Police: Turtle Creek motorist shoots another motorist

Metro Creative

A Turtle Creek man was arrested after shooting a fellow motorist in the shoulder while driving, Allegheny County Police said Monday.

Matthew Alfaro, 23, was charged with aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, and recklessly endangering another person. He was taken to Allegheny County Jail for arraignment.

Around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Alfaro, who was operating a silver-colored Chevrolet Malibu, followed another vehicle from the 2700 block of Monroeville Boulevard in Monroeville to the intersection of Oak Avenue Extension in Turtle Creek, where he fired at the driver of the other vehicle, police said.

The man, who police did not name, suffered a gunshot wound to the back of his shoulder, police said. He was transported to an area hospital, in stable condition.