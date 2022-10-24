ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Parts Of Oklahoma Waking Up To Showers, Storms

News 9 Meteorologist Jed Castles is tracking a bout of showers and storms sweeping across parts of Oklahoma on Friday morning. Friday's showers come after an evening of heavy rain, lightning and even some hail across parts of the state. Jed says the storms were most intense on Thursday night...
Cool Day Expected, But Stormy Weather Coming This Week

It's a beautiful day today, and we will see sunny skies with light winds today, and highs will climb into the 60s. Tonight lows in the 40s with winds ramping up out of the south. Tomorrow will be windy with storm chances going up late in the day. Out west...
Healthier Oklahoma Coalition Gives Update On COVID-19, Flu, RSV

The Healthier Oklahoma Coalition says COVID-19 is still a concern as we head into winter, especially with new variants continuing to pop up. The coalition says the virus affects people in a lot of different ways, so it's still important people do everything they can to not get infected. "We're...
Walters Advocates 'Patriotic Training' For Oklahoma Teachers

State Superintendent candidate Ryan Walters says if elected he will mandate patriotic training for teachers. Walters says he wants this training from Hillsdale College available for all history teachers in the state if elected, but the Oklahoma Education Association says the state shouldn’t be nationally outsourcing trainings but using our own state resources instead.
