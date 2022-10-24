Alec Baldwin is still reeling from potential consequences he may face as a result of the accidental shooting death of Rust DP Halyna Hutchins. The incident occurred during the filming of the New Mexico western when a prop gun Baldwin was reportedly using fired live rounds and hit Hutchins. She died of her injuries. The film's director, Joel Souza, was also injured in the shooting. In the wake of the tragedy, multiple former staffers came forward and complained that the set was unsafe, and they'd complained verbally and in written detail before exiting. Baldwin has maintained his innocence and expressed remorse for poor judgment in using a real prop gun instead of a fake one but insists all safety protocol measures were taken. Still, Hutchins' husband filed a lawsuit. And now, the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department has concluded its investigation and sent its report over to New Mexico District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, who is reviewing details for potential further charges, Deadline reports.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO