ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Trump drops attorney-client claims over Mar-a-Lago documents

By Bart Jansen, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

A special master is reviewing 11,000 documents seized at Mar-a-Lago to determine whether to block Justice Department access.

USA TODAY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WLepU_0iksr1qm00
  • Trump's lawyers claim executive privilege for 3 documents totaling 19 pages.
  • Trump dropped claims of attorney-client privilege for 9 documents totaling 95 pages.
  • U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie is reviewing 21,792 pages of documents.

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump dropped his initial claims of attorney-client privilege governing nearly 100 pages of documents seized at his Mar-a-Lago estate, but disputes about executive privilege remain for three records, according to a filing Monday from Trump and the Justice Department.

The disputes are what the special master, U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie, aims to resolve while reviewing about 11,000 documents. FBI agents seized the records from Mar-a-Lago while searching for evidence of violations of the Espionage Act or obstruction of justice.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon appointed Dearie to determine whether to withhold documents from the Justice Department's criminal investigation because they were personal records or fell under attorney-client privilege or executive privilege.

Trump withdrew his claims of attorney-client privilege for nine documents totaling nearly 100 pages, according to the joint filing from lawyers on both sides. Trump and government lawyers agreed the documents could be turned over immediately to investigators, according to the filing.

The joint filing Monday came after a dustup at a hearing Tuesday, when Dearie encouraged lawyers from both sides to determine where they truly disagree about the status of documents.

Government lawyers said in a filing Thursday that Trump contested nine documents as personal records, including two about immigration he argued also fell under executive privilege.

Six of the nine documents deal with clemency requests, two with immigration and one with a sports program at a military academy.

Trump's lawyers had said Friday the government's list "does not accurately reflect" the former president's position. Trump claimed three documents totaling 19 pages should fall under executive privilege, a policy to keep presidential communications confidential to invite candid advice from aides.

Dearie's review is scheduled to be completed Dec. 16.

Comments / 511

Lee
3d ago

Why would he need lawyersIsn’t he the smartest man it the world?Who knows more about everything than anyone?So fool represent yourself in court!!

Reply(45)
460
Iconoclast
3d ago

If you believe that someone is: A billionaire without seeing tax returns; A genius if they hide College grades; A great businessman if they bankrupt casinos; An irresistible ladies man who has to pay for sex; A philanthropist if their charity was shut down; A Patriot if they Dodged the draft; A Christian if they don't go to church; An innocent man if they refuse to testify, then you're not just gullible, you're a trump supporter.

Reply(26)
354
Zany2
3d ago

Trump and his legal team can't even get their acts together. Another day, another excuse or claim to go by the wayside.

Reply(78)
260
Related
Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Trump news - live: Trump reportedly tried to trade Mar-a-Lago records for documents about Russia investigation

The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues. On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Mr. Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to return the boxes” of documents he had in his possession last year “in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation” as an FBI “hoax.” The report notes that Mr Trump didn’t know what the archives had but knew “there were items he wanted.”This allegation would confirm that Mr Trump knew last year that he had documents...
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

FBI witness in Mar-a-Lago case wounded in "midday attack"

In this aerial view, former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen on September 14, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) The case of the woman who infiltrated Mar-a-Lago by pretending to be a Rothschild family heiress took another bizarre turn after a shooting in Canada. The...
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

'Bless his heart': Jeb Bush says Trump’s handling of documents a 'far cry' from his father's

Former GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush appeared Thursday on Your World With Neil Cavuto and responded to former President Donald Trump’s accusation that Bush’s late father, former President George H.W. Bush, mishandled government documents after leaving office. Trump accused the 41st president of taking millions of documents to a former bowling alley and former Chinese restaurant.
FLORIDA STATE
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
POLITICO

Judge again sides with Trump in Mar-a-Lago documents fight

The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s challenge to the FBI’s seizure of documents from his Florida estate again sided with the former president Thursday in the ongoing showdown with the Justice Department. U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon issued an order extending the timeline of an outside review Trump...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Montanan

Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen

Those still clinging to hope that Donald J. Trump will return to the presidency might want to do a reality check after this week’s developments. While his political influence continues to erode due in large part to his endless whining about falsely losing the last election, his legal and business problems continue to grow almost […] The post Trump in ’24? Here’s why it won’t happen appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

656K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy