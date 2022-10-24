Most weeks, I’ve used this space to highlight specific areas where Iowa was good or bad (mainly bad) in the prior week’s game. So I’ll do it again:. They lost, they turned it over a laughable 6 times (129th), scored 0 offensive touchdowns (126th), held the ball for 29:14 (66th), converted 7% of their third downs (128th), had 2.2 yards/carry (118th), 46% completion percentage (120th), and allowed 5 QB sacks (113th). All together, it generates a 0.07 on my complementary football scorecard.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO