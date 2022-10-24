Two men were arrested Monday after a Lincoln Parish sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation. Deputy D. Johnston was on patrol on U.S. Hwy 80 near Grambling Monday night when he saw a vehicle with a headlight out. He stopped the vehicle near the Lincoln Preparatory School. While speaking to the driver, the deputy saw the front seat passenger had suspected marijuana scattered on top of his pants. When asked if there were any weapons in the vehicle, the driver stated yes, he had a firearm on him. The handgun was retrieved, and the occupants were directed out of the vehicle.

GRAMBLING, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO