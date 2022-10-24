ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Chloe Bailey Manifests Vibrant Volume in Pink Aje Gown for Wearable Art Gala

By Ayana Herndon
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17KqV0_0iksqhXI00

Chloe Bailey wore a voluminous pink gown for the Wearable Art Gala on Sunday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The event celebrated its fifth annual year in style, with this year’s theme honoring the fashion of the 1920s to 1950s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iq9kn_0iksqhXI00
Chloe Bailey attends the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22 in Santa Monica, California.

The Grammy-nominated singer arrived on the red carpet in Aje’s pink “Manifestation” gown from its resort 2023 collection, which featured balloon sleeves, a side slit and a floor-length bubble skirt.

More from WWD

Bailey accessorized with a crystal garter, silver drop earrings and a crystal infinity pin in her hair. She continued the sparkling details with glitter-embellished Mach and Mach pumps with bow detail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nK21H_0iksqhXI00
Chloe Bailey attends the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22 in Santa Monica, California.

She was accompanied by her sister Halle, who is her partner in their musical act Chloe x Halle. The duo also entertained guests with a performance. Additionally, Keke Palmer , Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé and Jay-Z were also in attendance.

Cofounded by Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles-Lawson, and her stepfather, Richard Lawson, the gala raises funds to support youth mentorship programs. The event’s honorees included Angela Bassett, who received the Film & TV Icon Award, and Mark Bradford, who received the Art Icon Award.

Bailey is making more ventures into the fashion industry, recently becoming the face of B.DY by Garage. The collection, which was released earlier this month, offers affordable everydaywear, including bodysuits and tank tops.

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWD

Rihanna Goes Gray for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere in Shimmering Wraparound Rick Owens Dress

Rihanna arrived on the red carpet wearing a sequin gray dress on Oct. 26 for the Los Angeles, California, premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”. The Savage x Fenty founder celebrated her inclusion on the soundtrack for the next installment in the “Black Panther” franchise in a formfitting look from Rick Owens’ fall 2022 collection, which took inspiration from the 1930s.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Angela Bassett Holds Court in Purple Moschino Peplum Dress for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere

Angela Bassett arrived on the red carpet in a vibrant purple dress by Moschino on Oct. 26 for the Los Angeles, California, premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” To celebrate reprising her role as Queen Ramonda in the sequel to “Black Panther,” Bassett’s silhouette incorporated a pleated peplum-style flare at the cups of the bodice, and a pleated peplum hemline with a floor-length skirt. More from WWD'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' World Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Rihanna, Lupita Nyong'o & More StarsWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals She coordinated with a pair of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Michael B. Jordan Shines in Yellow Louis Vuitton Suit at ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere

Michael B. Jordan arrived on the red carpet in a shining yellow two-piece ensemble for the premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on Oct. 26 in Los Angeles, California. To celebrate the sequel to “Black Panther,” Jordan wore an outfit from Louis Vuitton’s spring 2023 menswear collection that included a long coat with oversize breast pockets over a ribbed Intimissimi tank top and pants with a split seam at the bottom of the hem. He toned down the bright yellow by wearing a pair of the brand’s black shoes. More from WWD'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' World Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Rihanna,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Zoë Kravitz Wears Strapless The Row Dress at Tiffany & Co.’s Lock Collection Launch

Zoë Kravitz brought sleek style to Tiffany & Co.’s Lock Collection launch on Oct. 26 in Los Angeles, California. The “High Fidelity” star stepped out for the soiree in a monochromatic ensemble that featured a black tube dress by The Row with coordinating pumps by Manolo Blahnik.More from WWD'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' World Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Rihanna, Lupita Nyong'o & More StarsWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals She slicked her hair back in a bun and opted for a peachy lip. Kravitz accessorized with several Tiffany & Co. pieces, including...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Lupita Nyong’o Wears Braided Balmain Look for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere

Lupita Nyong’o arrived on the red carpet for the Los Angeles, California, premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on Oct. 26, wearing a standout two-piece white ensemble. To celebrate her role in the “Black Panther” sequel, Nyong’o looked to Balmain. The actress wore a one-shoulder cropped keyhole top with a floor-length matching skirt with triangular cutouts. The complementary pieces incorporated braided fabric around the shoulder and down the center of the skirt.More from WWD'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' World Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Rihanna, Lupita Nyong'o & More StarsWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Kerry Washington Adds Romantic Details to Voluminous Erdem Dress With Sheer Bustier at ‘Good Morning America’

Kerry Washington arrived at the “Good Morning America” studios in New York on Tuesday in vibrant style. The actress, who is on a press tour for the new Netflix film “The School for Good and Evil,” wore a creamsicle-orange Erdem gown. The Erdem dress featured a sheer white bustier top over a spaghetti strap orange slipdress with a voluminous petticoat. To complete her ensemble, Washington wore a pair of white pumps. She wore her hair in a bun, leaving strands framing her face.More from WWDBackstage at Erdem RTW Spring 2023Erdem RTW Spring 2023Red Carpet Looks at 'Never Have I Ever' Season...
WWD

Tessa Thompson Embraces Oversize Suiting for Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gift Guide Launch Celebration

Tessa Thompson arrived at the debut of the Neiman Marcus holiday campaign and Fantasy Gifts unveiling on Tuesday in Los Angeles, California, with her striking spin on oversize suiting. The actress, who served as the evening’s host, wore an all-black ensemble, including a double-breasted blazer that she wore open and a pair of flare-leg pants. Underneath the blazer, she wore a bralette. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsDiwali in New York PartyCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Thompson accessorized with a sparkling silver sequin bag, several rings and a pair of hoop earrings. When it came...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Gal Gadot Channels Her Animal Instinct in Zebra-print Michael Kors Dress at Veuve Clicquot’s 250th Anniversary Celebration

