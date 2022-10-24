ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atherton buried car investigation takes another twist

By JIM WILSON, Marcus White
San Francisco Examiner
 3 days ago
Hedges and a gate along a property in Atherton, Calif. on Aug. 11, 2022. Police in the Bay Area's wealthiest enclave have found no human remains in the stolen car buried in the backyard of a $15 million home, not pictured here,  after cadaver dogs detected there might be. (Jim Wilson/The New York Times) JIM WILSON

Police in the Bay Area's wealthiest enclave have found no human remains in the stolen car buried in the backyard of a $15 million home after cadaver dogs detected there might be.

The Atherton Police Department said Monday morning that officers concluded their investigation of the scene on Sunday, three days after landscapers discovered a car buried as far as five feet underground, and filled with unused concrete bags, at 351 Stockbridge Ave.

Neither ground-penetrating radar nor excavation found any remains buried near the 1990s Mercedes Benz on Sunday, which was reported stolen nearly 30 years ago in nearby Palo Alto. Police said the car's owner is believed to be dead, but officials are awaiting records from the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

Cadaver dogs first detected "a slight notification" of human remains on Thursday morning when landscapers discovered the car, then again the next day and on Saturday. Multiple outlets subsequently reported that the Atherton home's previous owner had a criminal history evocative of what police are calling the "suspicious circumstance."

The Stockbridge mansion, a 9,144 square-foot home with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, sold for $15 million in March 2020. Johnny Bocktune Lew built the home in 1990 , and his family sold it 24 years later. Lew's daughter told the San Francisco Chronicle on Friday that he died of lung cancer in 2015.

The paper reported on Friday that Lew was previously convicted of attempted murder in 1977, nine years after the California Supreme Court reversed a murder conviction in the same case.

Lew was then arrested in 1999 after he allegedly paid undercover agents $50,000 in cash and gold watches to sink a $1.2 million yacht in international waters past the Golden Gate Bridge.

KNTV also reported on Friday that Lew was convicted on charges of insurance fraud and making false claims. The outlet reported that Lew owned the buried Mercedes Benz and reported it missing in 1992.

Atherton police said on Monday morning that they are investigating the "motive and circumstances" of the car's burial. The department didn't respond to a request for comment prior to publication.

Comments / 2

 

San Francisco Examiner

