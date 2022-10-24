Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
New Duval County voting machines cause confusion. Here’s how they work
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some voters are concerned about a new type of voting machine in Duval County and whether or not their vote is being counted. At the Duval County Supervisor of Elections office workers were preparing vote-by-mail ballots to be tabulated. So far 238 of them had to be remade by election workers because of problems. For example, the ballots were torn or the voters crossed out a selection and the tabulator would not be able to read that vote.
News4Jax.com
Clay County elections official reminds voters weapons aren’t allowed in polling places
CLAY COUNTY – Early voting began Friday in Clay County ahead of the Nov. 8 election with a number of key issues on the ballot. Along with all the usual reminders about bringing a valid photo ID with a signature and double checking your precinct on election day, Clay County Supervisor of Elections Chris Chambless had another warning for voters.
Action News Jax
Republicans predicting red wave in Duval County, Democrats remain optimistic they’ll keep Duval blue
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three days into early voting Republicans are outvoting Democrats in Duval County, and that has the GOP predicting a red wave this election cycle. If one were to manifest, it would be a major shift in the political direction of the county. The last time Duval...
floridapolitics.com
Jacksonville Bold for 10.26.22: Conservative crackup?
Going into Election Day, Republicans are well-positioned. But in Duval County, there is noise about a race that does not involve Marco Rubio, Ron DeSantis, or T.K. Waters. Duval GOP Chair Dean Black is facing a leadership challenge. Former Chair Robin Lumb alleges Black, one write-in election away from becoming...
Test scores are out - There's good news and bad news for Duval County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Test scores are down since before the pandemic for Duval County public school students, according to a new report, but school leaders are hopeful about one part of the data. Data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, also called the Nation's Report Card, shows Duval...
News4Jax.com
Your Voice Matters: What are your questions for candidates for Clay County commission?
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Two candidates are in the running to become the next Clay County Commissioner for District 2, a district that covers the Oakleaf area in the northern part of the county. Republican Alexandra Compere is going up against Democrat Leroy Edwards to fill the seat currently...
News4Jax.com
Former sheriff candidate Jefferson crosses party lines to endorse Waters
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In what is expected to be a closely contested race for Jacksonville sheriff, Republican T.K. Waters announced an endorsement Monday from one of his former opponents: Democrat Ken Jefferson. Jefferson finished third to Waters and Democrat Lakesha Burton in the primary, leaving him out of November’s...
News4Jax.com
Amendment 3 would increase home tax exemption, save teachers, police $550 a year but cost Duval $38M in tax revenue
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX has been breaking down each of the amendment proposals on this year’s ballot as early voting begins in Florida this week. Now News4JAX is looking at Amendment 3, which if approved, would increase the homestead exemption for teachers, law enforcement officers and active-duty military.
Jacksonville attorney discusses what Amendment 2 means for you
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Every 20 years a new Constitution Revision Commission (CRC) is formed to consider changes to Florida's constitution presented by the people. Hank Coxe, a Jacksonville attorney, was appointed to the most recent commission in 2017-2018. He was honored having seen the previous work of the commission.
thecentersquare.com
Democrat endorses Republican for Jacksonville sheriff in close race
(The Center Square) – Former police officer Ken Jefferson, a Democrat who ran in the Jacksonville sheriff's race prior to the August special election, is the latest to cross party lines and endorse a Republican running for office. On Monday, he endorsed Republican T.K. Waters for Jacksonville sheriff on...
News4Jax.com
City council members vote to make balloon, sky lantern releases illegal in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In a city council meeting Tuesday night, 15 council members voted to ban balloon releases in Jacksonville. There are currently similar bans in other surrounding areas such as St. Johns County and the beaches. Violators caught releasing balloons or sky lanterns could face a $50 fine...
Action News Jax
INVESTIGATES: ‘It’s just not appropriate:’ Local city council candidate tied to Airbnb complaints
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Neptune Beach is a quiet beachside community and Steve Hould wants to keep it that way. He’s complained about the Airbnb next door, which is owned by Christine Burke, who is a candidate for the city council. When Action News Jax’s Ben Becker asked...
First Coast News
Jacksonville rapper Ksoo pretrial conference in Duval County Circuit Court | Oct. 26, 2022
Hakeem Robinson, aka Ksoo, appeared in Duval County Circuit Court on Wednesday. The rapper is accused of killing two people in separate gang-related shootings.
Jacksonville man wanted on 10 Georgia felony charges arrested after 7-hour search in Flagler County
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Jacksonville man wanted in Southeast Georgia and a Callahan woman are facing charges after deputies say they abandoned a stolen truck and stole items from a hunting camp in Flagler County. Jerrod D. Oats, 21, and Jada A. Wells, 21, were arrested by the...
Removing term limits, county commissioner salary increases on Clay County ballot
The Clay County Charter Review Commission has submitted three proposals for consideration by voters in the general election. Clay County voters have the opportunity to vote early in the general election starting Friday, Oct. 28. Election day is Nov. 8.
News4Jax.com
Coastal rain spreads north
Cloudy skies with a swath of rain across eastern Putnam, Flagler and southern St. Johns counties. These will continue to slowly lift north toward World Golf Village, St. Augustine and southern Clay counties through noon. Cloudy skies with showers overnight. Scattered showers continue Saturday with most along our coastal counties and south of I-10. Slightly below normal temperatures today and Saturday with warmer temperatures Sunday.
News4Jax.com
Florida agencies team up to fight opioid addiction with 12-county pilot program
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Florida is rolling out a new program to help battle opioid addiction and overdoses titled “CORE,” which stands for “Coordinated Opioid Recovery.”. Officials with the state health department said the program is meant to “expand every aspect of overdose response and treats all primary and secondary impacts of substance use disorder.”
Two local Fantasy 5 winning tickets sold in St. Johns and Duval Counties
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s been lucky lotto for two local residents. On Oct. 18, Florida Lottery’s Fantasy 5 numbers 15-22-24-29-31 were on three tickets sold in the state. One of those tickets was sold at the Winn Dixie at 3551 N. Ponce De Leon Blvd. in St. Augustine.
americanmilitarynews.com
PICS: USPS vehicle likely carrying midterm ballots destroyed in fire
A U.S. Postal Service vehicle that may have been carrying absentee ballots for midterm elections in Georgia became engulfed in flames and was destroyed on Monday. According to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, the fire destroyed both the vehicle and “a lot of U.S. Mail.”. “A vehicle fire...
15-year-old incest victim denied abortion in Jacksonville subject of new Charlie Crist ad
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida has seen a 6% reduction in abortions compared to this time last year, which is roughly 4,600 fewer procedures. STORY: Early voting begins, candidates for Jacksonville sheriff mobilize to gain support. Dr. Shelly Tein with Planned Parenthood of Northeast Florida recounted her frustration when she...
