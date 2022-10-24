Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Decatur school board considers adding teaching assistants
Board member Al Scheider, who has been advocating for more teaching assistants during the last several meetings, brought it up again on Tuesday. He had looked at the district’s financial situation, he said, and there are ample reserves that could pay salaries for those assistants. “I can’t imagine anyone...
nprillinois.org
‘Why not in Springfield?’ Black Chamber leader opens innovation hub for minority entrepreneurs
Dominic Watson can describe his latest community initiative as executive director of The Springfield Project with just one word: access. Watson, who also serves as president of the Springfield Black Chamber of Commerce, has long envisioned an innovation hub meant to foster minority entrepreneurs. Next month, that vision is finally coming to fruition when Community Access Project (CAP) 1908 is fully up and running in downtown Springfield.
wlds.com
JSD 117 Puts Hold on Moving School Boundaries
Jacksonville School District 117 is going to put moving boundaries on hold. In communication sent out district-wide yesterday afternoon, Superintendent Steve Ptacek says that after weighing data and thinking further about proposals to move more students into Washington Elementary and out of South Elementary’s boundaries, he wants the district to wait 2 years before any redrawing of boundaries takes place.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Decatur loomers donate homemade hats to Decatur School District
DECATUR — Decatur area loomers have been making hats for local school children and others in need of good headwear for a year. On Thursday, the group was able to donate 1,500 hats to the Decatur School District. “We love this time of year,” said Jody Tull, the school...
freedom929.com
STATE NEWS BRIEF (10/27/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) A member of the Illinois State Merit Board has asked an appeals court to override a judge’s decision to allow Attorney General Kwame Raoul to dismiss a lawsuit against a former board employee accused of fraud costing taxpayers more than $500,000. A Sangamon County judge earlier this year granted Raoul’s request, although the lawsuit seeks to recover money allegedly stolen through bogus overtime & worker’s compensation claims made by former ISP Merit Board employee Jenny Thornley. While facing criminal charges for the overtime fraud, Thornley worked for Governor Pritzker’s 2018 campaign.
Candidate vying for downstate congressional seat takes jab at opponent over Social Security
The attacks between the two candidates seeking the new and open 13th congressional seat continued Tuesday with Social Security being a key issue.
Alleged change in leadership begs questions in Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – A simple question got a lot more complicated in Monticello Wednesday. Is John Carter still the chief of police? We’ve been working to find out. But the short answer is – we don’t know. A viewer told us the police chief was asked to step down, but the city says he’s […]
wmay.com
Springfield Casino Proposal Stalled In Committee For Now
A City Council resolution urging Illinois lawmakers to grant Springfield a casino license is on hold, amid concerns about the impact that could have on local bars and restaurants that rely on video gaming to boost their bottom line. Mayor Jim Langfelder has said he wants any casino to emphasize...
IDNR: Mountain lion detected near Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WCIA) — Mountain lions in Illinois are rare, with only eight confirmed sightings in the last 20 years. But the latest sighting was on Wednesday in western Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said it is monitoring a mountain lion equipped with a GPS collar that has been traveling through the state […]
wmay.com
Officials Celebrate Greyhound Move To SMTD Transfer Center
Local officials are celebrating one of the first big moves toward consolidating transit services at the forthcoming transportation hub on 11th Street downtown. Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder, County Board Chairman Andy Van Meter, and others were on hand to welcome Greyhound’s decision to move its pickup and dropoff point to the Sangamon Mass Transit District transfer point, which is already operational on 11th Street. That change takes effect November 1st.
tspr.org
Mountain lion makes it way into Springfield
A young male mountain lion is making its way through central Illinois and conservation officials are asking the public to let it continue to roam. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said it was captured and fitted with a GPS collar in Nebraska last fall as part of a research project.
wdbr.com
Yard waste program announced
Springfield, Illinois – The City of Springfield’s fall, six-week yard waste drop off program will begin Monday, October 31 and go through Saturday, December 10. Residents within the corporate limits of Springfield can drop off their yard waste to Evans Recycling during this time period. Proof of residency...
Clinic to help those with utility bills
Citizens Utility Board wants to help educate and provide people with resources to lower costs, especially in the winter. The Department of Energy expects heating bills to rise 28% or $200 this winter.
Herald & Review
Decatur brings Great Neighbors together
DECATUR — Great Streets, Great Neighbors is an initiative designed to bring Decatur communities together. “We want them to feel that this is their project, because it is,” said Terrence “Tat” Taylor, essential skills facilitator at Richland Community College. “To get those within the neighborhood in which the project will be held, to get their views, opinions, thoughts, their collaboration, to get their validation.”
WAND TV
North School in Jacksonville's water main fixed, classes to resume Friday
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - North School closed on Thursday due to a water main break. According to a release from the school, the water main was repaired as of 2:45 p.m. on Thursday. North School plans to return to normal operation on Friday.
wmay.com
Cougar Makes Its Way To West Side Of Springfield
A cougar that has been tracked all the way from Nebraska into Central Illinois has now been spotted on the west side of Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources confirms that information from the tracking device put on the mountain lion by researchers in Nebraska. Officials with IDNR have been talking with residents in the area near the sighting.
channel1450.com
Rochester Wins Regional Title Over Springfield High In Straight Sets
Rochester’s only CS8 loss this season was to the Springfield High Senators. The Rockets got their revenge with a 26-24, 25-17 win to claim the 3A regional title and secure a spot in the 3A Lincoln sectional on Monday. Rochester will play Normal West for a spot in the 3A Lincoln sectional championship against the winner of Normal U-High and Lincoln.
Man hurt in Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 31-year-old man was hurt in a shooting Thursday morning in Springfield. Officials said Sheriff’s deputies were among personnel from several local law enforcement agencies that responded to a shots-fired call at 2:45 a.m. Deputies arrived at the reported location, 3rd Base Sports […]
channel1450.com
Second Season Preview: Decatur MacArthur Generals
Decatur MacArthur will head into the 5A playoffs this season with a 5-4 record and will travel to Peoria on Saturday. Head coach Derek Spates spoke with us about what he’s seeing from Peoria and how his team is looking forward to this weekend.
wlds.com
South Jacksonville Stiffed By AT&T Rep
The Village of South Jacksonville was stood up by a representative of AT&T this past Thursday at their monthly Committee of the Whole meeting. A representative was scheduled to appear at the meeting and give a presentation on possible locations to stick a cellphone tower to deal with the village’s ongoing dead zone problems that also causes trouble for 9-1-1 emergency service calls.
