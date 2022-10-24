ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jill Biden Pairs Suede Pumps with Belted Dress & Meaningful Brooch for Cancer Moonshot Event with Mary J Blige

By Aaron Royce
 3 days ago
Jill Biden brought deeper meaning to a co-hosted event with Mary J. Blige for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Washington, D.C.

During the intimate occasion with Cancer Moonshot and the American Cancer Society on Monday afternoon, the first lady spoke to those in attendance while wearing a pine green dress. Her knee-length number featured short sleeves, and gained a two-toned dimension from a faintly darker-hued leather belt buckled around her waist. Completing Biden’s outfit were layered gold pendant necklaces, bangles and a matching watch, as well as gleaming green crystal post earrings. A golden bird pin completed her ensemble, while also holding a special meaning; the aviary creature is a longtime symbol of safety and reassurance, highlighting Biden’s secure nature around the topic of breast cancer.

Biden’s footwear tapped into her longtime love for pointed-toe pumps, featuring a suede set of the classic style. The “Don’t Forget, God Bless Our Troops” author’s pair included brown uppers with triangular toes, complete with 3-4-inch stiletto heels for added height. The pair proved a warm counterpart to the darker tones of Biden’s ensemble while remaining tonal and complementary in the process.

For footwear, Biden’s choices are classic and sharp. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels and boots in nude, black and even embellished tones from Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Jewel-toned and metallic pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels including SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Prada and Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

Kate Parrish
3d ago

Bless her heart. Can somebody please help this poor, decrepit old soul find some clothes that were designed and made AFTER 1970???

Karen Walser
2d ago

I doubt many give a rats poot what Jill wears where. Let’s put thought into what to do to help seniors with high medical and medications cost. The rising cost of supplemental insurances and the high cost of food we can barely eat and pay the rising cost of electricity. It doesn’t take long to deplete the 401 savings in order to live.

top gunner
3d ago

She thinks she’s 30 years old! Did you catch the fishnet stockings she wore about 6 months ago? Wow

