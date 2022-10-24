It’s time to vote for The Herald’s high school football Player of the Week

Rock Hill Herald Football Players of the Week Nominees

Jayden Bryant, Clover Football : The 6-foot-3, 200-pound junior defensive lineman/linebacker had 15 tackles, two sacks, six quarterback pressures, a fumble recovery for a touchdown and one pass break-up to lead Clover to a 30-15 win at Fort Mill, Oct. 21.

Clover is 5-4 overall this season.

Elijah Caldwell, Northwestern Football : The 6-foot-1, 191-pound senior wide receiver had eight catches for 111 yards and a touchdown to help lead Northwestern to a 43-33 win at South Pointe, Oct. 21.

The West Virginia University commit also had 134 return yards in the same game to help the Trojans improve to 8-1 overall this season.

Eli Coleman, Legion Collegiate Football : The 5-foot-9, 198-pound junior running back had 186 yards rushing and five touchdowns on 16 carries to lead Legion Collegiate to a 47-0 win over the Anderson Cavaliers, Oct. 20.

Coleman has rushed for 706 yards and 13 touchdowns on 103 carries for Legion Collegiate (4-4) this season.

Ayden Davis, York Football : The 6-foot-1, 180-pound junior quarterback went 8-for-13 passing for 83 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 169 yards and three more scores to help York comeback from a 10-point deficit on the road to win 28-26 at Lancaster, Oct. 21.

Davis has passed for 882 yards and six touchdowns, while rushing for 1,184 yards and 22 touchdowns for York (5-4) this season.







** Information published today includes statistics through Oct. 22.

If you want to nominate an athlete: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.