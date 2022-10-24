ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grandview, MO

Grandview PD investigating after man shot trying to stop car break-in

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TgmNJ_0iksoUMx00

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Police are investigating a car crash that turned into a homicide investigation.

Grandview officers responded to a neighborhood near Merrywood Lane and St. Andrews Drive around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

When they arrived, police found the body of 42-year-old Donald Ozbun in a car. Officers said Ozbun’s car had crashed into a tree. Investigators determined Ozbun also suffered a gunshot injury.

Construction worker killed in paving accident at KCI Airport

During the investigation, police learned Ozbun confronted a person trying to break into his vehicle. Officers are working to determine if Ozbun was shot during the confrontation, or as he chased after the person.

The Grandview police department asks homeowners in the area to check surveillance cameras or doorbell cameras for any video that could help in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the attempted break in, or shooting is asked to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Lenexa police seeking help identifying masked thieves

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Six masked thieves who stole loads of merchandise from a shoe retailer near 95th and Quivira are being sought by the Lenexa Police Department. Lenexa Police tweeted a video Wednesday of the incident. Police said the six people left the store in a maroon Ford Expedition with a temporary Missouri license tag.
LENEXA, KS
Salina Post

U.S. Marshals shoot, kill suspect in Kansas City neighborhood

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the 3500 block of Bellefontaine in Kansas City, according to Captain Leslie Foreman. Preliminary report indicates U.S. Marshals were looking for a suspect wanted for a federal escapee warrant. They located the suspect near a residence near the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMZU

Lexington, Richmond PD involved in vehicle pursuit

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. - Lexington police said a driver fled from an attempted traffic stop last night. The pursuit of the suspect vehicle was joined by Richmond Police, and ended in Clay County where deputies deployed spike strips, deflating the tires. The driver and a passenger, both of whom had suspended licenses, were the subjects of warrants out of Independence and Kansas City.
LEXINGTON, MO
KCTV 5

Driver dies in single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Westport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man died Thursday morning after he was involved in a car crash on Westport Road. The Kansas City Police Department stated a black Nissan Altima was driving east “at a very high rate of speed,” and the driver lost control, going off the roadway to the left.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy