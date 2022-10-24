Let’s give a round of applause to Atletico Madrid, for the most batshit exit from the Champions League, as well as for signaling the end of an era for their club. The Diego Simeone era very well may have run its course, as Atletico have looked more and more bereft of creative ideas which is no longer being balanced out by their customary defensive snarl and dedication. There was only so long that the club could revolve around and succeed by harnessing the power of Simeone’s figurative and sometimes literal middle fingers, and we may be there.

1 DAY AGO