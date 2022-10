Photography by Wisconsin State Journal, courtesy Chazen Museum of Art. Power matters: who has it and who doesn’t, how those who have it choose to use it and how those who lack it can get their fair share. These are some of the issues explored in “Sifting & Reckoning: UW-Madison’s History of Exclusion and Resistance” (Sept. 12-Dec. 30), a new multimedia exhibition the university’s Public History Project has prepared for the Chazen Museum of Art.

