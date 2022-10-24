Read full article on original website
Search warrant lands West Monroe woman in jail for narcotics and stolen firearms, deputies say
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant for 21-year-old Shameka Andrea Holloman’s apartment on October 27, 2022. During the search, authorities recovered a Ruger 9mm, fully automatic MP5 H+K sub-machine gun, and 47 tubes of pre-rolled marijuana cigars. […]
Driver swerves minivan while eating pizza; arrested for gun and drug charges
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 27, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a minivan traveling on Swartz School Road in Monroe, La., crossing the white fog line multiple times. Authorities conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with […]
Traffic stop yields marijuana, wanted man
Two men were arrested Monday after a Lincoln Parish sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation. Deputy D. Johnston was on patrol on U.S. Hwy 80 near Grambling Monday night when he saw a vehicle with a headlight out. He stopped the vehicle near the Lincoln Preparatory School. While speaking to the driver, the deputy saw the front seat passenger had suspected marijuana scattered on top of his pants. When asked if there were any weapons in the vehicle, the driver stated yes, he had a firearm on him. The handgun was retrieved, and the occupants were directed out of the vehicle.
Domestic ends in arrest
Ruston Police arrested a Shreveport man Monday after investigating a domestic disturbance on West Line Avenue. Officers responded a disturbance in progress at the Annex Apartments. Christopher King, 23, told police he and his girlfriend got into a physical altercation because he snatched her cell phone out of her hand. King said when he took the cell phone, his girlfriend jumped on him and hit him. He then “restrained her” by grabbing her by the throat and shoulders. King said his girlfriend then damaged some of his property.
LPSO wraps up burglary case quickly
Deputies with the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office resolved a burglary investigation within hours of learning of a Second Street break-in just outside Ruston. LPSO responded to a burglary after a neighbor reported seeing a man leave her neighbor’s house carrying several TVs. The victim said his back door had been kicked in and flatscreen televisions and other items had been taken.
2 down, 1 to go; search continues for Green Oaks Detention Center escapee
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— One out of three juvenile suspects remain at large after a successful escape at the Green Oaks Detention Center. Authorities say that’s two down, one to go, and they will continue to work until the remaining escapee is back behind bars. On October 6, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to […]
Authorities searching for suspect who allegedly burglarized Union Parish private school
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Farmerville Police Department is currently seeking information and searching for the suspect who is wanted for the burglary of the Union Christian Academy Sports Complex on Highway 15. The burglary occurred on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, around 7 PM. According to […]
Sterlington Police identify burglary suspect; considered armed and dangerous
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (10/27/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 27, 2022, Sterlington Police identified the burglary suspect as Mahlik Robinson. Robinson is considered armed and dangerous. If you know the whereabouts of Robinson, contact Sterlington Police at 318-665-4532. STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On the morning of October 21, […]
Search warrant lands Monroe man in jail for 2 pounds of narcotics and firearm, authorities confirm
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, the Louisiana State Police executed a search warrant for a residence on Ticheli Road in Monroe, La. During the search, authorities located two pounds of marijuana, mushrooms, a scale with marijuana residue, and a .45 caliber pistol. […]
Xanax, Meth, Cocaine, and firearms found in motel room; Ouachita Parish men behind bars
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip that 31-year-old Marquis Darmale Carter, a wanted fugitive, was located at the OYO Motel in Monroe, La. Upon arrival, deputies observed Carter leaving a room, walking downstairs, and […]
Two arrested when officer spots wanted person
Two occupants of a vehicle wanted on warrants were arrested Friday night by Ruston Police. RPD Sergeant K.D. Loyd was responding to a call at a S. Farmerville St. convenience store when she saw a car leaving occupied by a woman wanted on warrants. When Sgt. Loyd stopped the car as it pulled into a residence on E Arizona Ave., the driver and the female passenger exited. Both were detained.
Monroe Police still searching for Green Oaks Detention Center escapee after capturing 2 other juveniles
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (10/26/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police has confirmed that DeMarcus Haynes has been taken into custody. According to officials, they are still searching for Issavaion Webb. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Webb, contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600. UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe […]
Dorm check leads to arrests
Three students were arrested at Grambling State University after a search of their room. yielded marijuana and paraphernalia used in its distribution. A GSU residential housing staff member was conducting a walkthrough of Attucks Hall. when the strong odor of burning marijuana was detected from a dorm room. The staffer.
Grambling State Police Officer arrested for Malfeasance in Office
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, Grambling State University police arrested 59-year-old Rodney Thornton Williams for Malfeasance in Office. According to reports, Williams is a GSU police officer. Williams was transported to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center and his bond was set at […]
Monroe man accused of raping 13-year-old family friend in 2020; arrested
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 10, 2021, West Monroe Police responded to a reported sex crime that allegedly occurred at a residence on Olympic Boulevard in West Monroe, La. According to police, the victim was a 13-year-old who reported that they were raped by a […]
University staffer arrested
Grambling State University Police apparently arrested one of its own Friday. Booking records at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center indicate Rodney Thornton Williams, 59, of Shreveport, was arrested by GSU PD on a warrant alleging malfeasance in office. Williams is listed in the online GSU staff directory as a GSU...
Woman arrested in hospital
A patient was arrested at North Louisiana Medical Center Wednesday morning after she was discharged but refused to leave her room. Ruston Police were sent to the hospital about 6:15 a.m. in response to a call that the woman who had been medically cleared to leave the hospital refused to do so. After several attempts an officer was able to wake the woman up. A records check indicated she was wanted on a warrant from Third District Court for failure to appear on a charge of illegal carrying of a weapon.
Man found guilty in 2020 murder of West Monroe resident, faces life in prison
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A verdict has been reached in the murder trial of a man accused of killing a West Monroe resident in 2020. The jury unanimously found Lester Ramsey, Jr. guilty of second-degree murder in the killing of Cadarion Buggs, 21. Police say Ramsey told them he hit...
Three-day trial begins for El Dorado man facing Capital Murder charge
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, a three-day trial is set to begin for 21-year-old Christopher Johnson of El Dorado, Ark. who is facing multiple felony charges, including capital murder. Johnson was arrested in May 2021 and charged with Aggravated Residential Burglary, Capital Murder, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted […]
1 dead, 1 injured in motorhome fire in Monroe; authorities confirm
An adult male was pronounced dead and another individual managed to escape the motorhome.
