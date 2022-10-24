Read full article on original website
‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna May Be Facing the Nastiest Allegation Against Her Yet
‘RHOBH’ ‘bully’ Lisa Rinna is under fire for reported ties to a fake twitter account that has been blasting her co-stars, especially Kathy Hilton.
King Charles III ‘Caused a Lot of Damage’ by Not Allowing Prince Harry to Wear His Military Uniform to Queen’s Funeral
Making things worse? King Charles III‘s decision to ban Prince Harry from wearing his military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral may have harmed their relationship even more, according to a royal expert. “I think that [reconciliation] might have been the intention, but the king’s decision to initially...
Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Faces Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd Was 'Most Important Failure Of The Democratic Party'
Fox News host Geraldo Rivera came under fire this week after he blamed George Floyd’s murder for the subsequent failures of the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rivera’s surprising comments came earlier this week as he appeared as co-host for the conservative news network’s 5 PM program The Five.“I think the most important person in the failure of the Democratic Party is George Floyd,” the 79-year-old journalist and commentator said. “I think that once he was murdered the country went crazy with defund the police and everything else.”“So the Democrats led the charge,” he added. “Very, very unrealistic.”Although Rivera’s fellow Fox...
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings forced to reassure players while admitting champ Rowan Ward ‘went on a tear’ in stunning win
KEN Jennings was forced to reassure two players as their competitor Rowan Ward scored a stunning win in Wednesday's match. The game show is now airing its special Second Chance competition instead of regular episodes. Writer Rowan from Chicago, Illinois went up against Do Park, a sportswriter from Minneapolis, Minnesota,...
‘Feud: Capote’s Women’ Adds Treat Williams to Star-Studded Cast
The Season 2 cast of Ryan Murphy‘s Feud on FX continues to grow as Treat Williams joins the Capote’s Women ensemble in the pivotal role of former CBS executive Bill Paley. The new season is an adaptation of Laurence Leamer’s bestselling book Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era.
Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced
Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
New York Post says 'vile and reprehensible' tweets result of rogue employee
The New York Post said that a series of vulgar and racist tweets and headlines published Thursday morning were the result of a rogue employee. "The New York Post's investigation indicates that the unauthorized conduct was committed by an employee, and the employee has been terminated," the Post said in a statement provided to CNN.
Disney's 'Reflect' stars a young plus-size ballet dancer -- and fans are excited
Disney finally has its first young plus-size heroine, and fans across the internet are elated. "Reflect" is a short film now on Disney+ about a young ballet dancer named Bianca who struggles with her body image. Though the film was first released on the platform in September as a part of the studio's Short Circuit Experimental Films series, many social media users are now celebrating "Reflect" as a win for representation among young girls.
‘Gossip Girl’ Sets Season 2 Premiere: See Michelle Trachtenberg Revive Georgina Sparks
Welcome back, Upper East Siders. You know you missed her. Michelle Trachtenberg is back as Georgina Sparks in Gossip Girl Season 2 on HBO Max. The streamer shared the first photo of her return along with its premiere date announcement on October 26. The first shot of the Gossip Girl reboot cast in the new episodes can be seen above.
People On TikTok Said A Horror Movie Called “Terrifier 2” Is Making People Vomit And Walk Out Of Theaters, So Of Course I Went To See If It’s Legit
"My friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance."
Five years ago, a circus singer called to say James Brown was murdered
One Tuesday afternoon in 2017, the phone rang at my desk in CNN Center. On the line was a woman who told me, "James Brown did not die the way they said he died. And I have proof of it." The caller's name was Jacque Hollander. She was a singer for the Carson & Barnes Circus.
‘Meet Me In The Bathroom’: The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs & LCD Soundsystem Go From Scene To Screen In NYC Indie Rock Doc
New York, a city responsible for bands such as The Velvet Underground, Blondie and Ramones, was a cultural wasteland by the late 90s and the wider music scene was pumping out shlock like Limp Bizkit and Hoobastank. As Adam Green says in the opening scenes of Meet Me In The Bathroom, a documentary based on Lizzy Goodman’s oral history of nYc’s musical rebirth, “Maybe New York wasn’t the kind of city anymore that produces iconic bands”. Then came The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, TV on the Radio, LCD Soundsystem and many more over the next ten years, turning the Lower East Side...
Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' sets emotional 'Wakanda Forever' tone
Rihanna's first solo new music in six years is out and tugging at heartstrings. "Lift Me Up" from the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" soundtrack was released Friday. The song is already a hit with her faithful fan base, known as Rihanna's Navy.
Olivia Wilde Embraces Retro Inspiration in Hooded Saint Laurent Look at Women in Film Honors Ceremony
Olivia Wilde arrived at the Women in Film Honors on Oct. 27 in Los Angeles, California, wearing a striking black ensemble. To celebrate her fellow women in the film industry and receive the event’s Crystal Award honoring women in media, Wilde wore an all-black Saint Laurent ensemble by Anthony Vaccarello, including a hooded crop top and a floor-length skirt.
Stunt Dog Trainer Reveals Tricks of the Trade
Gill Raddings has been a Hollywood stunt dog trainer for 25 years. In that time, she’s learned just about every trick of the trade. Recently, a 60 Second Doc profiled Raddings as she talked about the ins and outs of being one of cinema’s premier stunt dog trainers. The Premiere Stunt Dog Trainer Based out […] The post Stunt Dog Trainer Reveals Tricks of the Trade appeared first on DogTime.
