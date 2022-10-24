Twitter has not commented on the status of Kanye West‘s account amid unverified reports that he’d regained access after weeks of being locked out for posting antisemitic messages earlier this month.Rumours that he’d been let back on the site swirled on Friday morning, just hours after Elon Musk successfully took over the social media platform for $44bn, a move that many speculated would lead to previously suspended and locked accounts being made accessible by the self-described free speech absolutist.It seemed a good omen that on Wednesday night, the 45-year-old rapper had seen Instagram reverse the ban on his account,...

25 MINUTES AGO