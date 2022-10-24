Read full article on original website
KTSA
San Antonio police want to identify west side armed robbery suspect
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department wants to identify a suspect connected to an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store on the west side. Investigators say the man captured in surveillance video walked into the store in the 6100 block of West Commerce Street and pulled out a handgun. He then pointed it at the clerk and demanded money from the registers.
KSAT 12
2 adults, 2 children found stabbed at apartment just east of downtown, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after four members of a family, including two children, were found with stab wounds just east of downtown early Friday morning. Officers were called just before 3 a.m. to the 500 block of Burleson Street, not far from North Hackberry Street...
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested for shooting man multiple times over $10 on Northwest Side, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A suspect has been arrested for shooting a man several times because he owed him $10, according to court documents. Bexar County Jail records show Jemie Kamanzi, 29, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon stemming from an incident on Aug. 17 in the 4100 block of Gardendale on the Northwest Side.
Two children, two adults stabbed in east San Antonio; one child in critical condition
SAN ANTONIO — Two children and two adults were stabbed on the east side, and one of the kids is in critical but stable condition, the San Antonio Police Department said. The stabbing happened just before 3 a.m. on Friday at an apartment complex in the Dignowity Hill area.
californiaexaminer.net
Family Says Officer’mutilated’ San Antonio Teen Shot While Eating Cheeseburger
In their first public comments since the shooting earlier this month, the family of a 17-year-old boy shot by a San Antonio police officer while eating a McDonald’s cheeseburger in his car revealed Tuesday that the child had four bullets removed from his body and developed pneumonia at the hospital.
Terrified Worker Jumps Into a Strangers Car During a Shooting
A panhandler in San Antonio wound up dead after becoming seriously violent and aggressive in a parking lot. According to family members, 26-year-old Alfredo Gonzalez struggled with mental health and drug addiction. Early this week, Gonzalez went over to a family member's house and became aggressive after demanding they let him inside.
KTSA
San Antonio police: Driver in fatal west side crash was intoxicated
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department now says the driver in a high-speed crash that killed one person after midnight on Wednesday morning was intoxicated. Police are not identifying the 27-year-old suspect, but investigators say he was behind the wheel and lost control of the...
kurv.com
Condition Of Texas Teen Shot Eating Hamburger ‘touch and go’
A teen shot by a San Antonio police officer three weeks ago as he put his car in reverse while eating a hamburger is still hospitalized and his condition remains “very touch and go,” his father said Tuesday in the family’s first public comments since the shooting. Eric Cantu said at a Tuesday news conference that his son is “getting slightly better” but that his many wounds “are great.”
KSAT 12
Family expresses frustration with billboard over delayed justice for man killed in drunk driving crash
San Antonio – For Rachel Gallegos, it’s been 887 days of grief, waiting, sadness, anger and every emotion that comes with losing a son. Gabriel Gallegos, 44, was killed in May 2020 in a wrong-way driver crash along Loop 410. “It’s been really difficult to really accept the...
KTSA
Mother and son in critical condition following drive-by shooting near downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 34 year old woman and her 16 year old son are in the hospital after they were shot in a drive-by Tuesday evening. KSAT-12 reports that the shooting took place in the 800 block of Alametos, just North of downtown San Antonio. The...
mycanyonlake.com
Spring Branch Man Arrested Again for Trafficking a Second Juvenile Victim
A 58-year-old Spring Branch man arrested Friday by New Braunfels police for sex trafficking a juvenile victim was arrested again today by U.S. Marshals for allegedly sex trafficking a second teen. Marc Stephen Jamison was arrested without incident at a gas station in the 1800 block of State Highway 46...
CBS Austin
U.S. Marshals Searching For Woman Wanted on Drug Charges
AUSTIN, Texas — Rose Baker, 43, was arrested in Del Rio, TX in 2020 on a charge of dangerous drugs. Shortly after her release - she tested positive for meth and hasn't been seen since. U.S. Marshals have every reason to believe she's now in the Central Texas area.
Man arrested after fatally shooting woman, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — A 20-year-old man is behind bars tonight, accused of shooting and killing a woman in a convenience store parking lot just west of downtown. Jeremiah Villareal was arrested late Monday night, and is now facing murder charges for the death of 24-year-old Esmeralda Salas. The shooting...
KSAT 12
Couple accused of charging Helotes residents for contract work but not showing up for the job
SAN ANTONIO – A couple has been arrested for charging Helotes residents for contract work but not showing up to finish the job. Bexar County Jail records show Rodolfo Covarrubias, 40, and Jessica Monica Ramirez, 42, have each been charged with theft between $100 and $750, theft between $100 and $750-elderly, and theft between $2,500 and $3,000-elderly.
Three men arrested after leading authorities on pursuit southwest of Bexar County
SOMERSET, Texas — Three men have been arrested after several different agencies, including the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, were led to search for suspects who reportedly robbed a casino in La Salle County, according to La Salle County Sheriff's Office. Officials say Robert Rogelio Martinez, 40-years-old from Cotulla, Jonathan...
KSAT 12
Registration sticker expired for 13 years leads to fugitive arrest, Jourdanton police say
JOURDANTON, Texas – A registration sticker that was 13 years out of date led to the arrest of one man sought on a warrant out of Bexar County, according to the Jourdanton Police Department. Charles Fields, of San Antonio, was pulled over on Monday night because of that expired...
foxsanantonio.com
Two people safe, 6 pets are dead following a late night fire at Northeast Side home
SAN ANTONIO - Two people are safe, but six pets died after a late night house fire on the Northwest Side. The fire started just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday at a home off Bucknell Street near De Zavala Road. Firefighters say that when they arrived flames were shooting up from...
One shot, one grazed by bullet during family fight, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A family altercation turned violent when one man pulled out a gun a fired off shots, hitting one and grazing another at an eastside home late Monday night. It happened around 10:57 p.m. on the 800 block of Richland Drive. When officers arrived, they found two...
KTSA
House destroyed, several pets die in fire on the Northwest side of San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people are homeless and lost several of their pets in a fire Thursday night. The call came in at around 9:30 P.M. from a home in the 4800 block of Bucknell Street. It took just a few minutes to put the fire out but the flames had a pretty good head start and caused significant damage to the home.
Texas teen fights for his life after being shot by San Antonio officer in McDonald's lot
San Antonio 17-year-old Erik Cantu remains on life support after being shot earlier this month by an officer as he was eating a hamburger in a McDonald's parking lot. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky has the latest. Oct. 26, 2022.
