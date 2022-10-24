ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Faces Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd Was 'Most Important Failure Of The Democratic Party'

Fox News host Geraldo Rivera came under fire this week after he blamed George Floyd’s murder for the subsequent failures of the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rivera’s surprising comments came earlier this week as he appeared as co-host for the conservative news network’s 5 PM program The Five.“I think the most important person in the failure of the Democratic Party is George Floyd,” the 79-year-old journalist and commentator said. “I think that once he was murdered the country went crazy with defund the police and everything else.”“So the Democrats led the charge,” he added. “Very, very unrealistic.”Although Rivera’s fellow Fox...
Albany Herald

‘Feud: Capote’s Women’ Adds Treat Williams to Star-Studded Cast

The Season 2 cast of Ryan Murphy‘s Feud on FX continues to grow as Treat Williams joins the Capote’s Women ensemble in the pivotal role of former CBS executive Bill Paley. The new season is an adaptation of Laurence Leamer’s bestselling book Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era.
Albany Herald

Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced

Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
Albany Herald

New York Post says 'vile and reprehensible' tweets result of rogue employee

The New York Post said that a series of vulgar and racist tweets and headlines published Thursday morning were the result of a rogue employee. "The New York Post's investigation indicates that the unauthorized conduct was committed by an employee, and the employee has been terminated," the Post said in a statement provided to CNN.
NEW YORK STATE
Albany Herald

Disney's 'Reflect' stars a young plus-size ballet dancer -- and fans are excited

Disney finally has its first young plus-size heroine, and fans across the internet are elated. "Reflect" is a short film now on Disney+ about a young ballet dancer named Bianca who struggles with her body image. Though the film was first released on the platform in September as a part of the studio's Short Circuit Experimental Films series, many social media users are now celebrating "Reflect" as a win for representation among young girls.
Albany Herald

Five years ago, a circus singer called to say James Brown was murdered

One Tuesday afternoon in 2017, the phone rang at my desk in CNN Center. On the line was a woman who told me, "James Brown did not die the way they said he died. And I have proof of it." The caller's name was Jacque Hollander. She was a singer for the Carson & Barnes Circus.
Deadline

‘Meet Me In The Bathroom’: The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs & LCD Soundsystem Go From Scene To Screen In NYC Indie Rock Doc

New York, a city responsible for bands such as The Velvet Underground, Blondie and Ramones, was a cultural wasteland by the late 90s and the wider music scene was pumping out shlock like Limp Bizkit and Hoobastank. As Adam Green says in the opening scenes of Meet Me In The Bathroom, a documentary based on Lizzy Goodman’s oral history of nYc’s musical rebirth, “Maybe New York wasn’t the kind of city anymore that produces iconic bands”. Then came The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, TV on the Radio, LCD Soundsystem and many more over the next ten years, turning the Lower East Side...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Albany Herald

Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' sets emotional 'Wakanda Forever' tone

Rihanna's first solo new music in six years is out and tugging at heartstrings. "Lift Me Up" from the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" soundtrack was released Friday. The song is already a hit with her faithful fan base, known as Rihanna's Navy.
WWD

Olivia Wilde Embraces Retro Inspiration in Hooded Saint Laurent Look at Women in Film Honors Ceremony

Olivia Wilde arrived at the Women in Film Honors on Oct. 27 in Los Angeles, California, wearing a striking black ensemble. To celebrate her fellow women in the film industry and receive the event’s Crystal Award honoring women in media, Wilde wore an all-black Saint Laurent ensemble by Anthony Vaccarello, including a hooded crop top and a floor-length skirt.
LOS ANGELES, CA
DogTime

Stunt Dog Trainer Reveals Tricks of the Trade

Gill Raddings has been a Hollywood stunt dog trainer for 25 years. In that time, she’s learned just about every trick of the trade. Recently, a 60 Second Doc profiled Raddings as she talked about the ins and outs of being one of cinema’s premier stunt dog trainers. The Premiere Stunt Dog Trainer Based out […] The post Stunt Dog Trainer Reveals Tricks of the Trade appeared first on DogTime.

