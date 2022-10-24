Read full article on original website
Susan Swisher
3d ago
to me it tastes like the barbecue sandwiches at QuikTrip I think it's imitation pork I don't think it's real pork but a lot of their sandwiches aren't real either it's some type of form of imitation
Heavy Mental
3d ago
interesting and how McDonald's McRib sandwiches are made? check out YouTube and look for meat canyon screams at the Golden arches.
