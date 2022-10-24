Read full article on original website
High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler
An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Sick details emerge after 9-year-old was ‘padlocked in dog kennel and forced to sleep outside in below-freezing temps’
A CHILD was found padlocked in a dog kennel after being forced to sleep outside in below-freezing temperatures, according to police. Cops in North Carolina said that the nine-year-old was left with some food and clothes but “not enough to sustain warmth for this child.”. The Davidson County Sheriff's...
Wreckage of Oklahoma teen’s deadly 150mph crash captured on bodycam video
Police in Oklahoma have released bodycam footage from a fatal crash in which the teen driver allegedly topped out at 150 mph.Video footage from the 15 October crash, obtained by local NBC affiliate KFOR from the Stillwater Police Department, shows the chaotic scene that a responding officer was met with when he discovered a mangled Mustang on the side of the road and then later a Chevrolet Impala that had been flattened in the crash.The officer discovered the confusing scene near State Highway 51 in Stillwater, located about 64 miles northeast of Oklahoma City. As the footage from his...
Chilling video shows 10-year-old girl escaping man who allegedly tried to kidnap her twice in two days
A surveillance video shows a 10-year-old girl in Ft Lauderdale, Florida, escaping an alleged kidnapping attempt by a man accused of targeting her twice. The video shows a young person running down a block in one of the city’s residential neighbourhoods. The girl in the video was allegedly fleeing from a man who had approached her the previous day as well. According to a statement by Ft Lauderdale police, the suspect first made contact with the 10-year-old on October 19 just a block away from an elementary school and a middle school. “The male attempted to lure her by...
Quinton Simon ‘drowned in tub while mom was high on drugs,’ grandma claimed in shocking call to missing toddler’s dad
QUINTON Simon’s grandmother said she believed that the 11-month-old toddler drowned in the bathtub after his mother and boyfriend got high and left him there. Billie Jo Howell reportedly made the claim in an 11-minute phone call with the missing child’s father Henry ‘Bubba’ Moss. According...
Popculture
Leslie Jordan: 911 Call Reveals Details About Car Crash Scene
Authorities have released a 911 call made from the scene of actor Leslie Jordan's car crash, and the audio reveals some new details about the tragic incident. According to ET — which obtained the recording — a bystander called for help, telling the 911 operator, "There's a man in a four-door BMW, in a grey vehicle, that crashed against the building." The caller also explained, "There's other people trying to open the car door and to get this gentleman out." The outlet also noted that Jordan was reportedly not breathing when first responders arrived.
Popculture
Quarterback Nick Miner Dies in Crash While Trying to Help Stranded Driver
Nick Miner, a high school football quarterback from Orlando, Florida, died this past weekend while he tried to help a driver on the side of the road. He was 18 years old. According to WOFL (per PEOPLE), Miner, who attended East River High School and was the quarterback on the football team, died on Sunday when a car crashed into the truck he was in on the side of the road. He was reportedly helping a friend out of a ditch at the time of the crash.
Man killed in shootout with Hall deputy was driving stolen car, sheriff says
A man who was shot and killed after opening fire on a Hall County sheriff’s deputy Tuesday night was driving a stolen car and had an active warrant for his arrest, officials said.
Popculture
Alec Baldwin Faces More Bad News in 'Rust' Shooting Aftermath as DA Promises 'Justice'
Alec Baldwin is still reeling from potential consequences he may face as a result of the accidental shooting death of Rust DP Halyna Hutchins. The incident occurred during the filming of the New Mexico western when a prop gun Baldwin was reportedly using fired live rounds and hit Hutchins. She died of her injuries. The film's director, Joel Souza, was also injured in the shooting. In the wake of the tragedy, multiple former staffers came forward and complained that the set was unsafe, and they'd complained verbally and in written detail before exiting. Baldwin has maintained his innocence and expressed remorse for poor judgment in using a real prop gun instead of a fake one but insists all safety protocol measures were taken. Still, Hutchins' husband filed a lawsuit. And now, the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department has concluded its investigation and sent its report over to New Mexico District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, who is reviewing details for potential further charges, Deadline reports.
