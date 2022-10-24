ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

cbs12.com

Your ballot: Explaining county question 2

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — As we approach the November midterm election, CBS12 News is breaking down what you can expect to see on the ballot. "Shall the Palm Beach County School Board have continued authority to levy 1.00 mills of ad valorem millage for operational needs of public schools dedicated to funding school safety; school police; mental health services; arts, music, physical education, career and choice program teachers; and improved teacher pay beginning July 1, 2023 and automatically ending June 30, 2027, with oversight of all funds by an independent committee of citizens and experts?"
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
floridianpress.com

Ballot Drop Box Security Questioned in Broward County, Florida

An NBC 6 television news segment on the first day of early voting in Broward County appears to show an unidentified woman, possibly a campaign volunteer or staffer, depositing multiple ballots in one of the remote ballot drop boxes that the Broward Supervisor of Elections, Joe Scott, is responsible for protecting.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Palm Beach County voters to decide on $200M housing bond

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — As Election Day approaches, a big concern for voters is the cost of living in South Florida. According to Zillow, the average cost of a home in Palm Beach County is just over $495,000. Redfin reports show in Martin County the average cost of a home is roughly $430,000 and in St. Lucie County it's about $385,000.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Wellington father files lawsuit over LGBTQ flag in Palm Beach County school

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A Wellington parent is suing the Palm Beach County School Board, claiming a teacher put up LGBTQ pride flags inside the classroom. Frank Deliu says his son is in seventh grade at Emerald Cove Middle School and one afternoon in September he came home and told his father that his computer science teacher had put up two rainbow flags in the classroom.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Activists want to see Narcan inside Palm Beach County schools

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are now carrying Narcan, a nasal spray that can help reverse the effects of a drug overdose. Despite having more than 2,000 deputies equipped with the life-saving drug activists want to see even more being...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
exemplore.com

The Witch's Wall (Witch's Castle) in Palm Beach, Florida

I have a strong interest in astrology, religion/spirituality, and psychology. I love sharing my knowledge with others. The Witch's Castle, Also Called the Witch's Wall, in Palm Beach. When I was growing up in Palm Beach County in the 1970s, everybody knew what the “Witch’s Castle” was. It was a...
PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

In prison, Parkland killer may lose what he appeared to prize most: fame

He will be a number. All inmates at the Florida Department of Corrections get one — murderers, burglars, car thieves, kidnappers, rapists. All 82,000 inmates in Florida prisons get assigned a six-digit identification number. When he leaves Fort Lauderdale’s main jail and enters the Florida State Prison system after sentencing next week, confessed Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz will cease to be ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

