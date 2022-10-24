Here’s what to do if you need a new mail ballot in Florida

Sean Cousins pushes a pallet of mail-in-ballots at the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections warehouse in Tampa on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

If you spilled coffee on your mail ballot, filled in the wrong bubble or let your dog use it as a chew toy, there’s no need to worry — Florida voters still have time to request a replacement ballot.

Here’s what to do if you need another ballot. Voters have until 10 days before the election, Oct. 29, to request a ballot be mailed to them.

1. Call your local supervisor of elections office

Requesting a replacement mail ballot isn’t the same process as requesting a mail ballot in the first place. Voters can’t use the online form, because the system isn’t intelligent enough to distinguish it as a new request, said Dustin Chase, a spokesperson for the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections.

Instead, voters should call their local office or send an email asking for a new ballot. Voters will have to provide the last four digits of their Social Security number or their driver’s license number, even if they previously have requested a ballot, Chase said.

Voters are allowed up to three ballots.

The system is set up to take only one ballot from every voter, Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections spokesperson Gerri Kramer said, so as long as the other ballot has not been counted, the new one can be sent in.

2. Destroy the old ballot

After requesting and returning the replacement ballot, voters can destroy their own ballot at home. Chase recommended shredding the ballot or discarding it “in some way that makes you feel comfortable.”

3. Return the ballot with enough time for it to count

The last day elections offices can mail out ballots is Oct. 29, designated in order to give enough time for ballots to reach voters and be counted. But if a voter would like a replacement ballot after that point, they can still get a new one as long as they pick it up from the supervisor’s office.

Kramer said voters should give themselves a week for their ballot to be mailed back, to make sure it has time to get through the mail. Voters who haven’t returned their mail ballots by then should instead think about returning their ballot at any of their county’s designated drop-off locations, Kramer said.

Ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8.

4. If you already sent in a damaged ballot, you may not need to worry.

Voters who already returned a ballot they fear may have an issue — like filling it out in pencil instead of pen — shouldn’t worry their ballot will be tossed out, Kramer said.

If the scanner can’t read a ballot, the office will create a duplicate with all the same selections but in a format the scanner can read, Kramer said.

“The ballot will still get counted,” she said.

Elections officials will also contact voters by phone, text, email or first-class mail if a voter’s signature is missing from the ballot envelope or their signature doesn’t match the one on file, Chase said.

