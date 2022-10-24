ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

Virginia escapee spotted at store, taken into custody

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m42q4_0iksqjIk00

UPDATE: Michael Lee Corey Malone, aka Christopher Feagin, was taken back into custody on Tuesday, according to Virginia State Police.

"At approximately noon Tuesday, October 25, 2022, James City County Police were alerted to an individual fitting the description [of Malone] inside a convenience store in the 6400 block of Richmond Rd/Route 60," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "James City County Police and state police immediately responded and took Malone/Feagin into custody nearby without incident. He was transported to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail and is being processed on a felony warrant for escaping the hospital."

The investigation into his escape remains ongoing.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Christopher Feagin escaped from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg, Va., according to Virginia State Police. Feagin, 32, has multiple aliases, including Michael Lee Malone and Christopher Feagih.

He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants with a gray shirt and gray sweater. He has brown hair and is 5'9 in height and weighs 135 pounds.

Virginia State Police
Christopher Feagin

"At this stage of the ongoing criminal investigation, it appears Feagin escaped the hospital facility around 1:40 a.m. Monday," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote. "He has no last known address, but was arrested in August by City of Virginia Beach Police. He also has ties to Lexington, S.C. Search efforts remain ongoing by state and local law enforcement resources."

Anyone with information was asked to call Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

EAT IT, VIRGINIA serves restaurant news and interviews.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Warrants issued for 2 in Accomack County armed robbery

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The Sheriff’s Office issued warrants Wednesday for two people in connection to an armed robbery earlier this week at The Great Hacienda Market in the 18000 block of Lankford Highway. According to Sheriff W. Todd Wessells, felony arrest warrants were obtained for Cari...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

Two Virginia police officers shot

Authorities are investigating what led to two Chesterfield County officers being wounded by gunfire in an apartment complex on Tuesday and another person being shot by police. Police in a statement said officers were “responding to a report of an emotionally disturbed person” in the 5000 block of Timsberry Circle.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Police looking for missing woman

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A 28-year-old woman is missing and was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Oct. 23 in the 7800 block of Woodall Road, according to Norfolk Police. Anna J. Midas is about 5-feet-8-inches tall and 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Norfolk Police said she was last seen wearing a pink […]
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

Teens barred from trick-or-treating in most of Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — No, it's not a sequel to the movie "Footloose." Yes, it is illegal for teens to trick or treat in most of Hampton Roads. Gloucester County is the only place with no laws, but even they have official guidelines. Here's a breakdown of the laws and...
NORFOLK, VA
PhillyBite

Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia

- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

55K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy