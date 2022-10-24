ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Code Talker's granddaughter honors his legacy at Marine Corps marathon

By Cameron Polom
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kKieB_0iksqWmB00

Dawn Manuelito is readying her body, and mind Sunday prepping for a mission to honor not only her Native American heritage but a family legacy of courage.

“It’s something I’m supposed to do, and the time is now,” said Manuelito.

Next Sunday, Manuelito will join tens of thousands in Washington D.C. for the Marina Corps Marathon. A 26-mile race in memory of a man who helped shape who she is today.

“He served our country, he served it in a bigger way than most people can even understand or fathom,” said Manuelito.

In 1942, as the world descended into war, the U.S. Marines turned to an unlikely group to help keep critical communications secret. Manuelito's grandfather James C. Manuelito was one of 29 Navajo Soldiers selected to create an unbreakable code.

“He wasn’t one to say he’s this war hero, he wasn’t that person, it wasn’t of pride or ego or anything, it was again the understanding that’s what he did, he did it for our home, for Mother Earth,” said Manuelito.

Next weekend she’ll run for him and all of the code talkers — representing indigenous people and their sacrifices with every stride.

Her grandfather passed away in 1984. At this moment, there are only three remaining code talkers alive today.

“The way the rest of the world won't forget about what they did is by people like us standing up and being that voice for our own people,” said Manuelito.

While she’s trained hard for this moment, running hundreds of miles, the emotions will certainly run high, especially at mile 12. Called the remembrance mile, posters of code talkers including her grandpa will line the route.

“I’m gonna take a moment, I’m gonna take a moment to honor him,” said Manuelito through tears. "For me it’s like remember why they went, to give us what we take for granted.”

She’s now taking his lead to stand tall and speak loudly about the true stories of her ancestors in a race to preserve their legacy.

“Shinali, this one’s for you, it really is,” said Manuelito.

If you’d like to follow her journey as well as contribute to her cause, click here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Special forces soldier turned MMA fighter Tim Kennedy slams Navy for investigating instructors who blasted SEAL recruits with tear gas - warns soft training will get troops 'killed' and woke culture is making military 'soft'

A Green Beret sniper turned MMA fighter blasted the US Navy for launching a probe on instructors who used tear gas on SEAL recruits. Tim Kennedy, 43, an Iraq and Afghanistan veteran and active service member, told DailyMail.com tear gas training was normal and necessary in the military as he said the general public sensationalized reports of the incident at San Clemente Island in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Why Marine Corps forces are becoming less relevant to combatant commanders

The 2022 National Defense Strategy characterizes the global security environment as a “great power competition,” pitting a rising China and resurgent Russia against the United States and its allies. The U.S. recently deployed significant forces to Europe and the Pacific in response to malign actions by Russia and China, signaling our embrace of the strategic competition construct. One important lesson is already clear: Combatant commanders need more forward-based/forward-deployed forces to support their strategies for global military competition.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Mitchell Paige: The MoH Recipient Who Took On 2,700 Japanese Soldiers on Guadalcanal

World War II produced a number of heroes, particularly within the US military. A total of 473 service members were presented with the Medal of Honor, the country’s highest decoration for acts of valor and selflessness in combat. US Marine Mitchell Paige was one of the individuals to receive the award, and upon his death in 2003 was the last surviving recipient from the Guadalcanal Campaign.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MilitaryTimes

Army reveals new details on SEAL team commander’s training death

A Navy SEAL team commander’s death during a helicopter training event last December had several primary causes, officials confirmed for the first time Thursday. They included communication issues within the aircraft, an early release of the rope that then-Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois used to descend to the target area, and “a lack of adequate communication between the aircrew and the partner ground force,” special operations officials confirmed.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Flying Magazine

Air Force Says HH-60W Jolly Green II Helicopters Are Ready For Duty

The Sikorsky aircraft’s name honors the pioneering HH-3E rescue model from the Vietnam era. [Courtesy: U.S. Air Force]. The U.S. Air Force’s HH-60W Jolly Green II is officially ready for action, according to Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, who made the announcement at Joint base Langley-Eustis in Virginia.
GEORGIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

12 Wars Where The Most Americans Died Outside of Combat

American soldiers face not only guns and bombs when they go into the battlefield, but also disease, harsh weather conditions, toxic fumes, and a whole slew of other dangers. In Korea, U.S. service members fought in frigid temperatures. In the Pacific Theater in World War II and in Vietnam, malaria quickly spread among the troops. […]
COLORADO STATE
historynet.com

Vietnam War Armored Cavalry in Photos

One of the U.S. Army’s specialized units in Vietnam was the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, nicknamed the “Blackhorse Regiment.” When deployed in 1966, the regiment was equipped primarily with M113 armored personnel carriers modified with additional guns and shields to become “armored cavalry assault vehicles” for a more offensive role. The ACAV’s basic armament consisted of two 7.62 mm M60 machines guns mounted on either side of the cargo top hatch and a .50-caliber M2 machine gun upfront, protected by a rounded armored collar with armor plates fore and aft to afford more protection for the gunner. Backed by flamethrower-equipped M113s called M132 “Zippos,” M551 Sheridan light tanks and M109 self-propelled howitzers, Blackhorse ACAV crews fought with distinctive aggressiveness in numerous operations in the Saigon area between 1966 and 1972. By mid-1967 mechanized infantry units, which also used M113s, were retrofitting their vehicles to make them similar to ACAVs, but their tactics still differed. Mechanized infantry fought both mounted and dismounted, while the armored cavalry primarily operated mounted and on the move. The Blackhorse Regiment, with three squadrons, was the only full armored cavalry regiment in Vietnam, but most infantry divisions had their own armored cavalry squadrons, adding five to the list: 1st Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division; 1st Squadron, 10th Cavalry, 4th Division; 3rd Squadron, 5th Cavalry, 9th Division; 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry, 23rd Division (Americal); and 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry, 25th Division.
Navy Times

Marine Corps ‘strong,’ but rest of military has weakened, report finds

While branch rivalry appears to be alive and well among troops serving in today’s military, a new study from the Heritage Foundation may have just outlined a definitive service ranking. The big report, called the 2023 Index of U.S. Military Strength, found the entire U.S. military’s warfighting capabilities to...
MilitaryTimes

US Army will ditch old radios amid larger modernization juggle

WASHINGTON — When it comes to tactical radios, the U.S. Army is walking a tightrope. The service, currently juggling a half-dozen major modernization goals, is trying to find a balance between the communication upgrades it needs to make in preparation for conflicts of the future, potentially against a technologically savvy enemy, and the related high costs and looming deadlines.
WASHINGTON STATE
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Norman Lear Flew 52 Combat Missions with the US Army Air Forces During WWII

Norman Lear is one of the most important individuals in the history of television. Active in the industry since the mid-20th century, he created such shows as All in the Family (1971-79), The Jeffersons (1975-85), Sanford and Son (1972-77) and One Day at a Time (1975-84). Before entering the entertainment industry, Lear was a decorated pilot who served in the US Army Air Forces.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy