WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — As we approach the November midterm election, CBS12 News is breaking down what you can expect to see on the ballot. "Shall the Palm Beach County School Board have continued authority to levy 1.00 mills of ad valorem millage for operational needs of public schools dedicated to funding school safety; school police; mental health services; arts, music, physical education, career and choice program teachers; and improved teacher pay beginning July 1, 2023 and automatically ending June 30, 2027, with oversight of all funds by an independent committee of citizens and experts?"

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO