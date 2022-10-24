ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Landry Parish, LA

LSP warns motorists of hazmat clean up in St. Landry Parish

 3 days ago
UPDATE: The road is still closed and may even go into Wednesday, according to Louisiana State Police.

Louisiana State Police announced hazmat crews are working to clean up a gas line leak near the intersection of LA 182 and LA 3233.

St. Landry Parish is assisting with the road closure at Harry Guilbeau for northbound traffic and Brisco Road for southbound traffic on LA 182 said State Police.

The road closure may continue into after-school hours. State Police warn motorists to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

According to State Police, no evacuations are necessary.

