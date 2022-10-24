Read full article on original website
News On 6
Parts Of Oklahoma Waking Up To Showers, Storms
News 9 Meteorologist Jed Castles is tracking a bout of showers and storms sweeping across parts of Oklahoma on Friday morning. Friday's showers come after an evening of heavy rain, lightning and even some hail across parts of the state. Jed says the storms were most intense on Thursday night...
News On 6
Cool Day Expected, But Stormy Weather Coming This Week
It's a beautiful day today, and we will see sunny skies with light winds today, and highs will climb into the 60s. Tonight lows in the 40s with winds ramping up out of the south. Tomorrow will be windy with storm chances going up late in the day. Out west...
News On 6
OSU Extensions Offering Help To Farmers, Ranchers As Drought Conditions Continues
Oklahoma State University is offering farmers and ranchers a helping hand amid the ongoing drought. Farmers and ranchers will have a chance to test their water and feed at a reduced rate. Dr. Amy Hagerman with the OSU extension office joined News On 6 to talk more about how this will help the agriculture industry in our state.
News On 6
OSDH: 2,805 More COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide, 52 Virus-Related Deaths Added To Provisional Death Count
Fifty-two virus-related deaths and 2,805 coronavirus cases have been added to the state’s count since Oct. 20, according to weekly numbers released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. A total of 1,208,316 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. The state said...
News On 6
Healthier Oklahoma Coalition Gives Update On COVID-19, Flu, RSV
The Healthier Oklahoma Coalition says COVID-19 is still a concern as we head into winter, especially with new variants continuing to pop up. The coalition says the virus affects people in a lot of different ways, so it's still important people do everything they can to not get infected. "We're...
News On 6
Jena Nelson Addresses Public Funding, Other Priorities For State Superintendent Race
Fresh off their first debate, and with less than two weeks before election day, state superintendent candidates Jena Nelson and Ryan Walters continue to highlight their priorities if elected. News 9 already spoke with Walters about his goals. On Wednesday, News 9 caught up with Nelson to discuss hers. Nelson,...
News On 6
EPIC Charter Schools Launch Suitcase Project To Help Students Experiencing Homelessness
An EPIC Charter School Parent who struggled with homelessness for years is now helping students in her shoes. Trista Dawson told News 9 this all started when she was at a school event with her kids. Through personal experience she was able to pinpoint unhoused students and was moved to help them.
News On 6
Walters Advocates 'Patriotic Training' For Oklahoma Teachers
State Superintendent candidate Ryan Walters says if elected he will mandate patriotic training for teachers. Walters says he wants this training from Hillsdale College available for all history teachers in the state if elected, but the Oklahoma Education Association says the state shouldn’t be nationally outsourcing trainings but using our own state resources instead.
News On 6
Senate Candidate Markwayne Mullin Campaigns With Tulsi Gabbard Ahead of Election
We are under two weeks away from election day and many Oklahoma candidates are making their final plea to voters. Markwayne Mullin, the current District 2 Representative and U.S. Senate candidate traveled across the state Wednesday ahead of election day. “I don’t think anybody can say that D.C. is working...
