Florida State

‘We’re at our starting point’ — Cristobal tasked with course-correcting Hurricanes after rough stretch

By Adam Lichtenstein, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 3 days ago

Seven games into his tenure at his alma mater, Miami football coach Mario Cristobal is in danger of letting his inaugural season get away from him.

The Hurricanes are 3-4 with a difficult schedule still to come. They likely need three wins in their last five games to earn a spot in a bowl game. If they don’t hit that mark, they will miss a bowl game due to an insufficient record for the first time since 2007 (Miami did not play in a bowl game last year due to COVID-19 and self-imposed a bowl ban from 2011-12).

Cristobal has said the staff knew they had a tough task in front of them when it came to rebuilding the team after taking over the program, even though many preseason predictions from the media had Miami as a conference-title contender. Though those chances have dwindled, Cristobal is still dedicated to turning the program around, even if it takes longer than some expected.

“When you are at a program — whether you just got there, been there, whatever — there’s always a starting point,” Cristobal said. “We’re at our starting point. And we’re going with what we started with and making it the very best that we can.”

Miami is coming off a disappointing loss to Duke on Saturday. The Hurricanes, after a road win against Virginia Tech, were hoping to build on that momentum for a solid second half of the season. That hope slipped through their fingers — literally. Five fumbles and three interceptions led to 31 points for the Blue Devils, which provided the difference in Duke’s 45-21 victory.

Different issues have cropped up at different points of the season. In the win against Virginia Tech, Miami was penalized 17 times for 159 yards. Those issues were corrected against Duke, but then the turnovers cost them the game.

Cristobal has worked on establishing the team’s new culture since he arrived in December 2021, and he said players have bought into what the coaches expect from them. But Cristobal said he had to be honest with the players and let them know that “just working hard doesn’t guarantee you victory.”

“Working hard guarantees you your best chance of success at what you do, and when you do it collectively and you do it at a high level, collectively, then process ends up in better results,” Cristobal said. “In some areas, you see that. In other areas, you don’t. Some areas are talent deficient, some areas we have better talent. In some areas, we’ve coached it well enough, so other areas we’ve got to coach it better. It’s all about bringing all that stuff together, but staying on process.

“I don’t think you reach for a magic potion or try to pretend something is right when it’s not. You don’t sugarcoat it. You go right to the facts and reality. The best thing you can do for a player — the best form of respect — is to confront and demand them with truth, and honesty and provide a path for betterment.”

Through Miami’s struggles, a key for Cristobal and the staff is keeping one eye on the future and keeping UM’s recruiting class intact. The Hurricanes currently have the No. 11 recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports. They have several players who would be the jewel in other teams’ classes, like five-star offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa and four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada.

Despite Miami’s struggles, no one has decommitted.

“We don’t sell a dream. We don’t sell any false hope,” Cristobal said. “We sell the reality of a track record and what we’ve done and where we’ve been and how we’ve done it. And I think that both parents and players appreciate honesty and truth and good people. And they see a path for a great future for their sons, as well.”

Cristobal is not the first coach to ever hit speed bumps in his first season with a new team. Nick Saban went 7-6 and lost to Louisiana-Monroe in his first season at Alabama before he built the Crimson Tide into a juggernaut.

Miami defensive coordinator Kevin Steele witnessed those first two Saban seasons firsthand as the Crimson Tide’s defensive coordinator.

“I remember it very well and [there are] a lot of similarities. A lot of similarities,” Steele said. “Hopefully, we can produce the same results after those similarities.”

South Florida Sun Sentinel

