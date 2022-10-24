ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tia Mowry Sparkles In Sheer Sequin Dress & Crystal-Embellished PVC Pumps

By Ashley Rushford
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0utogo_0ikspVvf00

Tia Mowry has become the internet’s go-to girl for fashion inspiration. The “Sister, Sister” star made yet another stylish sartorial statement in her latest Instagram Reel.

Set to Ice Spice’s hit single, “Munch” the video sees the “Twitches” actress posing around in the house in sparkling fashion.

“You’re entering the season where everything works out for you every time. Keep your head up and hoops big, ladies!! What’s one thing you’re doing for yourself this weekend?” Mowry captioned the post.

Mowry looked stunning in a glittering black midi dress. The piece had long sheer sleeves with small triangle cutouts on the bodice and an extreme thigh-high center split. To further elevate the moment, the “Whole New You” author accessorized with oversized silver hoop earrings and styled half of her hair in bantu knots and let her curly tresses cascade on her shoulders. For glam, Mowry went with a soft smokey eye and glossy neutral pout.

When it came down to the shoes, Mowry completed her look with a pair of PVC pumps. The shoe style had a clear triangular pointed-toe, a bedazzled strap that wrapped around the ankle and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

PVC heels re-emerged post-pandemic. The saucy style offers a sleek approach with a polished finish and adds length to any frame with its elongated silhouette. Delicate yet striking, bold yet sexy, the PVC shoe lends itself as the ultimate party-ready adornment ranging from ultra glamour to refined-pretty.

Mowry’s shoe styles range from sleek to whimsical. The entertainer often wears strappy sandals for everyday occasions or nights out — plus sharp pointed-toe pumps from top brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin — plus affordable brands Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

PHOTOS: Tia Mowry’s Most Glamorous Fashion Moments Through the Years

Kanye West Is Cut From Forbes Billionaire List After Adidas Termination Leaves Him With an Estimated $400 Million Net Worth

Kanye West is no longer a billionaire, according to Forbes magazine. The publication officially denounced the rapper’s billionaire status on Tuesday afternoon, following a string of conflicts with West in recent weeks — including the termination of his longstanding Adidas partnership. Forbes estimated last April that the deal contributes $1.5 billion to his $2 billion net worth, according to its annual billionaires list assessment. According to the magazine, West’s net worth is now estimated to be $400 million.
Footwear News

Footwear News

