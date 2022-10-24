ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Could Have The Highest Property Tax In The Country

We all know that home prices are up in Idaho. They are up 2.5% year-over-year in September but the number of homes sold fell 30.9% with the number of homes rising to 9.7%, according to Redfin.com with a median home sale price of $472,900. As someone who recently moved here from Nebraska there is some sticker shock when looking at purchasing a house compared to Lincoln, which also has a very hot real estate market.
Interested in the winter forecast?

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The way things are going, it appears that we’re off to a good start with the cooler than normal weather and mountain snow we’ve had. Please keep in mind that things can change from one week to the next. However, the Climate Prediction Center goes beyond the average 7 day forecast. They look at things like ocean temperatures, El Nino’s vs. La Nina’s and trending in computer models. They combine all that along with statistical probability to come up with a long range forecast.
#4ThePeople: The race for Idaho governor is heating up

BOISE, ID. — The race for Idaho governor is heating up. Idahoans have less than two weeks until they cast their votes to choose the next governor for Idaho. Current Idaho governor Brad Little is seeking a second term in office, sparring with Democrat challenger Stephen Heidt. There are a total of five candidates running to be Idaho’s governor. “We...
Have You Ever Wondered Where the Snake River Begins?

Most of us learned that all rivers feed the ocean in grade school but have you ever wondered about where the Snake River originates? We found this interactive map that traces all rivers back to their source. Where Does The Snake River Start And End. There's an interactive map on...
F&G's stocked access sites provide golden opportunity for Idaho pheasant hunters

The 2022 fall pheasant season is in full swing as upland hunters take to nearly two dozen Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) and other private and federal property sites across the state. The ring-necked pheasant (Phasianus colchicus for you bird nerds out there) is among the most colorful game bird species found in Idaho, and WMAs are a popular place to hunt them. Pheasants are often found in lowland fields and brushy roadsides, and sport an uncanny copper-and-gold plumage with a bright red and green head.
Idaho’s Original Secret Finger Steak Recipe from the 1940’s

Happy National Greasy Foods Day! The feel good holiday that comes every October where you don’t have to feel guilty about eating greasy foods, because you’re are actually encouraged to! National Today says, "So greasy foods are actually good for you…in moderation. Switching out butters for healthy oils is a good way to ensure you’re still getting the fat you need to keep your body functioning, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up pizza permanently. Eating greasy foods in moderation doesn’t hurt, but it’s National Greasy Foods Day! You can go back to mindful eating tomorrow."
Idaho Opioid Settlement Funds now Exceed $26 Million

BOISE - Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced Idaho has received more than $26 million in opioid settlement funds following the state’s final 2022 payment last week. The money is being distributed to the state, regional health districts, cities and counties to fight the opioid addiction epidemic. The...
'Do the rot thing': fall clean up advice from the Idaho Department of Lands

Do the 'rot' thing. That's the advice from Matthew Perkins, Urban & Community Forestry Program manager at the Idaho Department of Lands. In a guest opinion release, Perkins encourages home owners to recycle fall leaves. Instead of raking and bagging, Perkins suggests shredding leaves with the lawnmower, and leaving them to decompose.
5 Times Animals Made Crazy History in Idaho

I love animals but am also cautiously respectful because let's face it, they can be downright scary at times and cause all kinds of trouble for humans. Then there are the other times when humans do radical things to animals, like sending them out of planes with parachutes. According to Only In Your State here are some crazy things animals did in Idaho that made national headlines.
Eaton joins Idaho Potato Commission

The Idaho Potato Commission (IPC) recently announced the addition of Sam Eaton as the new vice president of legal and government affairs. The former director of policy and counsel for Gov. Brad Little will primarily manage the IPC’s government affairs at the federal, state and local levels, direct the organization’s trademark licensing and provide legal ...
