Grandview PD investigating after man shot trying to stop car break-in

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Police are investigating a car crash that turned into a homicide investigation.

Grandview officers responded to a neighborhood near Merrywood Lane and St. Andrews Drive around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

When they arrived, police found the body of 42-year-old Donald Ozbun in a car. Officers said Ozbun’s car had crashed into a tree. Investigators determined Ozbun also suffered a gunshot injury.

During the investigation, police learned Ozbun confronted a person trying to break into his vehicle. Officers are working to determine if Ozbun was shot during the confrontation, or as he chased after the person.

The Grandview police department asks homeowners in the area to check surveillance cameras or doorbell cameras for any video that could help in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the attempted break in, or shooting is asked to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

