Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
VIDEO: Eerie Video Shows the Truth Is Out There - In Montana!
VIDEO: Eerie Video Shows the Truth Is Out There - In Montana! Video Weird ...
New Music for You this Week- October 24, 2022
If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore. American Idol’s HunterGirl just released her label debut with “Hometown Out of Me.” Writing the song once she returned to Nashville from filming American Idol in Los Angeles, the idea came to her when she was in line at the grocery store in her hometown of Winchester, Tennessee with her mom, and noticed people in town had bought ads in their local paper to cheer her on during her Idol journey. Showing her appreciation to where she grew up and saying thank you to her community the only way she knows how, she wrote “Hometown Out Of Me” with Laura Veltz and producer Jimmy Robbins.
Pioneering rocker Jerry Lee Lewis dead at 87
Jerry Lee Lewis, a kingpin of 1950s American rock and roll who played a pivotal role in shaping the genre's nascent sound, has died. - 'The Killer' - In 1956, Lewis struck out for Memphis, Tennessee -- the southern American city famous as a cradle of soul, blues and rock -- to link up with the producer Sam Phillips at Sun Records, who was instrumental in Presley's astronomical rise.
Wynonna Judd will Recreate ‘The Judds: Love is Alive Final Tour’ at MTSU, Limited Tickets Available
Today in Leipers Fork at Fox and Locke, Wynonna Judd shared the news she will headline a history-making concert event “THE JUDDS: LOVE IS ALIVE – THE FINAL CONCERT” on Thursday, November 3rd at the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU), recreating The Judds 1991 Farewell Tour for a special televised event airing in March 2023 on CMT.
Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock 'n' roll star, dies at 87
The untamable and often outrageous rock 'n' roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis has died at 87
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0