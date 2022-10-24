Star Actor, Singer & Comedian Leslie Jordan Has Passed Away At 67

Famed actor, singer and comedian Leslie Jordan has passed away at the age of 67, according to TMZ.

Law enforcement said that Jordan was driving in Hollywood this morning when he suffered from an apparent medical emergency, and crashed his car into the side of a building.

Jordan was known for his acting roles in shows like Will & Grace, Hearts Afire, The Cool Kids, Call Me Kat, and American Horror Story.

He played in a number of movies as well, like The Help and Ski Patrol, and made appearances in TV shows like Ugly Betty and Boston Public.

He also was featured on the Brothers Osborne music video for “Not For Everyone.”

Jordan released full on country album back in 2021 as well, that featured the likes of country stars such as Brandi Carlile, Dolly Parton, TJ Osborne, Tanya Tucker, Ashley McBryde, Charlie Worsham, and Chris and Morgane Stapleton.

He also made his Grand Ole Opry debut last year: