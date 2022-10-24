Read full article on original website
1650thefan.com
Cedar Falls football coach Brad Remmert previews 1st round playoff game vs. Ankeny Centennial
Cedar Falls high school football coach Brad Remmert recently joined The Fan to preview the Tigers Class 5A 1st round playoff game vs. Ankeny Centennial. Coach Remmert looks back on a 7-2 regular season and tells us what’s going into the preparations for the Jaguars.
1650thefan.com
10.28.22 – Metro playoff football matchups
A pair of metro teams will look to avenge regular season losses in the high school football playoffs ‘Round of 16’ tomorrow night. 5th-ranked Cedar Falls hosts Ankeny Centennial in a Class 5A 1st round playoff game at the UNI-Dome. The Jaguars beat the Tigers 28-14 in Ankeny,...
1650thefan.com
10.27.22 – Waterloo Black Hawks Minute
The Black Hawks play at 3:05 p.m. Saturday and at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday. The games are against the Dubuque Fighting Saints and the Des Moines Buccaneers respectively. Defenseman Aaron Pionk talks about adjusting to the early puck drop times. Today’s feature is presented by Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service....
Meet Iowa's top senior volleyball players
By Bret Hayworth | Photos by Matthew Putney Meet some of the top seniors playing Iowa high school volleyball in 2022, as the postseason now plays out. Many were All-Staters in one or more previous years, while others have expanded into the new roles on their teams this year, displaying ...
1650thefan.com
10.26.22 – Waterloo Black Hawks Minute
Forward Grayson Badger has played in two of the Hawks’ first eight games. Despite not seeing a lot of early action, Badger talks about staying positive and prepared during his first year at the junior level. Today’s feature is presented by Anderson Collision in Cedar Falls.
Sioux City Journal
Ulis suspended for Hawkeye exhibition
Ahron Ulis, a junior on the Iowa basketball team competing for the Hawkeyes' starting point guard role, has been suspended from a Monday exhibition game after being charged Thursday by Iowa City police. Ulis faces a charge of disorderly conduct following an altercation that took place in a street and...
1650thefan.com
Cedar Falls high school hires Aldin Muhamedagic as new boys soccer coach
Cedar Falls high school has hired Aldin Muhamedagic as its new boys soccer coach. Muhamedagic takes over for Spencer Steffy, who had been the Tigers coach the past nine years and recently resigned. Muhamedagic brings over 20 years of experience coaching high school, club, academy and college soccer. He’s been...
Iowa High School Football Rankings
Class 5A Record Pts Prv 1. Pleasant Valley (3) 9-0 46 2 2. Southeast Polk 8-1 40 3 3. Ankeny 8-1 38 4 (tie) West Des Moines Dowling (2) 8-1 38 1 5. Cedar Falls 7-2 30 5 6. Sioux City East 7-2 18 8 (tie) Marion Linn-Mar 6-3 18 T10 8. Iowa City High […]
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeye transfer looks for ways to contribute
IOWA CITY — Molly Davis isn’t settling for a handful of minutes as the backup point guard on the Iowa women’s basketball team. The Central Michigan transfer will provide the Hawkeyes with some needed depth at the point, but Davis is also in the mix for playing time as a shooting guard.
Iowa Football Receives '23 Schedule from B1G
Hawkeyes Play 5 Conference Home Games, Has Trip to Penn State
ktvo.com
TSU head coach returns to Iowa
Truman State basketball head coach, Jeff Horner, returns to Iowa to coach the Bulldogs against his alma mater. While at Iowa, Horner set records for all-time three-pointers made and assists. After leaving the Hawkeyes, he once returned as an assistant coach, but come October 31st, he will return to Iowa...
blackheartgoldpants.com
David Porter was right
Most weeks, I’ve used this space to highlight specific areas where Iowa was good or bad (mainly bad) in the prior week’s game. So I’ll do it again:. They lost, they turned it over a laughable 6 times (129th), scored 0 offensive touchdowns (126th), held the ball for 29:14 (66th), converted 7% of their third downs (128th), had 2.2 yards/carry (118th), 46% completion percentage (120th), and allowed 5 QB sacks (113th). All together, it generates a 0.07 on my complementary football scorecard.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa QB battle: Hawkeye WR Arland Bruce IV provides insight on practice reps for QBs
The Iowa QB battle is resuming during Week 9. After Spencer Petras started the first 7 games of the season, a change could be incoming moving forward. Following another lackluster outing by Petras — this time resulting in 3 first-half turnovers against Ohio State — Iowa officially made a change to the depth chart. For the next game, the Hawkeyes officially listed the QB1 spot as Petras OR backup QB Alex Padilla.
‘It’s just about the same’: Hawkeyes say playing with Petras & Padilla isn’t all that different
For the first six weeks of the season, senior Spencer Petras took every snap at quarterback for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Until a disastrous pick-six to close another anemic half of football against Ohio State on Saturday, the man the helm of the worst offense in college football hadn’t found himself with a headset and a […]
iheart.com
Three Iowa Powerball Tickets Just Miss Huge Jackpot
(Undated) -- Three Powerball tickets sold in Iowa came close to winning it all this week. The Iowa Lottery says tickets sold in Davenport (QC Mart), Cedar Falls (Fareway), and Glenwood (Kwik Shop) matched four of five balls and the powerball, winning 50-thousand dollars Monday night. The jackpot for tonight's...
Yardbarker
Iowa HC Kirk Ferentz blasts reporter for asking tough questions
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is in a tough spot. His Hawkeyes are 3-4 and riding a three-game losing streak. He also has the single, worst, offense in all of college football. Literally, the Hawkeyes are dead last amongst all eligible teams in total offense, putting up only 227.3 yards per game and just 14 points per game.
Beloved Unique Cedar Rapids Pizza Joint Permanently Closing Soon
There is shocking and sad news for patrons and fans of a beloved NewBo pizza joint that has been open since 2018. According to KCRG, the owners of Fong's Pizza, who also own the business in Des Moines, say they will close on November 5. In a statement to KCRG they said:
Iowan Wins Big Lottery Prize
(Scott County, IA) — Someone who bought a lottery ticket in eastern Iowa has won a prize of 25-thousand dollars a year for life. The ticket was sold in Buffalo, Iowa, near the Quad Cities. It’s Iowa’s 16th big win in the Lucky for Life game, and the third won just this year in Iowa. The Powerball drawing is an estimated 610-million dollars for tonight’s drawing. While it’s big, it’s still far from the biggest Powerball jackpot, which was over 1.5 billion dollars, in 2016.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Schools names interim superintendent
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids School Board named Art Sathoff as the Interim superintendent following the death of Superintendent Noreen Bush earlier this week. Board President David Tominsky said Sathoff recently retired after 34 years of education including 11 years as a superintendent in two districts. Tominksy said he had accomplished a lot in his time in Indianola, including an 85% yes vote on a $70 million bond referendum. Cedar Rapids voters will be asked to approve a $312 million bond issue that would impact much of the district’s middle schools.
