Read full article on original website
Related
Five Nuclear Power Plants Being Considered for Wyoming and Utah
TerraPower and PacifiCorp, the nuclear developer and electric utility aiming to build a first-of-its-kind facility at a retiring Wyoming coal plant before the end of the decade, announced plans Thursday to consider adding up to five more of the same design in PacifiCorp’s service territory by 2035. PacifiCorp —...
Idaho Police Training Agency Cancels Academies due to Rising Costs
Idaho's Peace Officer Standards and Training, also known as POST, is the accrediting body for police standards and training across the state. New police officers in Idaho are required to go through academy training within their first year in the force. POST approves law enforcement academies, like the ones Boise...
Idaho Could Have The Highest Property Tax In The Country
We all know that home prices are up in Idaho. They are up 2.5% year-over-year in September but the number of homes sold fell 30.9% with the number of homes rising to 9.7%, according to Redfin.com with a median home sale price of $472,900. As someone who recently moved here from Nebraska there is some sticker shock when looking at purchasing a house compared to Lincoln, which also has a very hot real estate market.
Elder Fraud in Idaho Targeted by U.S. Attorney's Office
JEROME — Family members of an elderly resident were first made aware that his finances were in disarray when they received a notice that his truck was going to be repossessed. The truck was paid off, and the title was in the possession of his son. Why would a...
IDFG Reminds Idaho Hunters With E-Bikes of Motor Vehicle Restrictions on Public Lands
With hunting season now in full swing, conservation officers in Idaho are noticing a trend of hunters running afoul of motor vehicle use restrictions on public lands. In a number of cases, hunters have been using e-bikes and making an incorrect assumption that motorized vehicle restrictions do not apply to them.
Post Register
Interested in the winter forecast?
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The way things are going, it appears that we’re off to a good start with the cooler than normal weather and mountain snow we’ve had. Please keep in mind that things can change from one week to the next. However, the Climate Prediction Center goes beyond the average 7 day forecast. They look at things like ocean temperatures, El Nino’s vs. La Nina’s and trending in computer models. They combine all that along with statistical probability to come up with a long range forecast.
Conservative Idaho Candidate Tells Liberals To Leave The State
Idaho's independent candidate for governor, Ammon Bundy, continues to make headlines as election day nears. Mr. Bundy has been traveling the state hosting packed town hall meetings describing his platform for Idaho's highest office. Mr. Bundy had an opportunity to speak with us recently on his decision to run for...
#4ThePeople: The race for Idaho governor is heating up
BOISE, ID. — The race for Idaho governor is heating up. Idahoans have less than two weeks until they cast their votes to choose the next governor for Idaho. Current Idaho governor Brad Little is seeking a second term in office, sparring with Democrat challenger Stephen Heidt. There are a total of five candidates running to be Idaho’s governor. “We...
Utah man arrested accused of bicyclist hit-and-run in Idaho
A Utah man was arrested on Wednesday night, Oct. 26, in connection to a bicyclist hit-and-run that occurred on Oct. 17 in Franklin County, Idaho.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
GoFundMe Established for Family Affected by Tragic Logging Accident Near Idaho/Washington Border
LACLEDE, ID - A GoFundMe account has been established for a north Idaho family affected by a tragic logging accident that left a six-year-old child dead and another man hospitalized with extensive injuries. The accident reportedly occurred on October 15 near the Idaho/Washington border. According to the GoFundMe page, the...
Have You Ever Wondered Where the Snake River Begins?
Most of us learned that all rivers feed the ocean in grade school but have you ever wondered about where the Snake River originates? We found this interactive map that traces all rivers back to their source. Where Does The Snake River Start And End. There's an interactive map on...
idaho.gov
F&G's stocked access sites provide golden opportunity for Idaho pheasant hunters
The 2022 fall pheasant season is in full swing as upland hunters take to nearly two dozen Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) and other private and federal property sites across the state. The ring-necked pheasant (Phasianus colchicus for you bird nerds out there) is among the most colorful game bird species found in Idaho, and WMAs are a popular place to hunt them. Pheasants are often found in lowland fields and brushy roadsides, and sport an uncanny copper-and-gold plumage with a bright red and green head.
Idaho’s Original Secret Finger Steak Recipe from the 1940’s
Happy National Greasy Foods Day! The feel good holiday that comes every October where you don’t have to feel guilty about eating greasy foods, because you’re are actually encouraged to! National Today says, "So greasy foods are actually good for you…in moderation. Switching out butters for healthy oils is a good way to ensure you’re still getting the fat you need to keep your body functioning, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up pizza permanently. Eating greasy foods in moderation doesn’t hurt, but it’s National Greasy Foods Day! You can go back to mindful eating tomorrow."
Idaho Opioid Settlement Funds now Exceed $26 Million
BOISE - Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced Idaho has received more than $26 million in opioid settlement funds following the state’s final 2022 payment last week. The money is being distributed to the state, regional health districts, cities and counties to fight the opioid addiction epidemic. The...
KIVI-TV
'Do the rot thing': fall clean up advice from the Idaho Department of Lands
Do the 'rot' thing. That's the advice from Matthew Perkins, Urban & Community Forestry Program manager at the Idaho Department of Lands. In a guest opinion release, Perkins encourages home owners to recycle fall leaves. Instead of raking and bagging, Perkins suggests shredding leaves with the lawnmower, and leaving them to decompose.
Ballots are being returned in Oregon and Washington. Here are the numbers so far
Ballots are out and voters are already returning them in Oregon and Washington, with 13 days to go until Election Day.
5 Times Animals Made Crazy History in Idaho
I love animals but am also cautiously respectful because let's face it, they can be downright scary at times and cause all kinds of trouble for humans. Then there are the other times when humans do radical things to animals, like sending them out of planes with parachutes. According to Only In Your State here are some crazy things animals did in Idaho that made national headlines.
Dam turbine leaks hundreds of gallons of oil into Snake River in Eastern WA
The dam’s six turbines are used for hydropower generation.
How Ammon Bundy Could Shock The Idaho Political World Next Month
Ammon Bundy has continued his campaign for Idaho governor. As election day nears, can Mr. Bundy shock the political world by defeating Idaho's current Republican Governor, Brad Little?. Governor Little appears to be very confident in his reelection chances. Unlike most political campaigns, we have not seen or heard many...
idahobusinessreview.com
Eaton joins Idaho Potato Commission
The Idaho Potato Commission (IPC) recently announced the addition of Sam Eaton as the new vice president of legal and government affairs. The former director of policy and counsel for Gov. Brad Little will primarily manage the IPC’s government affairs at the federal, state and local levels, direct the organization’s trademark licensing and provide legal ...
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 1