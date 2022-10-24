ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Local Brewery gets ready to expand its operation in the Tulsa Arts District

By Amy Hybels, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Cabin Boys Brewery is about to celebrate its five years of being in business in a big way.

The locally owned and operated business plans to open a brewpub on North Main Street in the Tulsa Arts District in March or April.

The downtown building, which dates back to 1917, still has the original tilework, as well a large fireplace.

Cabin Boys Brewery’s main production facility and taproom is at 1717 East 7th Street.

The new location will offer a scaled-down production facility, a full kitchen, and lots of places for customers to gather and relax.

Co-owner and founder Austin McIlroy says the new site will also add about 26 jobs.

McIlroy, who is a master brewer, says the downtown location is ideal for those wanting to grab a bite to eat and a beer before heading to a show at one of Tulsa’s downtown venues.

The new location will also stick with the wood theme, and the 5,600 space will also offer a patio on the South end of the building.

Cabin Boys Brewery is also opening a satellite taproom in downtown Claremore next month.

