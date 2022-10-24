ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duval County, FL

New Duval County voting machines cause confusion. Here’s how they work

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some voters are concerned about a new type of voting machine in Duval County and whether or not their vote is being counted. At the Duval County Supervisor of Elections office workers were preparing vote-by-mail ballots to be tabulated. So far 238 of them had to be remade by election workers because of problems. For example, the ballots were torn or the voters crossed out a selection and the tabulator would not be able to read that vote.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Bold for 10.26.22: Conservative crackup?

Going into Election Day, Republicans are well-positioned. But in Duval County, there is noise about a race that does not involve Marco Rubio, Ron DeSantis, or T.K. Waters. Duval GOP Chair Dean Black is facing a leadership challenge. Former Chair Robin Lumb alleges Black, one write-in election away from becoming...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Former sheriff candidate Jefferson crosses party lines to endorse Waters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In what is expected to be a closely contested race for Jacksonville sheriff, Republican T.K. Waters announced an endorsement Monday from one of his former opponents: Democrat Ken Jefferson. Jefferson finished third to Waters and Democrat Lakesha Burton in the primary, leaving him out of November’s...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Democrat endorses Republican for Jacksonville sheriff in close race

(The Center Square) – Former police officer Ken Jefferson, a Democrat who ran in the Jacksonville sheriff's race prior to the August special election, is the latest to cross party lines and endorse a Republican running for office. On Monday, he endorsed Republican T.K. Waters for Jacksonville sheriff on...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Coastal rain spreads north

Cloudy skies with a swath of rain across eastern Putnam, Flagler and southern St. Johns counties. These will continue to slowly lift north toward World Golf Village, St. Augustine and southern Clay counties through noon. Cloudy skies with showers overnight. Scattered showers continue Saturday with most along our coastal counties and south of I-10. Slightly below normal temperatures today and Saturday with warmer temperatures Sunday.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
Florida agencies team up to fight opioid addiction with 12-county pilot program

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Florida is rolling out a new program to help battle opioid addiction and overdoses titled “CORE,” which stands for “Coordinated Opioid Recovery.”. Officials with the state health department said the program is meant to “expand every aspect of overdose response and treats all primary and secondary impacts of substance use disorder.”
FLORIDA STATE
PICS: USPS vehicle likely carrying midterm ballots destroyed in fire

A U.S. Postal Service vehicle that may have been carrying absentee ballots for midterm elections in Georgia became engulfed in flames and was destroyed on Monday. According to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, the fire destroyed both the vehicle and “a lot of U.S. Mail.”. “A vehicle fire...
GEORGIA STATE

