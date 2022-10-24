Read full article on original website
Food Bank of Wyoming receives grant to fight child hunger
CASPER, Wyo. — The Food Bank of Wyoming recently received a $50,000 Promising Practices grant from Save the Children U.S. to support its Totes of Hope Program. The Save the Children promising practices grant will support the food bank’s efforts to alleviate child hunger throughout the state. The...
Wyoming celebrates Bat Week
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Oct. 24 through Oct. 31 is Bat Week, an international celebration to raise awareness about the need for bat conservation. Devils Tower National Monument park staff said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that they’ve been studying 11 bat species for several years and that Devils Tower Natural History Association has donated more than $11,000 to support the monument’s bat conservation work in 2022. They said bats are the only flying mammal and they eat their body weight every night in insects, which helps protect crops. Scientists developing navigational aids for the blind have studied how bats use echolocation. Bats also help pollinate fruits.
Wyoming Department of Health: ‘Tis the season to get flu shots’
CASPER, Wyo. — On Wednesday, the Wyoming Department of Health said it is recommending people consider getting vaccinated against influenza as flu season arrives. “We know flu shots are safe and continue to be the most important strategy for influenza protection,” Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist, said in the WDH’s press release. “Flu vaccines reduce illness, hospitalizations and deaths. We recommend flu shots for everyone six months of age and older.”
Wyoming Game and Fish asking Black Hills mule deer hunters to help monitor chronic wasting disease
CASPER, Wyo. — Hunters who harvest mule deer in any Black Hills hunt area in Wyoming are being asked to help the Wyoming Game and Fish Department with efforts to monitor chronic wasting disease. “This year sampling efforts are being concentrated on mule deer in the Black Hills, so...
Law enforcement warns ‘rainbow fentanyl’ trend has reached Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — The Douglas Police Department is warning that the emerging trend of brightly-colored fentanyl pills has made its way to Wyoming. The Drug Enforcement Administration said in August that “rainbow fentanyl” has been seized in 26 states, and theorizes the trend is an attempt to market the deadly, addictive synthetic opioid to young people and children. Other experts say that theory is overblown and that the coloring is simply a feature of unregulated manufacturing, and the purpose if likely to differentiate batches.
Wyoming Weed and Pest Council’s 78th annual Fall Conference kicks off Nov. 1 in Cody
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council will hold its 78th annual Fall Conference from Nov. 1 through Nov. 3 at the Holiday Inn Cody – Buffalo Bill Village, 1701 Sheridan Ave. in Cody. “The conference will go over successful and ongoing projects, funding opportunities, continuing...
‘Teachers need time to innovate’: Wyoming SBE, RIDE group hear calls to relax excessive standards, testing
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming State Board of Education and Governor Mark Gordon’s Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education (abbreviated “RIDE”) Advisory Group held a joint meeting last week to discuss public feedback the two groups have been gathering in regards to how to improve Wyoming’s education.
Chain law in effect on Teton Pass as pre-Halloween snowstorm arrives in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Snow is falling in areas of western Wyoming, and Chain Law – Level 1 is in effect on Wyoming Highway 22 over Teton Pass, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Western mountains can expect 4–6 inches of snow through Wednesday night, with 1–2 inches...
National Museum of Military Vehicles founder earns Wyoming Economic Development Association award
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Economic Development Association has awarded Dan Starks, founder and chairman of The National Museum of Military Vehicles, its 2022 Innovation Award. Presented annually, the award recognizes an innovative project that significantly impacts a Wyoming community and its citizens. It is intended to recognize participants...
Wyoming man dead, 1 injured after rollover crash near Cody on Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming resident has died after a rollover crash near Cody on Monday. According to a preliminary report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a Ford Ranger was headed eastbound on US 14A. The vehicle passed a tractor-trailer while partially in the center turn lane before drifting across the two westbound lanes and touching the shoulder. The driver overcorrected to the right and crossed the two westbound lanes, center turn lane, and eastbound lane, drifting into a clockwise rotation.
Wyoming Supreme Court affirms sentence for Casper man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter
CASPER, Wyo. — On Wednesday, the Wyoming Supreme Court upheld the conviction of a Casper man sentenced in April to 17–20 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter. Olinza Headd was originally charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Eugene Hogan III on Jan. 13, 2021. Headd admitted during sentencing that he had acted “upon heat of passion” in the shooting, believing that Hogan had sexually assaulted a family member.
Driven by high oil and gas prices, Wyoming revenues outpace forecast by $329M
CASPER, Wyo. — Things like higher oil and gas prices may be hard on individuals and families but have led to increased revenue for the State of Wyoming. Through the end of fiscal year 2022, revenues for the state’s General Fund and Budget Reserve Account exceeded the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group’s January estimates by $329.4 million, according to an October CREG report released Wednesday.
