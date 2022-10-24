Florida Gators’ Anthony Richardson ready for second shot at Georgia

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson struggled in his first career start last year against Georgia. [ PHELAN M. EBENHACK | AP (2021) ]

GAINESVILLE — Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson thought about the failure a lot last year.

It was his first career start, against No. 1 Georgia. With the chance to showcase his sky-high talent on a national stage and pry the starting job away from Emory Jones, Richardson committed three turnovers in a disastrous two-minute span.

“It kind of created a narrative that I wasn’t ready,” Richardson said Monday.

Which makes Saturday’s showdown in Jacksonville a chance to craft a new narrative — that Richardson is ready this time. That he can, finally, live up to his enormous potential with four sterling quarters against the top-ranked, reigning national champions.

Richardson wasn’t the sole reason for UF’s loss a year ago. It’s not his fault that Georgia coach Kirby Smart built a championship-winning defense by out-recruiting and out-developing UF’s Dan Mullen. It’s also not his fault that the Bulldogs pounded UF’s embattled defense for almost 6 yards per rush.

But Richardson was a central figure in the 27-point blowout. In a span of 10 offensive snaps at the end of the first half, Richardson lost a fumble to set up a touchdown, threw an interception (on a tipped pass) to set up a touchdown, lost a yard on a sack and threw an interception Georgia returned for a touchdown. The 3-0 deficit exploded into an insurmountable 24-0 hole.

Looking back, Richardson said he was “in my head a lot” before the game because of the stakes.

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson faced a loaded Georgia defense in his first career start a year ago. [ PHELAN M. EBENHACK | Associated Press ]

“I’m not going to lie — I had a lot of jitters …” Richardson said. “I was a little nervous. First career start against the No. 1 defense, so of course I was thinking a lot.”

Georgia doesn’t have the No. 1 defense this year; the Bulldogs have dropped all the way to No. 2 in scoring and No. 8 in yards per play allowed. That’s still plenty for Richardson to think about.

But he isn’t the same player he was a year ago at TIAA Bank Field. Instead of feeling the nerves drop with every big play and rise with every roar from the crowd, he has improved at managing the game and his emotions.

If his maturation isn’t on display this weekend, forget about an upset. It’s hard to imagine a scenario where Florida challenges Georgia without a transcendent performance from Richardson.

His track record isn’t encouraging; he still hasn’t developed into the superstar fans envisioned heading into his first start a year ago. He has more interceptions (seven) than touchdown passes (six) this season, and his passing efficiency (127.42) ranks 89th.

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson played one of his better games of the season at Tennessee. [ WADE PAYNE | AP ]

But he continues to show flashes of elite ability. In another rivalry game (Tennessee) in front of the rowdiest crowd UF has faced, Richardson accounted for four touchdowns and more than 500 total yards in a 38-33 loss.

“I think he continues to grow,” first-year coach Billy Napier said. “There is no doubt the comfort level with all the things that contribute to quarterback play, not only our system, but what the other side of the ball is doing, being able to speak that language. Just a ton of growth relative to where he’s at and the level he’s processing at.”

How much growth? We’ll find out Saturday.

Jacksonville future

How much longer will Florida-Georgia be played in front of a split crowd in Jacksonville? [ Times (2019) ]

The Gators and Bulldogs released a vague joint statement Monday about the future of their annual rivalry that didn’t include the word “Jacksonville.” Georgia coach Kirby Smart has been vocal about wanting to move the game from its neutral site to campus for recruiting purposes. Monday’s statement didn’t exactly squash that speculation.

The programs said conversations about the game’s future typically take place “as the last contracted game nears.” That’s next year.

“When those discussions take place,” the statement said, “we will consider a multitude of factors, including tradition, finances, future SEC scheduling models with the addition of Texas and Oklahoma, and what is best for both schools’ football programs overall.”

Kickoff updates

Start times and TV information were announced Monday for the Nov. 5 games:

UF at Texas A&M: noon, ESPN

Florida State at Miami: 7:30, ABC

USF at Temple: 2, ESPN+

UCF at Memphis: 3:30 or 4, ESPN2 or ESPNU

