JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some voters are concerned about a new type of voting machine in Duval County and whether or not their vote is being counted. At the Duval County Supervisor of Elections office workers were preparing vote-by-mail ballots to be tabulated. So far 238 of them had to be remade by election workers because of problems. For example, the ballots were torn or the voters crossed out a selection and the tabulator would not be able to read that vote.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO