Current Publishing
INDOT planning upgrades to I-465 in north Indy, Carmel
INDOT officials presented information and gathered feedback at public meetings held Oct. 25 in Carmel for planned updates to I-465 and three interchanges in and near north Indianapolis, Carmel and Zionsville. The project area stretches from W. 86th Street to east of U.S. 31 and includes improvements at I-465 and...
FanSided
Comments / 1