Gal Gadot arrived on the red carpet for Veuve Clicquot’s 250th anniversary celebration in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday wearing a zebra-print viscose sheath dress from Michael Kors Collection’s spring 2023 line. The collection took inspiration from the ‘70s when Rudi Gernreich, Halston and Stephen Burrows were at the pinnacle of New York’s fashion scene.More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPhotos from the 2022 PaleyFest NY Gadot accessorized the look with strappy sandals, a simple black Tyler Ellis clutch and a pair of diamond earrings from Tiffany & Co. Gadot...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Taylor Swift Suits Up in Chevron Prints and Teases ‘Midnights’ Tour on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Taylor Swift sat down in businesswear to discuss her new album on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday. The songstress wore a chevron-print suit by Dorothee Schumacher, which featured a turtleneck top, blazer and trousers. The ensemble was styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer, a longtime collaborator with Swift.  For accessories, Swift wore black suede Jimmy Choo boots, a pair of silver hoop earrings and a silver ring with a black stone. She sported black smoky-eye makeup and her signature red lipstick. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPhotos of...
WWD

Top Trends From Luxury Bridal Fashion Week Fall 2023

Wedding-day fashion is steeped in tradition, but as New York’s Luxury Bridal Fashion Week revealed, today’s bride is just as free to assert her individual style on her big day as in daily life. The collections yielded a breadth of styles to meet the demands of an array of bridal personalities — whether she wants to keep it low-key with a bias-cut slip for an intimate backyard ceremony, or max out on glamour for a large-scale formal event with a fairy-tale ballgown. As WWD previously reported, the arm emerged as a key focal point for the fall wedding season with Elizabethean...
WWD

Gabrielle Union Debuts Capsule Collection with Banke Kuku for New York & Company

After much success with its spring collection and footwear launch, The Gabrielle Union Collection at New York & Company is expanding with a special edition capsule collection in collaboration with African designer Banke Kuku. The unique 6-piece collection, inspired by Gabrielle Union’s 50th birthday, features everything from fall dresses to wide-leg pants with Kuku’s signature designs and bold prints. More from WWDRed Carpet Photos from the BFI London Film FestivalPhotos of Florence Pugh's Style EvolutionJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 Campaign The geometric patterns are inspired by a traditional Ghanian cloth worn during ceremonies called Kente. In addition, the floral motifs...
NEW YORK STATE
WWD

Romeo Hunte to Launch First Collaboration With Amazon’s The Drop

It will only be around for 30 hours, but Romeo Hunte’s first launch with Amazon should leave an impression. The star designer, who has been mentored over the years by fashion icon Tommy Hilfiger, will be placing a nine-piece capsule collection on Amazon’s The Drop, a trend-focused, street-focused business model, on Halloween Day. The collection will be available for only 30 hours.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereLola Rykiel Presents Pompom Capsule With Café de Flore, Judith LeiberThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season Four The pieces will include a cutout...
WWD

Emma Weymouth and Wes Gordon Celebrate Carolina Herrera at Sir John Soane’s Museum in London

Emma Weymouth, Marchioness of Bath, and Wes Gordon, creative director of Carolina Herrera, hosted a dinner at the Sir John Soane Museum overlooking the leafy Lincoln’s Inn Fields in London earlier this week. Ladies in town, such as Frederick Windsor, Mary Charteris, Olivia Buckingham and Sabine Getty, and music artists like Eve and Celeste turned up for the occasion, sporting looks from Herrera’s recent collections. Weymouth, who wore a layered red dress from the brand’s chalet capsule for the evening, toured the museum filled with sculptures, antiques and paintings with her guests before the dinner started. Gordon seems to be...
WWD

Time 100 Next Gala Toasts Newest Class of Stars

On Tuesday night, answering the question “what’s next?” was par for the course for the VIP crowd at New York event venue Second. Honorees from the 2022 Time 100 Next list, which highlights emerging “stars,” included pop-culture celebrities like Machine Gun Kelly (who attended with partner Megan Fox, already an A-list mainstay), Lily Collins, Joe Alwyn, Lashana Lynch, actor-turned-author Jennette McCurdy, painter Jordan Casteel, environmentalist Leah Thomas and Bolivian politician Eva Copa. “To be considered of this upcoming generation, among these incredibly talented and intelligent people, is incredibly humbling — and also makes me feel like, what the hell am I...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Gwyneth Paltrow Sports Stripes in Billowing Carolina Herrera Dress at Veuve Clicquot’s 250th Anniversary Celebration

Gwyneth Paltrow arrived on the red carpet for Veuve Clicquot’s 250th-anniversary celebration on Tuesday in Los Angeles, California, wearing a striped dress. To celebrate the anniversary, the Goop founder wore a Carolina Herrera dress with a billowing train. The details included a one-sleeve silhouette with a fabric flower accent on the shoulder, a side cutout baring Paltrow’s midriff and a thigh-high slit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Why These Oscar de la Renta Alums Turned From Gowns to Uniforms

Essential health care workers aren’t forgotten. In fact, luxury designers are finding inspiration in solving the scrubs debacle with newfound sustainable and fashionable alternatives. Rachel Rothenberg-Saenz and Alexandra Baylis, who previously held design roles at Oscar de la Renta, decided to launch “purpose wear” brand Welles Tuesday after being inspired by the essential workers who kept people safe amid the ongoing pandemic.More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos from 'The Batman' New York City PremierePhotos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop Collection “Health care is one of the fastest-growing and largest workforces in the USA, with the vast majority having...
WWD

WWD

41K+
Followers
27K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy