ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
oilcity.news

Food Bank of Wyoming receives grant to fight child hunger

CASPER, Wyo. — The Food Bank of Wyoming recently received a $50,000 Promising Practices grant from Save the Children U.S. to support its Totes of Hope Program. The Save the Children promising practices grant will support the food bank’s efforts to alleviate child hunger throughout the state. The...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Wyoming celebrates Bat Week

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Oct. 24 through Oct. 31 is Bat Week, an international celebration to raise awareness about the need for bat conservation. Devils Tower National Monument park staff said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that they’ve been studying 11 bat species for several years and that Devils Tower Natural History Association has donated more than $11,000 to support the monument’s bat conservation work in 2022. They said bats are the only flying mammal and they eat their body weight every night in insects, which helps protect crops. Scientists developing navigational aids for the blind have studied how bats use echolocation. Bats also help pollinate fruits.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Wyoming Department of Health: ‘Tis the season to get flu shots’

CASPER, Wyo. — On Wednesday, the Wyoming Department of Health said it is recommending people consider getting vaccinated against influenza as flu season arrives. “We know flu shots are safe and continue to be the most important strategy for influenza protection,” Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist, said in the WDH’s press release. “Flu vaccines reduce illness, hospitalizations and deaths. We recommend flu shots for everyone six months of age and older.”
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Law enforcement warns ‘rainbow fentanyl’ trend has reached Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — The Douglas Police Department is warning that the emerging trend of brightly-colored fentanyl pills has made its way to Wyoming. The Drug Enforcement Administration said in August that “rainbow fentanyl” has been seized in 26 states, and theorizes the trend is an attempt to market the deadly, addictive synthetic opioid to young people and children. Other experts say that theory is overblown and that the coloring is simply a feature of unregulated manufacturing, and the purpose if likely to differentiate batches.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Wyoming man dead, 1 injured after rollover crash near Cody on Monday

CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming resident has died after a rollover crash near Cody on Monday. According to a preliminary report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a Ford Ranger was headed eastbound on US 14A. The vehicle passed a tractor-trailer while partially in the center turn lane before drifting across the two westbound lanes and touching the shoulder. The driver overcorrected to the right and crossed the two westbound lanes, center turn lane, and eastbound lane, drifting into a clockwise rotation.
CODY, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming Supreme Court affirms sentence for Casper man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter

CASPER, Wyo. —​ On Wednesday, the Wyoming Supreme Court upheld the conviction of a Casper man sentenced in April to 17–20 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter. Olinza Headd was originally charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Eugene Hogan III on Jan. 13, 2021. Headd admitted during sentencing that he had acted “upon heat of passion” in the shooting, believing that Hogan had sexually assaulted a family member.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Driven by high oil and gas prices, Wyoming revenues outpace forecast by $329M

CASPER, Wyo. — Things like higher oil and gas prices may be hard on individuals and families but have led to increased revenue for the State of Wyoming. Through the end of fiscal year 2022, revenues for the state’s General Fund and Budget Reserve Account exceeded the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group’s January estimates by $329.4 million, according to an October CREG report released Wednesday.
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy