cbs12.com
Your ballot: Explaining county question 2
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — As we approach the November midterm election, CBS12 News is breaking down what you can expect to see on the ballot. "Shall the Palm Beach County School Board have continued authority to levy 1.00 mills of ad valorem millage for operational needs of public schools dedicated to funding school safety; school police; mental health services; arts, music, physical education, career and choice program teachers; and improved teacher pay beginning July 1, 2023 and automatically ending June 30, 2027, with oversight of all funds by an independent committee of citizens and experts?"
WPTV
Suspect accused of threatening to kill election workers, blow up voting site in Broward County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Department of Justice and FBI said Thursday they are working closely to investigate and prosecute violations of federal election laws in connection with the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Two weeks ago the FBI arrested Joshua David Lubitz and charged him with threatening election...
cbs12.com
Some Palm Beach County residents not impressed by Gov. DeSantis' tax-break promises
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — During last night’s gubernatorial debate, Governor Ron Desantis promised to bring some serious tax breaks on baby items and pet food in the State of Florida — enough to make it the biggest tax-cutting plan ever in the Sunshine State — should he be re-elected over Charlie Crist.
Miami New Times
Politically Motivated? Details Emerge on Brutal Beating of Rubio Supporter, Former White Nationalist
Christopher Monzon, a former white nationalist with a history of virulently racist and anti-Semitic comments, was walking through a Hialeah community, canvassing for the Florida Republican Party on the evening of October 23. The neighborhood, not far from Amelia Earhart Park, is a collection of palm-tree-lined single-story homes, many of...
Parent sues Florida school district for displaying LGBTQ pride flags
A Florida father is suing his son’s school district after two LGBTQ pride flags were hung in one of his seventh-grade child’s classrooms, alleging that the school district violated the state’s “Parents Bill of Rights,” a new Florida education law banning classroom discussions of sexual orientation or gender identity.
floridianpress.com
Ballot Drop Box Security Questioned in Broward County, Florida
An NBC 6 television news segment on the first day of early voting in Broward County appears to show an unidentified woman, possibly a campaign volunteer or staffer, depositing multiple ballots in one of the remote ballot drop boxes that the Broward Supervisor of Elections, Joe Scott, is responsible for protecting.
Click10.com
DeSantis’s Broward school board appointee gives superintendent 90 days for progress report
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County School Board members gave the superintendent another chance to prove herself and in 90 days she will have to provide a progress report. Superintendent Vickie Cartwright responded with a report on her progress after receiving criticism from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointee Torey Alston,...
floridapolitics.com
Marco Rubio says second arrest for beating of canvasser with bigoted history supports claims of political motive
In the wake of a second arrest connected to the brutal attack of a campaign worker, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is decrying local media as “biased” and “irresponsible” for their reporting on the matter. Rubio on Wednesday posted images to Twitter of an arrest report of...
cw34.com
Gubernatorial debate: Drugs, education, rent, environment of interest on Treasure Coast
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Ahead of the only gubernatorial debate in Florida in 2022, folks on the Treasure Coast are hoping the candidates discuss a number of topics that impact their lives. From drug control, to education and rental prices, to environmental concerns, people in Fort Pierce want...
cw34.com
Palm Beach County voters to decide on $200M housing bond
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — As Election Day approaches, a big concern for voters is the cost of living in South Florida. According to Zillow, the average cost of a home in Palm Beach County is just over $495,000. Redfin reports show in Martin County the average cost of a home is roughly $430,000 and in St. Lucie County it's about $385,000.
Florida General Election Endorsements from The Palm Beach Post Editorial Board
The Palm Beach Post Editorial Board has interviewed candidates, studied the issues and followed political developments for months leading up to the November elections. As part of that process, we've written endorsement editorials to help you sort the political claptrap from the facts and to present the issues in context.
cbs12.com
Wellington father files lawsuit over LGBTQ flag in Palm Beach County school
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A Wellington parent is suing the Palm Beach County School Board, claiming a teacher put up LGBTQ pride flags inside the classroom. Frank Deliu says his son is in seventh grade at Emerald Cove Middle School and one afternoon in September he came home and told his father that his computer science teacher had put up two rainbow flags in the classroom.
Jupiter residents discuss housing prices
In an effort to find solutions for the affordable housing crisis, Palm Beach County community leaders held a community forum in Jupiter Wednesday.
Click10.com
Despite new photos, BSO not taking additional action after deputy used boat, taxpayer-bought gas for personal use
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – There are new pictures, new allegations and shocking new details following a Local 10 News investigation, but so far, there is no new action against a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy accused of using a BSO boat for personal use. That deputy is accused of...
Sale of fentanyl to a man who died sends West Palm Beach resident to federal prison
A 34-year-old West Palm Beach man this month was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after admitting he sold fentanyl to a man who injected it and died from an overdose. Donte McCray, who was released from state prison in 2018 after serving a four-year sentence for robbery, pleaded guilty to one charge of distribution of fentanyl that caused a death.
Father sues Florida school district over LGBTQ pride flags in classroom
A father is suing a Florida school district, claiming his son's middle school teacher tried to "change his beliefs" by putting up LGBTQ pride flags in the classroom.
cbs12.com
Activists want to see Narcan inside Palm Beach County schools
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are now carrying Narcan, a nasal spray that can help reverse the effects of a drug overdose. Despite having more than 2,000 deputies equipped with the life-saving drug activists want to see even more being...
exemplore.com
The Witch's Wall (Witch's Castle) in Palm Beach, Florida
I have a strong interest in astrology, religion/spirituality, and psychology. I love sharing my knowledge with others. The Witch's Castle, Also Called the Witch's Wall, in Palm Beach. When I was growing up in Palm Beach County in the 1970s, everybody knew what the “Witch’s Castle” was. It was a...
cbs12.com
Dad sues Palm Beach Co. schools, says teacher 'put up 2 gay pride' flags, 'proselytized'
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A father in Palm Beach County is suing the school district — along with his 12-year-old son's school, the principal, and teacher — but not exactly under a controversial new Florida law. Dr. Francisco Catalin Deliu's complaint claims that last month, he learned...
In prison, Parkland killer may lose what he appeared to prize most: fame
He will be a number. All inmates at the Florida Department of Corrections get one — murderers, burglars, car thieves, kidnappers, rapists. All 82,000 inmates in Florida prisons get assigned a six-digit identification number. When he leaves Fort Lauderdale’s main jail and enters the Florida State Prison system after sentencing next week, confessed Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz will cease to be ...
